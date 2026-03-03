Khadijah Butler Announces the Multi Format Release of Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition)
Author, nonprofit leader, and community advocate Khadijah Butler proudly announces the expanded release of Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition), now available in three formats: paperback, eBook, and—newly added—a professionally recorded audiobook.
Camden, NJ, March 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Now Available in Paperback, eBook, and Audiobook.
Author, nonprofit leader, and community advocate Khadijah Butler proudly announces the expanded release of Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition), now available in three formats: paperback, eBook, and—newly added—a professionally recorded audiobook.
The audiobook, designed as a true companion to the paperback, was created to help listeners follow along, retain key concepts, and apply the practical tools outlined in the book. Rooted in Butler’s lived experience building The Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation, the second edition continues to serve as a step‑by‑step guide for aspiring founders, community leaders, and anyone seeking to turn purpose into sustainable impact.
A Multi‑Format Learning Experience
With the addition of the audiobook, readers can now engage with the material in the way that best fits their learning style.
Paperback — for readers who prefer to highlight, annotate, and revisit key sections.
eBook — for on‑the‑go accessibility and digital convenience.
Audiobook — for immersive learning, enhanced retention, and a more personal connection to the author’s voice and story.
The audiobook is currently available on most major listening platforms, with full release scheduled for March 17.
A Resource for Builders, Dreamers, and Changemakers
Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition) continues Butler’s mission to demystify the nonprofit startup process. Through candid storytelling, actionable guidance, and real‑world examples, the book empowers readers to build organizations rooted in integrity, community, and legacy.
“This audiobook was created to walk with readers—literally,” Butler shared. “Whether you’re commuting, cooking, or reading along with the paperback, I wanted people to feel supported every step of the way.”
Availability
Paperback and eBook: Available now through major retailers.
Audiobook: Available on most platforms; full release March 17.
For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please visit the Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation website.
Author, nonprofit leader, and community advocate Khadijah Butler proudly announces the expanded release of Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition), now available in three formats: paperback, eBook, and—newly added—a professionally recorded audiobook.
The audiobook, designed as a true companion to the paperback, was created to help listeners follow along, retain key concepts, and apply the practical tools outlined in the book. Rooted in Butler’s lived experience building The Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation, the second edition continues to serve as a step‑by‑step guide for aspiring founders, community leaders, and anyone seeking to turn purpose into sustainable impact.
A Multi‑Format Learning Experience
With the addition of the audiobook, readers can now engage with the material in the way that best fits their learning style.
Paperback — for readers who prefer to highlight, annotate, and revisit key sections.
eBook — for on‑the‑go accessibility and digital convenience.
Audiobook — for immersive learning, enhanced retention, and a more personal connection to the author’s voice and story.
The audiobook is currently available on most major listening platforms, with full release scheduled for March 17.
A Resource for Builders, Dreamers, and Changemakers
Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition) continues Butler’s mission to demystify the nonprofit startup process. Through candid storytelling, actionable guidance, and real‑world examples, the book empowers readers to build organizations rooted in integrity, community, and legacy.
“This audiobook was created to walk with readers—literally,” Butler shared. “Whether you’re commuting, cooking, or reading along with the paperback, I wanted people to feel supported every step of the way.”
Availability
Paperback and eBook: Available now through major retailers.
Audiobook: Available on most platforms; full release March 17.
For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please visit the Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation website.
Contact
Craig D. Butler Scholarship FoundationContact
Khadijah Butler
(267) 362-9082
www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com
Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cdbscholarship
Khadijah Butler
(267) 362-9082
www.craigdbutlerscholarship.com
Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @cdbscholarship
Categories