AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup.
Bakersfield, CA, February 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The locally family-owned firm, known for bridging the gap between standard HVAC repair and high-level system design, introduced the tiered program to ensure homes and commercial properties remain efficient and cost-effective throughout the year.
In an industry often defined by emergency repairs, AirMax AC is shifting the focus to proactive care. The new membership model is designed to extend equipment lifespan and lower monthly energy bills for homeowners, while the firm continues to expand its consulting arm for commercial property managers and architects.
"Get Your Home Summer-Ready"
The core of the 2026 launch is a three-tier approach designed to fit varying budgets and technical needs:
Level 1: Silver – The Essential Tune-Up: Targeted at efficient seasonal preparation.
Level 2: Gold – Year-Round Peace of Mind: Offers comprehensive coverage for continuous comfort.
Level 3: Platinum – The Ultimate Care Package: The all-inclusive solution for maximum system longevity and priority service.
"We are excited to bring sustainable heating and cooling solutions to the region and make decisions easier for our customers," said Luis Rojas, CEO of AirMax AC Consulting Services. "Whether it is a family needing a reliable cool home or a commercial facility manager looking to overhaul an aging system, our goal is to simplify the complexity of HVAC engineering."
Beyond Repair: The "Consulting" Difference
Unlike standard repair companies, AirMax AC emphasizes the "Consulting" aspect of its brand. The company has seen a surge in demand from contractors, architects, and custom home builders requiring specialized HVAC design prior to construction. By integrating engineering principles with installation, AirMax ensures that systems are not just fixed, but correctly designed for the specific thermal load of the building.
For commercial property managers, this expertise translates into system overhauls that prioritize energy efficiency, reducing operational overhead in the long run.
Local Trust and Speed
Despite its technical capabilities in design and engineering, AirMax AC remains rooted in its identity as a locally family-owned business. The company prides itself on speed of service, understanding that in the heat of summer, a malfunction is not an inconvenience—it is an emergency.
Homeowners and businesses interested in the 2026 Maintenance Plans or consulting services can visit www.airmaxacconsulting.com for more information.
About AirMax AC Consulting Services
AirMax AC Consulting Services is a premier HVAC provider specializing in residential and commercial installation, repair, and system design. Bridging the gap between engineering and service, AirMax supports homeowners, property managers, and architects with sustainable, high-efficiency cooling solutions.
Media Contact:
Alvaro Diaz
Marketing and Sales Manager
sales@airmaxacconsulting.com
www.airmaxacconsulting.com
