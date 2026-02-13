Michael Marletta Achieves Record Year with Nation's Highest-Performing Real Estate Team in Rochester, NY
Top Local Agent Closes 22 Transactions, $5.2M in Sales Volume in One of America's Most Competitive Housing Markets, Rochester, NY — Michael Marletta, a top listing agent and home buyer specialist with the Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty of Greater Rochester, has closed 22 transactions totaling $5.2 million in sales volume in 2025, cementing his position as a leading realtor in Monroe County, NY.
Rochester, NY, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Marletta, a top listing agent and home buyer specialist with the Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty of Greater Rochester, has closed 22 transactions totaling $5.2 million in sales volume in 2025, cementing his position as a leading realtor in Monroe County, NY.
Marletta is a key contributor to the Anthony Butera Team's sustained dominance as the highest unit sales team in New York State since 2017, with the team consistently closing over 500 transactions annually for the past five years. Operating in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets, Marletta specializes in Monroe County and surrounding counties, serving first-time buyers, sellers, investors, and move-up buyers navigating unprecedented market conditions.
Rochester's housing market continues to outpace national trends. Monroe County was recently ranked the #2 hottest housing market in America for 2026 by Realtor.com, the #5 most competitive market nationally by the National Association of Realtors, and claimed the top position in Zillow's "strong seller's markets" ranking. According to Redfin, homes in the Rochester area sell in as few as 8-13 days, with 68% of properties selling in bidding wars at an average of 8.7% above list price—the highest rate in the country.
"Markets like Rochester demand precision execution," said Marletta. "Buyers need aggressive offer positioning and immediate response capability. Sellers require data-driven pricing and maximum digital exposure. There's no margin for error when homes are moving in single-digit days."
Licensed since 2017, Marletta has built consistent year-over-year production through systematic lead management, SEO-optimized demographic targeting, and AI proficiency certifications that enable advanced market analytics and client acquisition strategies. His methodology combines proprietary systems, rapid market intelligence, and disciplined negotiation protocols designed for high-velocity, low-inventory environments.
As part of the Anthony Butera Team infrastructure, Marletta leverages enterprise-level marketing automation, collaborative transaction management, and a shared network of lender, inspector, and attorney relationships that reduce friction and accelerate closings—critical advantages in a market where timing determines outcomes.
"The team structure allows me to operate at scale without sacrificing client communication," Marletta added. "We've built systems to handle multiple transactions simultaneously while maintaining the responsiveness buyers and sellers expect in this market."
The Anthony Butera Team's performance places it among the most productive real estate organizations in the Northeast, operating in a market validated by Yahoo Finance, Business Wire, and Time Out New York as one of America's most competitive property markets due to affordability relative to coastal markets, sustained buyer demand, and severe inventory constraints.
For buyers and sellers navigating Monroe County's competitive landscape, Michael Marletta offers proven systems, market expertise, and access to one of the region's highest-performing real estate teams.
About Michael Marletta
Michael Marletta is a professional realtor, home buyer specialist, and top listing agent specializing in Monroe County, NY and surrounding markets. Licensed since 2017, Marletta is certified in AI proficiency and advanced SEO demographic targeting, serving first-time buyers, sellers, investors, and move-up clients. He is a core member of the Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty of Greater Rochester.
Media Contact: https://www.instagram.com/mikemarletta_kw/
Michael Marletta
Anthony Butera Team | Keller Williams Realty of Greater Rochester
Rochester, NY
Website: https://www.anthonybuterateam.com/
Marletta is a key contributor to the Anthony Butera Team's sustained dominance as the highest unit sales team in New York State since 2017, with the team consistently closing over 500 transactions annually for the past five years. Operating in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets, Marletta specializes in Monroe County and surrounding counties, serving first-time buyers, sellers, investors, and move-up buyers navigating unprecedented market conditions.
Rochester's housing market continues to outpace national trends. Monroe County was recently ranked the #2 hottest housing market in America for 2026 by Realtor.com, the #5 most competitive market nationally by the National Association of Realtors, and claimed the top position in Zillow's "strong seller's markets" ranking. According to Redfin, homes in the Rochester area sell in as few as 8-13 days, with 68% of properties selling in bidding wars at an average of 8.7% above list price—the highest rate in the country.
"Markets like Rochester demand precision execution," said Marletta. "Buyers need aggressive offer positioning and immediate response capability. Sellers require data-driven pricing and maximum digital exposure. There's no margin for error when homes are moving in single-digit days."
Licensed since 2017, Marletta has built consistent year-over-year production through systematic lead management, SEO-optimized demographic targeting, and AI proficiency certifications that enable advanced market analytics and client acquisition strategies. His methodology combines proprietary systems, rapid market intelligence, and disciplined negotiation protocols designed for high-velocity, low-inventory environments.
As part of the Anthony Butera Team infrastructure, Marletta leverages enterprise-level marketing automation, collaborative transaction management, and a shared network of lender, inspector, and attorney relationships that reduce friction and accelerate closings—critical advantages in a market where timing determines outcomes.
"The team structure allows me to operate at scale without sacrificing client communication," Marletta added. "We've built systems to handle multiple transactions simultaneously while maintaining the responsiveness buyers and sellers expect in this market."
The Anthony Butera Team's performance places it among the most productive real estate organizations in the Northeast, operating in a market validated by Yahoo Finance, Business Wire, and Time Out New York as one of America's most competitive property markets due to affordability relative to coastal markets, sustained buyer demand, and severe inventory constraints.
For buyers and sellers navigating Monroe County's competitive landscape, Michael Marletta offers proven systems, market expertise, and access to one of the region's highest-performing real estate teams.
About Michael Marletta
Michael Marletta is a professional realtor, home buyer specialist, and top listing agent specializing in Monroe County, NY and surrounding markets. Licensed since 2017, Marletta is certified in AI proficiency and advanced SEO demographic targeting, serving first-time buyers, sellers, investors, and move-up clients. He is a core member of the Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty of Greater Rochester.
Media Contact: https://www.instagram.com/mikemarletta_kw/
Michael Marletta
Anthony Butera Team | Keller Williams Realty of Greater Rochester
Rochester, NY
Website: https://www.anthonybuterateam.com/
Contact
Marletta Realty LLCContact
Michael Marletta
585-734-0624
https://michaelmarletta.kw.com/agent/michael-marletta/690313?kwuid=690313
https://www.anthonybuterateam.com/agent/michael-marletta/
https://www.instagram.com/mikemarletta_kw/
Michael Marletta
585-734-0624
https://michaelmarletta.kw.com/agent/michael-marletta/690313?kwuid=690313
https://www.anthonybuterateam.com/agent/michael-marletta/
https://www.instagram.com/mikemarletta_kw/
Multimedia
Categories