Glenn A. Maltais Releases "The Whisper Before the Wave," a Philosophical Novel About Living Awake in a Sleepwalking World
Glenn A. Maltais, author and creator of the online reader hub thewhisperbeforethewave.com, announces the release of novel: The Whisper Before the Wave: Reflections on Presence and Purpose. "The Whisper Before the Wave" explores today's divisive culture, and how present-moment-awareness can cut through egoic inclinations and cultural polarization.
York, ME, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As political and ideological strain continues to fracture relationships and communities, "The Whisper Before the Wave" suggests that the deeper problem often begins upstream of the argument itself: the ego-driven state of mind from which many arguments arise.
"We divide ourselves over talking points, dogmas, and beliefs we barely grasp, willing to forsake friendships, marriages, communities, nations, even civilizations on the fragile certainties of our own illusory egos," Glenn writes. His book offers an alternative: the practice of presence before reaction.
The novel explores what happens when we distinguish between "the wave"—the overwhelming chaos of reactions, opinions, and ego-driven certainty—and "the whisper"—the quiet awareness that exists before we're swept away.
Unlike self-help books that offer techniques for managing disagreement, The Whisper Before the Wave asks readers to examine the source of division itself. The book integrates philosophy and scientific concepts like quantum consciousness research with practical tools, including "The Whisper Test" a decision-making framework for distinguishing between ego-driven reactions and presence-based responses.
"This book is for skeptics who meditate anyway," Glenn explains. "People who are logic-minded but sense there's something underneath all the noise. Not a religious answer, but a different way of being present to what's actually happening."
The book includes "Awareness Practices" sections that readers can apply immediately to navigate difficult conversations, political disagreements, and moments of cultural overwhelm.
With each performing a major role in the narrative, The Whisper Before the Wave was written as collaborative theater between the Author and an AI language model, representing a new frontier in philosophical fiction.
Book Details:
· Title: The Whisper Before the Wave: Reflections on Presence and Purpose
· Author: Glenn A. Maltais
· Genre: Fiction: Visionary and Metaphysical
· Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org
Let's Do Human Better...
Contact
Glenn Maltais
(910) 708-2771
https://www.thewhisperbeforethewave.com
Let's Do Human Better
