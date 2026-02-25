Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Streamwood
Streamwood, IL, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Streamwood, which prepares to open on March 13. Owner Prerna Awasthi has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Streamwood IL, area.
As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas in Texas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Prerna said that she strongly believes that learning is like a roller coaster ride with lots of ups and downs, not only for the kids but for parents as well. She went on to say that during this experience, kids need an "assurance", assurance of their caliber, assurance of someone's support, assurance of learning from mistakes and most important assurance of self belief. We want to start a learning that helps and motivates the kids to hold these assurances together and explore to get the best out of them. Prerna is passionate about witnessing those "aha" moments where students look forward to their learning sessions and parents have their peace of mind that kids are learning in a safe and enriching environment.
Prerna said that Education has always been the top priority for her because education means knowledge, skills, creativity, success, influence and opportunities.. During Prerna’s childhood, she came across one History teacher in her 8th grade who used to say a very unique statement - "Hope for the best but prepare for the worst." She said that she will never forget this statement, especially while starting something new.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Streamwood IL, can improve the academic performance of your child, call 224-279-0000 or email streamwood@bestbrains.com
