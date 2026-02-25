Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact Arrives at Miami International Mall to Celebrate Women’s Leadership

Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact is a public leadership panel presented by XIMMA Showroom, home to 28 emerging entrepreneurs, in partnership with the International Hispanic Women Business Council and Miami International Mall. The event brings together influential Latina leaders in media, business, education, and fashion, creating a dynamic platform for strategic dialogue, community connection, and the advancement of Latino leadership and entrepreneurship.