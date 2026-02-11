Neen Drops New Nude Glisten Up Lip Gloss Shades — from the Brand Created by Stila Founder Jeanine Lobell
New York, NY, February 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Neen expands its best-selling Glisten Up Lip Gloss with four new nude shade extensions, bringing the total collection to 13 universally flattering shades. Created by renowned makeup artist Jeanine Lobell, founder of Stila Cosmetics, Glisten Up delivers professional-grade shine, hydration, and comfort in an effortless, everyday lip gloss.
Designed to enhance lips with high-impact shine and long-lasting color, the creamy, ultra-hydrating formula glides on smoothly with a lightweight, cushiony feel. Glisten Up creates a soft-focus blur effect for the appearance of smoother, fuller lips while providing intense moisture and non-sticky wear.
Infused with skincare-level hydration, the formula is powered by a nourishing blend of avocado, jojoba, rosehip, sunflower, and grapeseed oils, helping to condition, soothe, and protect lips with every application.
New Nude Shade Extensions
The new shades expand the Glisten Up lineup with modern nude tones designed to complement a wide range of skin tones:
• Malt — a cool beige nude
• Belle — a rosy nude with a subtle touch of shimmer
• Velor — a cool medium brown
• Passion — a deep plum brown
Each shade delivers high shine with buildable color payoff, making Glisten Up ideal for both natural and statement lip looks.
Glisten Up Lip Gloss is packaged in a sleek glass vial topped with a wood-based Sulapac® cap, crafted from injection-molded wood fibers and natural binders. Responsibly designed to last, the packaging is engineered to shed no microplastics, reinforcing Neen’s commitment to thoughtful, sustainable design.
“Who doesn’t love a nude gloss? I wanted to create shades that work across skin tones, with a nod to the ’80s heyday of the nude lip.” — Jeanine Lobell, Neen Founder and Celebrity Makeup Artist
Glisten Up Lip Gloss Shades are available for $28 each now via WeAreNeen.com* and BlueMercury.com.
*Neen is available on Awin/Skimlinks
For more information, please contact:
Tractenberg & Co. via Neen@tractenberg.com
Abot NEEN: Jeanine Lobell, founder of Stila and an unmatched creator in the beauty industry, has used her expertise in makeup artistry and made products that are in a league of their own. Her artistry has covered the pages of Vogue, W, Vanity Fair, and ELLE, collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry. Jeanine’s background as a makeup artist means she’s all about performance; whether nailing that perfect shadow color combo or formulating a gloss that's the right mix of shiny and hydrating. It's like having your cake and eating it too, but for makeup. With Jeanine’s latest brand, Neen, she's reinventing yet again. Think eco-friendly meets red-carpet quality. And those signature silicone compacts Neen’s makeup come in? They're not just fun to play with; they're refillable and recyclable. It's the future of beauty, where "clean" doesn't mean compromising color or quality.
Designed to enhance lips with high-impact shine and long-lasting color, the creamy, ultra-hydrating formula glides on smoothly with a lightweight, cushiony feel. Glisten Up creates a soft-focus blur effect for the appearance of smoother, fuller lips while providing intense moisture and non-sticky wear.
Infused with skincare-level hydration, the formula is powered by a nourishing blend of avocado, jojoba, rosehip, sunflower, and grapeseed oils, helping to condition, soothe, and protect lips with every application.
New Nude Shade Extensions
The new shades expand the Glisten Up lineup with modern nude tones designed to complement a wide range of skin tones:
• Malt — a cool beige nude
• Belle — a rosy nude with a subtle touch of shimmer
• Velor — a cool medium brown
• Passion — a deep plum brown
Each shade delivers high shine with buildable color payoff, making Glisten Up ideal for both natural and statement lip looks.
Glisten Up Lip Gloss is packaged in a sleek glass vial topped with a wood-based Sulapac® cap, crafted from injection-molded wood fibers and natural binders. Responsibly designed to last, the packaging is engineered to shed no microplastics, reinforcing Neen’s commitment to thoughtful, sustainable design.
“Who doesn’t love a nude gloss? I wanted to create shades that work across skin tones, with a nod to the ’80s heyday of the nude lip.” — Jeanine Lobell, Neen Founder and Celebrity Makeup Artist
Glisten Up Lip Gloss Shades are available for $28 each now via WeAreNeen.com* and BlueMercury.com.
*Neen is available on Awin/Skimlinks
For more information, please contact:
Tractenberg & Co. via Neen@tractenberg.com
Abot NEEN: Jeanine Lobell, founder of Stila and an unmatched creator in the beauty industry, has used her expertise in makeup artistry and made products that are in a league of their own. Her artistry has covered the pages of Vogue, W, Vanity Fair, and ELLE, collaborating with some of the biggest names in the industry. Jeanine’s background as a makeup artist means she’s all about performance; whether nailing that perfect shadow color combo or formulating a gloss that's the right mix of shiny and hydrating. It's like having your cake and eating it too, but for makeup. With Jeanine’s latest brand, Neen, she's reinventing yet again. Think eco-friendly meets red-carpet quality. And those signature silicone compacts Neen’s makeup come in? They're not just fun to play with; they're refillable and recyclable. It's the future of beauty, where "clean" doesn't mean compromising color or quality.
Contact
Tractenberg & CoContact
Jade Rares
561-699-2023
https://www.tractenbergandco.com
Jade Rares
561-699-2023
https://www.tractenbergandco.com
Multimedia
Categories