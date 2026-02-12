Self-Storage Financing Advisor The BSC Group Promotes Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President
The BSC Group LLC, a commercial real estate mortgage brokerage and advisory firm with an emphasis on the self-storage asset class, has promoted Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President.
Chicago, IL, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The BSC Group, LLC, a leading commercial real estate financing advisor and provider of debt and equity capital solutions, announced the promotion of Adam Karnes to Senior Vice President. Since joining the firm in 2015 as an analyst, Mr. Karnes has demonstrated a relentless commitment to serving clients and driving business growth.
In 2020, he transitioned to an origination role, where he has since built a strong track record of structuring complex financing solutions and developing lasting client relationships.
"Adam's expertise and tenacity as a mortgage broker, particularly in specialized sectors, have been instrumental in our continued growth and success," said BSC Group Principal Devin Huber.
“Adam's promotion to Senior Vice President reflects his outstanding contributions to the firm and exceptional customer service to our valued clients over the past decade,” added Principal Shawn Hill.
During his tenure with The BSC Group, Mr. Karnes has played a key role in the structuring and origination of hundreds of successful transactions, helping clients navigate complex financing needs and market conditions. His deep understanding of commercial lending fundamentals and commitment to client service have made him a trusted advisor to business owners and real estate investors.
Adam Karnes holds a BBA double major in Real Estate and Finance from the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
About The BSC Group
The BSC Group, LLC, was formed in 2009 and offers financial and loan advisory, mortgage brokerage, and loan workout solutions to commercial real estate property owners and investors, with a special emphasis on the self-storage market. Through its capital source network, The BSC Group provides clients with access to debt and equity financing for commercial real estate investments nationwide. For more information, visit www.thebscgroup.com.
