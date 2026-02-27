YogaFaith Launches the World's First Christian, Bible-Based Sound Therapy Certification Program
YOGAFAITH Breaks New Ground with a Comprehensive, Jesus-Focused Sound Healing Curriculum
Seattle, WA, February 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- YogaFaith, the world's leading Christian yoga school (has certified more graduates than any other Christian yoga school) and the only Christian institution accredited by the International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT), announces the launch of its groundbreaking Sound Therapy Certification Program — the first and only Christian, Bible-based, Jesus-focused sound therapy course available anywhere in the world (Christian Yoga Association).
Offered in both a 30-Hour Certificate and a 100-Hour Sound Therapist Certification track, this deeply transformative program fills a long-overdue gap in Christian wellness education, bringing the healing power of sound into alignment with Scripture, faith, and the person of Jesus Christ.
"This course has been on my heart for years," said Michelle, Founder of YogaFaith and Certified Yoga Therapist (C-IAYT). "Sound healing is ancient, it is biblical, and it is powerful. All faiths and backgrounds integrate sound therapy in some way, shape or form. The time has come for Christians to get back to their biblical roots. This comprehensive dive is an invitation for all believers to a theologically grounded, evidence-based path to minister wholeness to the mind, body, and spirit."
A Comprehensive Curriculum Like No Other
The YogaFaith Sound Therapy program offers a collegiate-level, expansive curriculum that takes students on a deep dive into both ancient and modern healing instruments. Students will gain in-depth knowledge of the history of each instrument, how to play them, and the evidence-based sound healing frequencies that support physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. The program integrates biblical foundations throughout every module, ensuring that every tool, technique, and concept is rooted in a Christ-centered worldview.
Upon completion, graduates are eligible for Continuing Education credits through Yoga Alliance, the Christian Yoga Association, and all other accepting affiliating organizations.
No Experience Required — Open to All
One of the most distinctive features of this program is its accessibility. Students do not need to be yoga teachers, sound practitioners, or have any prior experience whatsoever. Whether you are a pastor, prayer minister, wellness professional, educator, or simply someone called to serve others through healing, this course was designed for you. You can immediately enjoy the benefits of sound therapy as well as integrate it into any profession.
The program is delivered entirely online, fully self-paced, and enriched with personal mentoring and guidance from the YogaFaith faculty — offering the flexibility of independent learning with the support of a dedicated community and a lifetime family.
What Students Are Saying
Students consistently rave about the exceptional depth, value, and transformational impact of the YogaFaith experience, describing it as one of the most comprehensive and spiritually meaningful investments they have made in their education and ministry.
Enrollment is Now Open:
Course Name: God’s Sacred Symphony, Healing Through YogaFaith Sound Therapy
YogaFaith invites believers, healers, ministers, and wellness professionals worldwide to be among the first to earn this historic certification. With two tracks available — the 30-Hour Certificate for those beginning their journey and the 100-Hour Sound Therapist Certification for those seeking a deeper professional credential — there is a path for anyone and everyone.
To enroll or learn more, visit: www.yogafaith.org
YogaFaith was founded in 2013 and is the world's only Christian yoga school accredited by the International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT). YogaFaith is also certified through Yoga Alliance, the American Council of Exercise (ACE), National Association of Sports Medicine (NASM), American Sports & Fitness Association (ASFA) and the International Coaching Federation (ICF).
With a mission to integrate biblical truth with holistic wellness, YogaFaith equips believers around the globe to bring healing to the whole person — body, mind, and spirit.
Offered in both a 30-Hour Certificate and a 100-Hour Sound Therapist Certification track, this deeply transformative program fills a long-overdue gap in Christian wellness education, bringing the healing power of sound into alignment with Scripture, faith, and the person of Jesus Christ.
"This course has been on my heart for years," said Michelle, Founder of YogaFaith and Certified Yoga Therapist (C-IAYT). "Sound healing is ancient, it is biblical, and it is powerful. All faiths and backgrounds integrate sound therapy in some way, shape or form. The time has come for Christians to get back to their biblical roots. This comprehensive dive is an invitation for all believers to a theologically grounded, evidence-based path to minister wholeness to the mind, body, and spirit."
A Comprehensive Curriculum Like No Other
The YogaFaith Sound Therapy program offers a collegiate-level, expansive curriculum that takes students on a deep dive into both ancient and modern healing instruments. Students will gain in-depth knowledge of the history of each instrument, how to play them, and the evidence-based sound healing frequencies that support physical, mental, and spiritual wellness. The program integrates biblical foundations throughout every module, ensuring that every tool, technique, and concept is rooted in a Christ-centered worldview.
Upon completion, graduates are eligible for Continuing Education credits through Yoga Alliance, the Christian Yoga Association, and all other accepting affiliating organizations.
No Experience Required — Open to All
One of the most distinctive features of this program is its accessibility. Students do not need to be yoga teachers, sound practitioners, or have any prior experience whatsoever. Whether you are a pastor, prayer minister, wellness professional, educator, or simply someone called to serve others through healing, this course was designed for you. You can immediately enjoy the benefits of sound therapy as well as integrate it into any profession.
The program is delivered entirely online, fully self-paced, and enriched with personal mentoring and guidance from the YogaFaith faculty — offering the flexibility of independent learning with the support of a dedicated community and a lifetime family.
What Students Are Saying
Students consistently rave about the exceptional depth, value, and transformational impact of the YogaFaith experience, describing it as one of the most comprehensive and spiritually meaningful investments they have made in their education and ministry.
Enrollment is Now Open:
Course Name: God’s Sacred Symphony, Healing Through YogaFaith Sound Therapy
YogaFaith invites believers, healers, ministers, and wellness professionals worldwide to be among the first to earn this historic certification. With two tracks available — the 30-Hour Certificate for those beginning their journey and the 100-Hour Sound Therapist Certification for those seeking a deeper professional credential — there is a path for anyone and everyone.
To enroll or learn more, visit: www.yogafaith.org
YogaFaith was founded in 2013 and is the world's only Christian yoga school accredited by the International Association of Yoga Therapists (IAYT). YogaFaith is also certified through Yoga Alliance, the American Council of Exercise (ACE), National Association of Sports Medicine (NASM), American Sports & Fitness Association (ASFA) and the International Coaching Federation (ICF).
With a mission to integrate biblical truth with holistic wellness, YogaFaith equips believers around the globe to bring healing to the whole person — body, mind, and spirit.
Contact
YOGAFAITHContact
Michelle Thielen
503-740-4963
https://yogafaith.org/
Michelle Thielen
503-740-4963
https://yogafaith.org/
Categories