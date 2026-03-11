PDI Acquires Chemical Systems Services Inc. Assets; Expanding Industrial Scrubbing and Air Handling Capabilities
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction.
Plastics Design Industries (“PDI”), a provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered solutions for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of select assets of Chemical Systems Services Inc. (“Chemical Systems”) in an asset purchase transaction. The addition expands PDI’s capabilities in chemical fume scrubbing, chemical resistant ductwork and industrial tank bulding, strengthening the company’s ability to deliver integrated solutions for demanding industrial and high-purity environments.
Demand continues to grow across semiconductor, life sciences, and industrial processing markets for corrosion-resistant and high-purity process systems, as projects become more complex and performance requirements increase. By bringing together Chemical Systems’ expertise in environmental control and air handling with PDI’s engineering, fabrication, and integration capabilities, the company continues to evolve from a custom fabrication provider into a broader engineered systems partner supporting critical process environments.
“Chemical Systems brings a specialized skill set that complements our existing capabilities extremely well,” said Daryl Flynn, CEO of PDI. “By combining their expertise in industrial scrubbing and air handling with our engineering, fabrication, and manufacturing resources, we are strengthening our ability to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions while continuing to provide the responsive service our customers expect.”
PDI expects the acquisition to accelerate its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions—from design and engineering through fabrication, assembly, and integration—for customers across life sciences, semiconductor, industrial processing, chemical handling, and clean manufacturing. Customers will benefit from expanded capabilities, improved throughput and responsiveness, and a deeper bench of engineering and manufacturing talent.
“Customers are increasingly looking for partners who can deliver both technical depth and dependable execution,” said Bob Desrosiers, CRO of PDI. “This addition strengthens our ability to support facilities where reliability, safety, and consistent performance are critical to daily operations.”
Customer Continuity
PDI emphasized that customer relationships and ongoing projects remain a priority, and the company will continue to provide the same responsive communication and service standards clients have come to expect.
About Plastic Design Industries
Plastic Design Industries (PDI) is a nearly 50-year provider of custom plastic fabrication and engineered systems for cleanroom, chemical, and controlled-environment applications. Serving customers in the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, biomedical, and industrial sectors, PDI delivers engineering, precision fabrication, and integrated manufacturing solutions designed for reliability, durability, and compliance in critical process environments.
About Chemical Systems Services Inc. (Assets Acquired)
Chemical Systems Services Inc. is known for specialized expertise in chemical fume scrubbing and chemical resistant ductwork supporting challenging industrial environments where air quality, corrosion resistance, and process reliability are critical.
