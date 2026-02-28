Invest Atlantic City Fight Night Brand Poised to Disrupt the Combat Sports Industry
The official announcement of Invest Atlantic City Fight Night, a combat sports brand looking to disrupt the industry status quo through a fighters first, growth based, entrepreneurial model. Taking pressure of combatants so they can focus on their craft rather than the demand to sell tickets.
Atlantic City, NJ, February 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Black Ink Creative Partners, the visionary force behind the Invest Atlantic City, ProcurementCon, and Black Ink Events brands, today announced a powerhouse leadership alliance set to redefine the combat sports landscape. By tapping the World Boxing Bureau (WBB) and Battlefield Commanders for strategic leadership, the newly formed Invest Atlantic City Fight Night brand is launching a "Fighter-First" entrepreneurial model designed to make Atlantic City the undisputed Fight Capital of the World.
A Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity
The global combat sports market is currently valued at approximately $10.5 billion and is projected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 8% through 2030. While the industry is booming, the traditional model often leaves up-and-coming athletes behind. Black Ink Creative Partners is stepping into this "blue ocean" to bridge the gap between raw talent and sustainable professional brands.
The Vision: Fighters as Entrepreneurs
“We’re taking a different approach. We’re not trying to break the bank on a single ‘mega-fight’ just to put asses in seats,” says Eric Vincent, CEO of Black Ink Creative Partners. “We are building a growth model that views fighters as entrepreneurs. We see them for the future they represent, rather than only noticing them when they make headlines.”
Vincent points to a systemic flaw in the current regional fight scene: the burden of ticket sales. “A fighter isn’t a marketing person or a professional salesperson. Their coaches are trained to make champions, not close deals. We’re removing that stress. We are creating a pipeline where athletes are trained to manage their personal brands like the businesses they are, while we provide the platform for them to compete.”
Strategic Alliances to Lead the Charge
To ensure world-class standards across all disciplines—Boxing, MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai—Invest Atlantic City Fight Night has secured key partnerships:
World Boxing Bureau (WBB): Tapped as the official sanctioning body, led by Al Rahim Burke. The WBB is an emerging force working to become a premiere internationally recognized body, bringing a fresh, entrepreneurial spirit to the squared circle.
Battlefield Commanders: Led by Founder and CEO Martin Conroy, this non-profit organization will provide guidance and organization for fighters ensuring the heart and vision of fighters in the ring and cage are applied correctly in business, sales, and marketing.
Why Atlantic City, Why Now?
Filling The Classic "Friday Night Fights" Void: Since the decline of consistent, televised weekly bouts, there has been a lack of "middle-market" content. Fans are hungry for high-production, affordable live combat sports that fits their “things to do” pocketbook. Atlantic City’s combat sports history spans more than a century, having hosted legendary bouts featuring icons like Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and Arturo Gatti. Invest Atlantic City Fight Night aims to recapture that magic by establishing a regular, high-energy, low-cost platform reminiscent of the classic "Friday Night Fights."
The NIL Parallel: Much like the NCAA’s shift toward "Name, Image, and Likeness," the combat sports world is moving toward personal branding. Fighters who own their audience (social media, local sponsorships) are more valuable to promoters and networks, we’re showing them how to do that.
Atlantic City’s Geographic Edge: Located within a few hours' drive of one-third of the U.S. population, AC is the perfect "hub" for a regional pipeline that draws talent and fans from the entire Northeast corridor.
The mission is three-fold:
Create A New National Title: Help solidify Atlantic City as a global destination for all combat disciplines.
Support Local Promoters: Build upon the foundation laid by local icons to create a sustainable ecosystem.
The Professional Pipeline: Treat "unknown" fighters like million-dollar athletes before they reach the big stage—securing sponsorships for training, equipment, education, and nutrition.
About Black Ink Creative Partners
Black Ink Creative Partners is a multi-disciplinary brand house dedicated to economic development, professional events, and industry disruption. Through its flagship brands, including Invest Atlantic City and ProcurementCon, Black Ink creates platforms that drive growth and opportunity in New Jersey and beyond.
About Battlefield Commanders Foundation
The Battlefield Commander Foundation is a New Jersey-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships and mentorship to the children of fallen military personnel, law enforcement officers, and emergency responders. Founded to honor these heroes, the foundation raises funds through events like MMA and boxing events and networking, often supporting specific, named scholarship recipients.
About World Boxing Bureau
Originally established in 2005, the World Boxing Bureau (WBB) is a professional boxing sanctioning body that has entered a transformative new chapter following a transition to new ownership in November 2024. The organization is dedicated to fostering a truly inclusive and competitive environment by crowning both male and female champions across every weight division globally. To strengthen its international presence, the WBB has introduced Inter-Continental Championship belts designed specifically to highlight elite talent outside of the United States. By collaborating with promoters both nationally and internationally and utilizing innovative, redesigned championship titles, the WBB is positioning itself as a respected leader committed to providing rising prospects with a world-class stage to showcase their talents.
Contact
Black ink Creative Partners
Eric Vincent
203-622-6233
BlackInk.events
