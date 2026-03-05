McCann’s Roofing & Construction Named Best of 405 Finalist as Oklahoma City Homeowners Seek Trusted, Long-Term Roofing Solutions
Edmond, OK, March 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- McCann’s Roofing & Construction has been named a finalist in the 2026 Best of 405 awards, a recognition driven by votes from homeowners across the Oklahoma City metro who continue to choose the locally owned company for roof replacement, roof repair, and storm restoration services.
The annual Best of 405 awards highlight businesses that have earned the confidence of the community through consistent service, verified customer satisfaction, and a strong local reputation. For McCann’s Roofing & Construction, the recognition reflects years of helping Oklahoma City homeowners navigate severe weather, changing insurance requirements, and the growing demand for longer-lasting roofing systems.
“This is incredibly meaningful to our team because it comes directly from the homeowners we serve every day,” said Shay Brown, co-owner of McCann’s Roofing & Construction. “Oklahoma City families have more choices than ever when it comes to roofing, and the fact that they continue to trust us with their homes is something we never take for granted.”
Meeting the Needs of a Growing Oklahoma City Market
As Oklahoma City continues to expand, more homeowners are taking a proactive approach to roof replacement — scheduling professional inspections earlier and investing in high-performance systems designed to withstand Oklahoma’s hail, wind, and extreme temperature swings.
McCann’s Roofing & Construction has seen this shift across the metro, with many projects coming from repeat customers, neighborhood referrals, and homeowners who want to plan ahead rather than make emergency decisions after a storm.
“Homeowners today are doing their research,” Brown said. “They want clear communication, detailed project management, and a roof that’s installed to last — not just the lowest bid. That’s exactly how we’ve always done business.”
A Reputation Built on Craftsmanship and Communication
Customers throughout Oklahoma City consistently cite the same reasons for choosing McCann’s:
Honest, detailed inspections
Clear timelines and consistent updates
Respect for their home and property
Roofing systems designed for long-term performance
A relationship-first approach to customer service
By focusing on education and transparency, the company helps homeowners make confident, informed decisions about one of their most important investments.
Local Roots with a Long-Term Commitment
Although McCann’s Roofing & Construction serves the entire Oklahoma City metro, the company remains family-owned and relationship-driven — a difference homeowners say they feel throughout the process.
“We’re not here for one project — we’re here for the life of the home,” Brown said. “When a customer calls us again years later or refers us to their neighbors, that’s the real measure of success.”
With another storm season approaching, the company continues to provide inspections, maintenance planning, and full roof replacement services for homeowners throughout Oklahoma City and surrounding communities.
Homeowners can learn more about McCann’s roofing services in Oklahoma City by visiting:
https://roofingbymccanns.com/locations/oklahoma-city-roofer/
About McCann’s Roofing & Construction
McCann’s Roofing & Construction is a family-owned roofing and exterior company serving Oklahoma City and the surrounding metro. Established in 1995, the company specializes in residential roof replacement, roof repair, storm damage restoration, ventilation correction, skylights, siding, and windows. Known for its honest inspections, quality craftsmanship, and long-term customer relationships, McCann’s is committed to helping homeowners protect their investment with roofing systems built for Oklahoma’s climate.
roofingbymccanns.com/locations/oklahoma-city-roofer/
Shay Brown
+1 405-666-5927
https://roofingbymccanns.com/locations/oklahoma-city-roofer/
