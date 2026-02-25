Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact Arrives at Miami International Mall to Celebrate Women’s Leadership
Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact is a public leadership panel presented by XIMMA Showroom, home to 28 emerging entrepreneurs, in partnership with the International Hispanic Women Business Council and Miami International Mall. The event brings together influential Latina leaders in media, business, education, and fashion, creating a dynamic platform for strategic dialogue, community connection, and the advancement of Latino leadership and entrepreneurship.
Miami, FL, February 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sunday, March 8, in celebration of International Women’s Day, XIMMA Showroom, home to 28 emerging women entrepreneurs, in partnership with the International Hispanic Women Business Council and Miami International Mall, proudly presents Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact. The public panel will take place from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the main hallway at the entrance of XIMMA Showroom inside Miami International Mall, offering an inspiring and accessible experience where leadership, business, fashion, and social purpose come together. As one of Miami’s most established retail destinations, Miami International Mall continues to play a pivotal role in supporting community-driven initiatives that elevate entrepreneurship, culture, and women’s leadership.
Attendees will hear firsthand the powerful stories of resilient women who broke barriers in a new country after emigrating and have since become recognized leaders in their respective fields. The panel features an exceptional lineup including Daisy Balmajo, multi–Emmy Award–winning journalist at Telemundo; Denise del Pino, journalist and television producer; Nitzia Chama, actress and host of Despierta América on Univision; Itza Castillo, Miss Universe Nicaragua 2025 and international model; Yohana Fernández, financial advisor and business mentor; Alicia Faccio, beauty coach and image and etiquette expert; Aurelia Batista, fashion designer known for her craftsmanship and elegance; Adriana Cataño, entrepreneur and President of Catano Beauty and Somos La Revista; and Marilyn del Orbe Silva, Director of Community Engagement & Growth at Miami Dade College West Campus. Each panelist represents a living example of perseverance, reinvention, and leadership.
The panel will be moderated by Diana Pedroni, business mentor, philanthropist, and owner and founder of XIMMA Showroom. XIMMA is a platform that supports 28 women entrepreneurs who operate their own businesses within a real retail environment. Its vision is to create a space where women not only shop, but also discover, learn, and feel inspired. This panel reflects that same mission: to demonstrate that personal and professional growth is possible at any stage of life when there is clarity, determination, and a supportive community. Beyond retail, XIMMA also sponsors social betterment programs across nine Latin American countries, addressing high rates of crime and violence through initiatives focused on
education, values, and community empowerment.
The event will also feature live music, refreshments, and special sponsor activations, with exclusive gift bags for the first 100 guests. Admission is free and open to the public. Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact invites women to connect, be inspired, and recognize their potential to grow, lead, and create meaningful change in their own lives and communities.
Photo: Diana Pedroni: Founder and Owner of Ximma Boutique & Collective Showroom.
Attendees will hear firsthand the powerful stories of resilient women who broke barriers in a new country after emigrating and have since become recognized leaders in their respective fields. The panel features an exceptional lineup including Daisy Balmajo, multi–Emmy Award–winning journalist at Telemundo; Denise del Pino, journalist and television producer; Nitzia Chama, actress and host of Despierta América on Univision; Itza Castillo, Miss Universe Nicaragua 2025 and international model; Yohana Fernández, financial advisor and business mentor; Alicia Faccio, beauty coach and image and etiquette expert; Aurelia Batista, fashion designer known for her craftsmanship and elegance; Adriana Cataño, entrepreneur and President of Catano Beauty and Somos La Revista; and Marilyn del Orbe Silva, Director of Community Engagement & Growth at Miami Dade College West Campus. Each panelist represents a living example of perseverance, reinvention, and leadership.
The panel will be moderated by Diana Pedroni, business mentor, philanthropist, and owner and founder of XIMMA Showroom. XIMMA is a platform that supports 28 women entrepreneurs who operate their own businesses within a real retail environment. Its vision is to create a space where women not only shop, but also discover, learn, and feel inspired. This panel reflects that same mission: to demonstrate that personal and professional growth is possible at any stage of life when there is clarity, determination, and a supportive community. Beyond retail, XIMMA also sponsors social betterment programs across nine Latin American countries, addressing high rates of crime and violence through initiatives focused on
education, values, and community empowerment.
The event will also feature live music, refreshments, and special sponsor activations, with exclusive gift bags for the first 100 guests. Admission is free and open to the public. Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact invites women to connect, be inspired, and recognize their potential to grow, lead, and create meaningful change in their own lives and communities.
Photo: Diana Pedroni: Founder and Owner of Ximma Boutique & Collective Showroom.
Contact
Ximma ShowroomContact
Kiara Ramirez
786-816-3686
www.ximmashowroom.com
Kiara Ramirez
786-816-3686
www.ximmashowroom.com
Categories