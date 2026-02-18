Creator Talent Management Agency Aruna Talent Reports Six-Figure Client Results as Creator Economy Hits $250B

Aruna Talent, a US-based creator talent management agency, announces significant growth as the global creator economy surpasses $250 billion, according to Goldman Sachs Research. The full-service agency provides dedicated talent managers, professional engagement teams, and data-driven growth strategies for digital content creators across subscription platforms. Aruna Talent operates on a performance-based model with a privacy-first approach.