Sue Phillips Reveals the Psychology of Scent — How Fragrance Can Transform Your Life, Relationships, and Career
Globally renowned fragrance expert Sue Phillips is redefining perfume as a powerful psychological tool that can enhance confidence, strengthen relationships, and elevate professional success. With over four decades in the luxury beauty industry, including serving as Vice President of Tiffany & Co. and creating iconic fragrances for Lancôme, Burberry, and more.
New York, NY, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Globally renowned fragrance authority and fragrance queen Sue Phillips is redefining how the world understands perfume—not as a luxury accessory, but as a powerful psychological tool that can elevate confidence, strengthen relationships, and accelerate professional success.
With more than four decades at the forefront of the luxury beauty industry, Phillips has built an extraordinary career blending science, emotion, and artistry. A former Vice President of Tiffany & Co., she was instrumental in creating the brand’s first signature fragrance for its 150th Anniversary, as well as developing iconic scents for Lancôme, Burberry, Elizabeth Arden, Avon, and Trish McEvoy.
Now, through keynote speeches, immersive corporate experiences, media appearances, and her bestselling book The Power of Perfume, Phillips is spotlighting the profound psychological and emotional influence of scent.
The Psychology of Scent: A Hidden Superpower
Research shows that scent is the fastest way to trigger memory and emotion, directly accessing the limbic system—the brain’s emotional control center. Phillips explains that fragrance can:
Instantly elevate confidence and personal presence
Deepen emotional connection and romantic attraction
Enhance professional authority and memorability
Reduce stress and anxiety
Trigger powerful, positive memories
Support healing, including recovery from COVID-related anosmia
“Perfume is the signature of your soul,” says Phillips. “When you wear a fragrance that aligns with who you are—or who you aspire to be—you show up differently. People respond differently. Opportunities shift.”
From Stage to Scent: A Theatrical Approach to Transformation
Few know that Phillips began her professional career at age ten as a child actress in South Africa, starring in the romantic comedy Roar Like a Dove. Today, she seamlessly integrates her theatrical roots into dynamic keynote presentations—bringing fragrance “out of the bottle” and into immersive sensory storytelling experiences that captivate audiences worldwide.
She has designed over 40,000 bespoke fragrances for private clients and A-list celebrities including Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes, Zendaya, Susan Sarandon, and Marcia Gay Harden. Most recently, she was commissioned to recreate the signature scent of the late philanthropist Agnes Gund, crafting a deeply personal olfactory tribute for her family.
In addition, Phillips has created transformative team-building and brand experiences for Fortune 500 companies including Google, Citibank, Wells Fargo, AOL and Zurich Financial—demonstrating how scent can foster creativity, cohesion, and corporate identity.
Healing Through Fragrance
Now based in Sarasota while continuing her work in New York, Phillips lectures extensively and is a leading advocate for COVID-related anosmia recovery. She has helped hundreds of individuals regain their sense of smell and is preparing to release her second book, which explores the science, emotion, and therapeutic power of scent.
Her philosophy is guided by what she calls the Six P’s: Passion, Persistence, Perseverance, Purpose, Professionalism—and Perfume.
“Why wear what everyone else wears when you can create your own?” Phillips asks. “Fragrance is more than a finishing touch. It is identity. It is memory. It is transformation.”
Through her pioneering work, Sue Phillips continues to prove that scent is not simply something we wear—it is something that can truly change our lives.
For more info, follow Sue at https://www.instagram.com/scentfullysue.
With more than four decades at the forefront of the luxury beauty industry, Phillips has built an extraordinary career blending science, emotion, and artistry. A former Vice President of Tiffany & Co., she was instrumental in creating the brand’s first signature fragrance for its 150th Anniversary, as well as developing iconic scents for Lancôme, Burberry, Elizabeth Arden, Avon, and Trish McEvoy.
Now, through keynote speeches, immersive corporate experiences, media appearances, and her bestselling book The Power of Perfume, Phillips is spotlighting the profound psychological and emotional influence of scent.
The Psychology of Scent: A Hidden Superpower
Research shows that scent is the fastest way to trigger memory and emotion, directly accessing the limbic system—the brain’s emotional control center. Phillips explains that fragrance can:
Instantly elevate confidence and personal presence
Deepen emotional connection and romantic attraction
Enhance professional authority and memorability
Reduce stress and anxiety
Trigger powerful, positive memories
Support healing, including recovery from COVID-related anosmia
“Perfume is the signature of your soul,” says Phillips. “When you wear a fragrance that aligns with who you are—or who you aspire to be—you show up differently. People respond differently. Opportunities shift.”
From Stage to Scent: A Theatrical Approach to Transformation
Few know that Phillips began her professional career at age ten as a child actress in South Africa, starring in the romantic comedy Roar Like a Dove. Today, she seamlessly integrates her theatrical roots into dynamic keynote presentations—bringing fragrance “out of the bottle” and into immersive sensory storytelling experiences that captivate audiences worldwide.
She has designed over 40,000 bespoke fragrances for private clients and A-list celebrities including Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes, Zendaya, Susan Sarandon, and Marcia Gay Harden. Most recently, she was commissioned to recreate the signature scent of the late philanthropist Agnes Gund, crafting a deeply personal olfactory tribute for her family.
In addition, Phillips has created transformative team-building and brand experiences for Fortune 500 companies including Google, Citibank, Wells Fargo, AOL and Zurich Financial—demonstrating how scent can foster creativity, cohesion, and corporate identity.
Healing Through Fragrance
Now based in Sarasota while continuing her work in New York, Phillips lectures extensively and is a leading advocate for COVID-related anosmia recovery. She has helped hundreds of individuals regain their sense of smell and is preparing to release her second book, which explores the science, emotion, and therapeutic power of scent.
Her philosophy is guided by what she calls the Six P’s: Passion, Persistence, Perseverance, Purpose, Professionalism—and Perfume.
“Why wear what everyone else wears when you can create your own?” Phillips asks. “Fragrance is more than a finishing touch. It is identity. It is memory. It is transformation.”
Through her pioneering work, Sue Phillips continues to prove that scent is not simply something we wear—it is something that can truly change our lives.
For more info, follow Sue at https://www.instagram.com/scentfullysue.
Contact
Scenterprise by Sue PhillipsContact
Sue Phillips
646-730-4838
https://suephillips.com/
Sue Phillips
646-730-4838
https://suephillips.com/
Categories