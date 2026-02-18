Reel Fathers Rights APC Announces Promotion of Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to Senior Trial Attorney
Reel Fathers Rights APC has promoted Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to the position of Senior Trial Attorney at the firm’s Corona office. This promotion recognizes her as a "rising star" and a "fierce advocate" for fathers' rights within the California legal system.
Corona, CA, February 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reel Fathers Rights APC, a leading family law firm focused on fathers’ rights, is proud to announce the promotion of Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya to Senior Trial Attorney. Since joining Reel Fathers Rights as an Associate Attorney in 2022, Dr. Bhattacharya has distinguished herself as a fierce advocate and a rising star within the California legal community.
A dual-licensed attorney authorized to practice in both California and India, Dr. Bhattacharya brings a unique and powerful international perspective to the firm. Her practice is focused exclusively on Family Law, where she has successfully represented men and fathers in hundreds of hearings across Southern California, including Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange, and Los Angeles counties.
"Priyanka has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to our mission of leveling the playing field for fathers," said Mark Reel Jr, CEO of Reel Fathers Rights APC. "Her promotion to Senior Trial Attorney recognizes her exceptional litigation skills and her passion for securing justice for our clients in complex custody and support matters."
In her new role, Dr. Bhattacharya will continue to lead high-stakes litigation in Divorce, Child Custody, Child Support, and Domestic Violence cases. Her promotion underscores the firm’s commitment to providing elite legal representation to fathers navigating the challenges of the family court system.
About Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya
Dr. Priyanka Bhattacharya is a Senior Trial Attorney at Reel Fathers Rights APC. She is a dedicated advocate for fathers’ rights, known for her strategic approach and extensive courtroom experience across California. Her legal career is defined by her passion for protecting the parental rights of fathers and ensuring fair outcomes in family law disputes.
About Reel Fathers Rights APC
Reel Fathers Rights APC is a premier law firm focusing on fathers’ rights and family law. Based in Corona, CA, with offices throughout Southern California, the firm is dedicated to providing expert legal counsel and aggressive advocacy for fathers in matters of custody, visitation, and support.
Media Contact:
Jeremy Jones
Marketing@ReelFathersrights.com
