XTIVIA Announces Strategic Partnership with Xurrent to Transform IT Service Management with AI-Powered Solutions
Colorado Springs, CO, February 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- XTIVIA, a global systems integrator and consulting firm, today announced a new strategic partnership between its RightStar brand and Xurrent, the leader in AI-powered Service and Operations Management. This collaboration empowers RightStar to deliver Xurrent's advanced platform to our prospects and customers—a solution that reduces friction, streamlines collaboration, and helps every IT team achieve high levels of service maturity.
A Commitment to Service Management Excellence
This partnership represents a significant expansion of RightStar’s commitment to providing best-in-class ITSM solutions. As a trusted advisor with decades of experience in the IT Service Management ecosystem, RightStar now brings its deep consulting expertise to the Xurrent community. RightStar helps organizations navigate the complexities of digital transformation, ensuring they not only select the right tools but also achieve measurable business outcomes.
RightStar’s engagement model goes beyond simple implementation. As a dedicated partner, RightStar supports clients through every stage of their modernization journey:
Strategic Advisory: RightStar delivers for organizations migrating from legacy solutions to modern, AI-driven platforms. Consultants work closely with stakeholders to design digital transformation plans that align with budget and project objectives.
Comprehensive Implementation: RightStar’s certified experts manage the deployment of Xurrent’s unified platform, ensuring a seamless transition that leverages functionality like Sera AI and Account Trusts to optimize workflows and secure collaboration.
Long-Term Success & Support: The partnership ensures clients have access to ongoing value through RightStar’s Remote Administration and U.S.-based support services. This allows internal IT teams to focus on innovation while RightStar experts maximize the value and stability of the customer’s software.
“Adopting a modern platform like Xurrent is a strategic move for enterprises looking to escape the high costs and complexity of legacy ITSM tools,” said Dennis Robinson, CEO at XTIVIA. “By combining RightStar’s decades of ITSM consulting expertise with Xurrent’s AI-forward architecture, we are equipped to not only recommend the best solutions but to implement them for world-class service delivery.”
“We are thrilled to partner with XTIVIA to accelerate adoption of Xurrent’s AI-powered ITxM platform in the U.S. market,” said Brian Wenngatz, CEO at Xurrent. “Together, we’re helping enterprise IT teams outpace legacy systems and processes and unlock a level of operational speed they’ve never had before.”
About XTIVIA and RightStar
For over 30 years, XTIVIA has been a leading B2B technology solutions provider. RightStar, an XTIVIA brand, specializes in IT Service Management (ITSM) and DevOps, providing advisory consulting, implementation, and support services. RightStar helps organizations "shift left" to resolve issues faster and maximize the value of their software investments, serving as a trusted partner for other leading solution providers and now Xurrent. Learn more at rightstar.com and xtivia.com.
About Xurrent
Xurrent™ is the AI-powered service and operations management platform helping modern enterprises reach new levels of productivity and performance. Built for today’s digital landscape, Xurrent unifies workflows, dismantles silos, and drives intelligent collaboration across teams. Prioritizing meaningful impact over operational complexity, Xurrent gives service leaders the clarity and tools to solve problems faster and improve how work gets done. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Xurrent supports forward-thinking enterprises around the world. Learn more at www.xurrent.com.
Contact
Deborah Guinan
719-387-0981
https://www.xtivia.com
