Americare Home Health, Inc. of Van Nuys, CA, Named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America List
Van Nuys, CA, February 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Americare Home Health, Inc., a Joint Commission-accredited home health agency headquartered in Van Nuys, California, has been named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America list, a prestigious national recognition honoring top-performing home health agencies across the United States.
The Newsweek 2026 Best Home Health Care in America list highlights organizations that demonstrate excellence in patient care, clinical performance, reputation, and operational strength. This distinction places Americare Home Health, Inc. among an elite group of home health providers recognized for delivering measurable outcomes and superior patient-centered care.
As a leading Van Nuys home health agency serving Los Angeles County and Southern California, Americare Home Health, Inc. has established a strong reputation for high-quality, coordinated care delivered directly in patients’ homes. Headquartered in Van Nuys, Americare provides comprehensive home health services throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, positioning itself as a trusted provider of skilled nursing and therapy services across Southern California.
Americare Home Health, Inc. specializes in comprehensive skilled nursing services, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy for patients recovering from surgery, illness, injury, or managing chronic medical conditions. By delivering hospital-level clinical care in the comfort and privacy of home, Americare helps patients improve mobility, regain independence, enhance communication, and safely manage complex health needs.
The agency’s inclusion on Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America list builds upon a history of sustained excellence. Americare Home Health, Inc. was recognized as a HomeCare Elite honoree in 2017, 2018, and 2019 (formerly powered by MyAbility Network), distinguishing the organization among top-performing home health agencies nationwide based on clinical quality and financial stability. In addition, Americare was ranked as a winner on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific 2022 list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region. Together, these recognitions reflect both clinical excellence and disciplined operational growth.
As a premier Van Nuys home health provider, Americare Home Health, Inc. emphasizes rigorous clinician competency validation, strict regulatory compliance, and measurable quality outcomes. The agency’s interdisciplinary model ensures that skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services are coordinated to optimize recovery and long-term patient well-being.
“Our recognition on Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America list is an extraordinary honor for our team,” said Karo Yepremian, Founder and CEO of Americare Home Health, Inc. “As a Van Nuys-based home health agency serving Los Angeles and Southern California, we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of safety, clinical precision, and compassionate care.”
Americare Home Health, Inc. continues to meet the growing demand for home health services in Los Angeles and across Southern California as healthcare increasingly shifts toward value-based, home-centered care delivery models. Patients, families, physicians, and hospital systems rely on Americare’s coordinated approach to ensure safe transitions from hospital to home and continuity of care across settings.
Core services provided by Americare Home Health, Inc. in Van Nuys and throughout Los Angeles County include:
• Skilled Nursing Services for acute and chronic conditions
• Physical Therapy home health services to restore strength and mobility
• Occupational Therapy focused on daily living skills and independence
• Speech Therapy addressing communication and swallowing disorders
• Post-acute and post-surgical recovery care
• Chronic disease management and monitoring
• 24/7 on-call clinical support
As a trusted home health agency in Van Nuys, Americare works closely with hospitals, physicians, discharge planners, and healthcare systems across Southern California to ensure seamless patient transitions. The agency’s strong compliance infrastructure, commitment to quality assurance, and rapid start-of-care capabilities have helped solidify its standing as a premier provider of home health services in Los Angeles and the surrounding region.
Americare Home Health, Inc.’s sustained recognition — including Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America, HomeCare Elite honors in 2017 through 2019, and Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific 2022 — reflects a long-standing dedication to excellence, growth, and leadership within the home health industry. These accolades reinforce Americare’s reputation as a high-performing, outcomes-driven home health agency headquartered in Van Nuys and serving communities throughout Southern California.
As the demand for skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy home health services continues to rise across Los Angeles County, Americare Home Health, Inc. remains focused on innovation, clinical advancement, and strengthening partnerships that elevate patient care standards.
For media inquiries, hospital partnerships, or referral information regarding Americare Home Health, Inc. in Van Nuys, California, please contact:
Americare Home Health, Inc.
Van Nuys, California
Website: americarehhinc.com
Email: info@americarehhinc.com
