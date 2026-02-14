CommonWealth One Celebrates Grand Opening of New Seminary Road Branch, February 23–27
Alexandria, VA, February 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the Grand Opening Celebration of its newest branch, located at 4900 Seminary Road, adjacent to the Mark Center in Alexandria. This marks the credit union’s second new Alexandria location in less than a year, following the successful opening of its Duke Street branch in October.
The week‑long celebration will run February 23–27, offering residents and visitors an opportunity to tour the modern new branch, enjoy special activities, and take advantage of exclusive giveaways and promotions.
A highlight of the celebration will be the official ribbon‑cutting ceremony on Wednesday, February 25, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The event will feature remarks from CommonWealth One CEO Frank Wasson, along with appearances by local elected officials and representatives from The Chamber ALX. A reception will follow, with refreshments and door prizes.
“We’re thrilled to bring expanded financial services and resources to the Alexandria community,” said Frank Wasson, CEO of CommonWealth One. “This Seminary Road location, along with our recently opened Duke Street branch, reflects our continued commitment to building stronger relationships and helping our members achieve financial success.”
Throughout the Grand Opening week, visitors can explore the new branch’s contemporary design, meet the team, enjoy daily activities, and participate in exciting giveaways.
For more details, visit Seminary Road Grand Opening.www.cofcu.org/seminary-road-grand-opening
This new location becomes CommonWealth One’s fourth branch in Alexandria, joining its headquarters branch at 4875 Eisenhower Avenue, Duke Street branch at 4557 Duke Street in the Shoppes at Foxchase, and the student-run branch at Alexandria City High School.
