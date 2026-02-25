Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Campbell East
Campbell, CA, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Campbell East, which prepares to open on March 13. Owner Prachi Singh has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Campbell East CA, area.
As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas in Texas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Prachi said that she wanted to open a learning center because she has seen how early gaps in math, problem-solving, and critical thinking and how they can limit a students’ confidence and long-term success. She believes that many capable students don’t receive the personalized attention or practical skill-building they need in traditional classrooms. Prachi’s goal is to create a supportive, structured environment that strengthens academic foundations while also introducing modern skills like logical reasoning and computer science.
Prachi said that education has always been a central part of her life, both personally and professionally. She has seen how strong academic foundations can open doors, build confidence, and shape long-term opportunities, while gaps in early learning can create lasting challenges. Through Prachi’s experiences working with students and families, she has developed a deep appreciation for the role educators play in guiding, motivating, and supporting children beyond the classroom. Prachi’s personal connection drives her commitment to create learning environments that nurture curiosity, discipline, and a love for learning.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Campbell East CA, can improve the academic performance of your child, call 925-799-0000 or email campbelleast@bestbrains.com
