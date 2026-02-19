Now Open: 2026 Sharon Prize Grants for Women & Non-Binary Artists Across Colorado
The Sharon Prize is now accepting 2026 applications from Colorado women and non-binary artists. The fifth-year grant offers $5,000, plus $1,000 in PR consulting, and new for 2026, collaborative projects across disciplines may receive up to $10,000. Open to visual arts, music, film, dance, and literature, projects exploring social justice, the environment, public lands, immigration, mental health, or other themes where art sparks conversation and inspires positive change are encouraged.
Evergreen, CO, February 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- When Colorado visual artist and educator Sharon Riordan McAvoy spoke about art, she spoke about connection — the way creativity could build bridges, shape identity, and bring people together. In 2020, her daughter, Denise Horton, alongside co-founder Kathleen Economos, transformed that philosophy into action by establishing The Sharon Prize.
Now entering its fifth year, The Sharon Prize has opened applications for its 2026 grant cycle, inviting women and non-binary artists across Colorado to propose ambitious new work rooted in community, collaboration, and creative exchange.
The annual award provides a $5,000 unrestricted cash grant, along with $1,000 in marketing and social PR consulting designed to help amplify the recipient’s visibility and impact. New in 2026, collaborative projects across mediums are encouraged and may receive up to $10,000 in total support, reflecting the Prize’s continued commitment to cross-disciplinary dialogue and innovation.
Unlike many traditional grants, The Sharon Prize places equal value on artistic excellence and human connection. Applicants may work in visual art, music, dance, film, literature, or multidisciplinary practices, but the unifying thread is a dedication to creative work that reflects the spirit of togetherness.
“The Sharon Prize honors my mom’s belief that art can bring people together and inspire positive change,” said Horton. “We’re especially excited to support artists whose projects explore themes like social justice, the environment and public lands, immigration, inequality, homelessness, mental health, or other areas where art can offer perspective, spark conversation, and nurture positive change. Our goal is to help artists create work that engages communities, provokes thought, and carries forward the spirit of connection my mom always championed.”
In addition to financial and professional support, the 2026 recipient will engage directly with the community through a visit to a local school or organization, offering insight into sustaining a creative practice and embracing collaboration. That exchange reflects a core value of the Prize: mentorship as a living, ongoing act.
Since its founding, The Sharon Prize has grown into a respected platform for elevating Colorado women and non-binary artists, reinforcing the idea that regional arts ecosystems thrive when artists are both supported and celebrated.
Applications for the 2026 Sharon Prize will close on March 27, 2026. Artists are invited to submit a proposal for a new project along with up to five work samples. Full guidelines and application details are available here.
