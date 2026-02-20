PAWS NY Marks 3,000 Days of Foster Care Supporting Substance Use Recovery
Help us reach the next families in need — donations are matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000 through March 5, 2026.
New York, NY, February 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pets Are Wonderful Support (PAWS) NY is proud to announce that its Substance Use Recovery Program surpassed 3,000 days of foster care, supporting pets while their guardians seek inpatient treatment for substance use disorder. Powered by a dedicated network of vetted volunteers, this program was launched in 2023 and ensures pets remain safe and loved while providing relief and peace of mind for New Yorkers in need.
“For individuals seeking inpatient treatment for a substance use disorder, not having a reliable and safe option to care for their pets can present a significant barrier,” said Carrie Nydick Finch, LCSW, the Deputy Director of Programs and Strategy for PAWS NY. “No one should be faced with the choice of giving up their family member or taking care of their health. PAWS NY wants to eliminate this barrier for more people, so individuals are more inclined to seek out, enter, and complete treatment.”
According to the 2024 National Survey of Drug Use and Health, over 52.6 million Americans aged 12+ (18.2% of the population) dealt with a substance use disorder in the past year, yet only 3.5% received treatment. Additionally, data shows that returning home to a beloved pet may lead to more successful outcomes for people post-treatment. Dog ownership helps establish daily routines and encourages structure, accountability, and healthier decision-making. Notably, treatment outcomes improve when these bonds are supported: completion rates for drug and alcohol treatment increase by 38%* when individuals know their pets are safe, underscoring the critical role the human-animal bond plays in recovery.
Dr. Emily Weiss, the inaugural funder of the PAWS NY Substance Use Recovery Program, has seen the power of the human-animal bond first-hand. Emily partnered with PAWS NY in 2023 to launch this program in memory of her sister, Susan Sydney Weiss, who struggled with substance use and ultimately lost her battle. Through it all, Susan’s beloved dogs Nugget and Chance were by her side, providing comfort and hope.
“My sister Susan was a brilliant, funny, and passionate woman, who found peace and purpose in both helping others dealing with addiction and caring for her dogs,” said Emily. “Nugget and Chance brought her so much peace and comfort throughout her journey. While my sister’s illness limited our opportunities to work together on projects such as this during her lifetime, this program has provided an opportunity to do so in her memory. It is a way to honor her and ensure that others don’t lose their battle, or their pets.”
Emily has provided seed funding as well as ongoing support for the program, including a $10,000 matching opportunity for donations made today through March 5, 2026 – doubling the impact of every gift. Donations can be made via https://give.pawsny.org/fosterforrecovery.
“We are deeply honored that Dr. Weiss has entrusted PAWS NY to carry out this important work in memory of her sister, Susan, and allow us to help even more New Yorkers,” said Rachel Herman, the Founder and Executive Director of PAWS NY. “3,000 days of foster care represents thousands of moments of relief, stability, and hope; but there are still many people delaying treatment because they worry about their pets. No one who is ready to seek treatment should have to postpone their own well-being out of concern for their animal companion.”
If you or someone you know needs pet care support while seeking treatment for substance use, please contact PAWS NY at referrals@pawsny.org or 212-203-4760, ext. 4307.
*Exploring dog ownership in the lives of people with substance use disorder: a qualitative study - Kerr-Little, Bramness, Newberry, Biong
About PAWS NY
PAWS NY's mission is to deliver critical support that keeps people and their pets together, preserving the human-animal bond for individuals facing hardship. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
About PAWS NY
PAWS NY's mission is to deliver critical support that keeps people and their pets together, preserving the human-animal bond for individuals facing hardship. Our programs help keep pets in their homes while protecting and promoting the human-animal bond that is so physically and psychologically valuable to our clients. Thus, our motto: helping people by helping pets. To learn more, visit www.pawsny.org.
Contact
PAWS NY
Will Braithwaite
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
Will Braithwaite
212-203-4760 ext. 304
www.pawsny.org
