Elora Jewelry Launches Modern Antique Jewelry Collection Featuring In-House Cut Lab-Grown Diamonds
The new collection explores antique diamond cuts and historical design through lab-grown diamonds and Elora’s in-house cutting atelier.
Kwun Tong, Hong Kong S.A.R., March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Elora Jewelry has announced the launch of its newest collection, a series of modern antique jewels created with lab-grown diamonds and shaped through the brand’s own diamond cutting atelier. The collection reflects Elora’s ongoing exploration of historical jewelry design.
Lab-grown diamonds have become more common in the fine jewelry market in recent years. Improvements in diamond growing and cutting technology now give designers more flexibility. Shapes and structures that were once difficult to source through traditional supply chains are becoming easier to produce.
Elora develops many of its diamonds in-house instead of relying on ready-cut stones from the market. The brand combines lab-grown diamond technology with its own cutting workshop. This gives the team the freedom to recreate antique cuts and experiment with unusual diamond proportions. Many of these proportions are rarely seen in standard commercial inventory. The result is a collection that carries the visual language of antique jewelry while still feeling modern.
An In-House Diamond Cutting Atelier
Elora operates its own diamond cutting atelier. Standard shapes are cut here, but the team also produces antiques cuts, special facet arrangements, and colored lab grown diamonds. Each stone is cut for a specific design. Proportion, light return, and color tone are adjusted with intention. This level of control allows the design process to begin with an idea instead of existing stock.
Old Mine cuts, old European cuts, and rose cuts are recreated with precision. The result is a flexible process that gives designers freedom. Every diamond supports the design it belongs to.
One-of-a-Kind Design Inspired by History
Elora draws inspiration from antique jewelry, architecture, and the natural world. Every design begins with structure. The lines that hold the gem are considered from all sides. Small details on the back of each piece are given the same attention as the front. The aim is quiet complexity. Each piece feels thoughtful without appearing overly ornate.
A signature example is the Faith soft chain ring inspired by antique jewelry. A marquise cut lab grown diamond sits in a full bezel setting. The stone connects directly to a finely woven circular gold chain. At first glance it looks like a delicate chain. Once worn, it becomes a complete ring. The woven links carry a subtle vintage texture. The ring feels fluid but stable. It was designed to challenge standard ring structures while keeping the warmth of antique jewelry.
About Elora
Elora Jewelry is a fine jewelry house that specializes in antique design jewelry and modern diamond pieces made with lab grown diamonds. The balance between the antique and the modern, between ancient techniques and contemporary methods is what guides their approach to jewelry design.
With lab created diamonds, Elora team is able to use rare cuts, antique diamond proportions and unconventional settings that are often reserved for museum pieces. Elora’s goal is not to copy the antique but to embody its spirit in a modern context. Through in house diamond cutting, thoughtful design and old world gold working techniques, Elora creates pieces that feel hundreds of years old yet feel very modern.
Lab-grown diamonds have become more common in the fine jewelry market in recent years. Improvements in diamond growing and cutting technology now give designers more flexibility. Shapes and structures that were once difficult to source through traditional supply chains are becoming easier to produce.
Elora develops many of its diamonds in-house instead of relying on ready-cut stones from the market. The brand combines lab-grown diamond technology with its own cutting workshop. This gives the team the freedom to recreate antique cuts and experiment with unusual diamond proportions. Many of these proportions are rarely seen in standard commercial inventory. The result is a collection that carries the visual language of antique jewelry while still feeling modern.
An In-House Diamond Cutting Atelier
Elora operates its own diamond cutting atelier. Standard shapes are cut here, but the team also produces antiques cuts, special facet arrangements, and colored lab grown diamonds. Each stone is cut for a specific design. Proportion, light return, and color tone are adjusted with intention. This level of control allows the design process to begin with an idea instead of existing stock.
Old Mine cuts, old European cuts, and rose cuts are recreated with precision. The result is a flexible process that gives designers freedom. Every diamond supports the design it belongs to.
One-of-a-Kind Design Inspired by History
Elora draws inspiration from antique jewelry, architecture, and the natural world. Every design begins with structure. The lines that hold the gem are considered from all sides. Small details on the back of each piece are given the same attention as the front. The aim is quiet complexity. Each piece feels thoughtful without appearing overly ornate.
A signature example is the Faith soft chain ring inspired by antique jewelry. A marquise cut lab grown diamond sits in a full bezel setting. The stone connects directly to a finely woven circular gold chain. At first glance it looks like a delicate chain. Once worn, it becomes a complete ring. The woven links carry a subtle vintage texture. The ring feels fluid but stable. It was designed to challenge standard ring structures while keeping the warmth of antique jewelry.
About Elora
Elora Jewelry is a fine jewelry house that specializes in antique design jewelry and modern diamond pieces made with lab grown diamonds. The balance between the antique and the modern, between ancient techniques and contemporary methods is what guides their approach to jewelry design.
With lab created diamonds, Elora team is able to use rare cuts, antique diamond proportions and unconventional settings that are often reserved for museum pieces. Elora’s goal is not to copy the antique but to embody its spirit in a modern context. Through in house diamond cutting, thoughtful design and old world gold working techniques, Elora creates pieces that feel hundreds of years old yet feel very modern.
Contact
Elora Fine JewelryContact
Anne Zhou
+852 60496558
www.eloralab.com
Anne Zhou
+852 60496558
www.eloralab.com
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