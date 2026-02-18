Blue Shark Vodka Announces Limited Edition Bottle for U.S. 250th Celebration and Coinciding Sweepstakes
Wilmington, NC, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In celebration of the nation’s sesquicentennial, Blue Shark Vodka has a new, limited-edition bottle along with an exciting sweepstakes opportunity for fans.
Blue Shark Vodka President Niki Bloomquist worked with in-house label artist Elif Siebenpfeiffer to create an underwater bottle background filled with nods to the nation, as well as sea life. Embedded in the underwater scene is The White House and Mount Rushmore seated in the background as coral in the reef.
There are also 25 marine animals hidden throughout the label - some more obvious, others not. Finding and naming all 25 species of marine animals in the label is the premise of Blue Shark Vodka’s latest sweepstakes — “Stars, Stripes and Sea Life Sweepstakes.”
Stars, Stripes and Sea Life Sweepstakes
Anyone 21 years of age or older can enter to win the sweepstakes online at BlueSharkVodka.com. From March 12 to May 20, participants have the opportunity to enter their information, then proceed to correctly name all 25 animal species in the label to win. Independent judges will review all entries. Participants listing 10 correct animals will receive a prize pack. Of the Entrants who correctly identify all 25, one random winner will be selected to win a custom Blue Shark Vodka pro surf board and a diamond bracelet. The drawing will be held June 1. For more contest rules and how to enter, visit BlueSharkVodka.com
Further symbolism
There is much symbolism depicted throughout the label that honors The United States’ 250 years of history and in the sweepstakes. Even the sweepstakes dates are significant — March 12 is the anniversary of a British Invasion to the Cape Fear region of North Carolina in 1776. Colonel James Moore mobilized more than 1,800 American troops near Wilmington to defend against the British in the historic battle of Moore’s Creek. This victory for the United States resulted in North Carolina becoming the first colony to officially authorize delegates to vote for independence and paved the way for the Halifax Resolves.
May 20 (the end of the contest) is another important date — the day the very first declaration of independence was created by the original 13 colonies.
More than a collector’s item
This limited-edition will be about more than design and artwork. A portion of proceeds from sales of the bottle will go to The Freedom 13 Organization. This organization was formed by a family to honor their son and his 12 fellow American service members who died in the withdrawal of Afghanistan. The Freedom 13 honors all American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice by helping veterans and their families. Learn more at TheFreedom13.org.
About Blue Shark Vodka
Made with non-GMO North Carolina sweet corn, Blue Shark Vodka is a family-owned spirits company on a mission to preserve and protect the sharks swimming up the Carolina coast and beyond. The sweet corn mash that goes into each small batch of vodka is behind the success of it being The World’s Smoothest Vodka®.
Blue Shark Vodka is currently available in all North Carolina ABC stores, in select South Carolina and California stores.
Learn more at BlueSharkVodka.com.
Blue Shark Vodka President Niki Bloomquist worked with in-house label artist Elif Siebenpfeiffer to create an underwater bottle background filled with nods to the nation, as well as sea life. Embedded in the underwater scene is The White House and Mount Rushmore seated in the background as coral in the reef.
There are also 25 marine animals hidden throughout the label - some more obvious, others not. Finding and naming all 25 species of marine animals in the label is the premise of Blue Shark Vodka’s latest sweepstakes — “Stars, Stripes and Sea Life Sweepstakes.”
Stars, Stripes and Sea Life Sweepstakes
Anyone 21 years of age or older can enter to win the sweepstakes online at BlueSharkVodka.com. From March 12 to May 20, participants have the opportunity to enter their information, then proceed to correctly name all 25 animal species in the label to win. Independent judges will review all entries. Participants listing 10 correct animals will receive a prize pack. Of the Entrants who correctly identify all 25, one random winner will be selected to win a custom Blue Shark Vodka pro surf board and a diamond bracelet. The drawing will be held June 1. For more contest rules and how to enter, visit BlueSharkVodka.com
Further symbolism
There is much symbolism depicted throughout the label that honors The United States’ 250 years of history and in the sweepstakes. Even the sweepstakes dates are significant — March 12 is the anniversary of a British Invasion to the Cape Fear region of North Carolina in 1776. Colonel James Moore mobilized more than 1,800 American troops near Wilmington to defend against the British in the historic battle of Moore’s Creek. This victory for the United States resulted in North Carolina becoming the first colony to officially authorize delegates to vote for independence and paved the way for the Halifax Resolves.
May 20 (the end of the contest) is another important date — the day the very first declaration of independence was created by the original 13 colonies.
More than a collector’s item
This limited-edition will be about more than design and artwork. A portion of proceeds from sales of the bottle will go to The Freedom 13 Organization. This organization was formed by a family to honor their son and his 12 fellow American service members who died in the withdrawal of Afghanistan. The Freedom 13 honors all American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice by helping veterans and their families. Learn more at TheFreedom13.org.
About Blue Shark Vodka
Made with non-GMO North Carolina sweet corn, Blue Shark Vodka is a family-owned spirits company on a mission to preserve and protect the sharks swimming up the Carolina coast and beyond. The sweet corn mash that goes into each small batch of vodka is behind the success of it being The World’s Smoothest Vodka®.
Blue Shark Vodka is currently available in all North Carolina ABC stores, in select South Carolina and California stores.
Learn more at BlueSharkVodka.com.
Contact
Daytoon Distributors, Inc.Contact
Mark Bloomquist
336-420-8060
www.bluesharkvodka.com
bloomy99@aol.com
Mark Bloomquist
336-420-8060
www.bluesharkvodka.com
bloomy99@aol.com
Categories