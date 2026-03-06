Michael Harden Honored as a VIP For 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Columbus, OH, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Harden of Columbus, Ohio, has been selected as a VIP for 2026 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his achievements and leadership in technology.
About Michael Harden
Michael Harden serves as chief technology officer and general counsel for The Disney Group International Exchange, where he leads the development of information systems and oversees global technology initiatives. His work focuses on Oracle software and ERP system integration, as well as managing foreign affairs and globalization for the organization. In addition to his executive roles, Harden is recognized as a business journalist and has contributed to the Forbes Technology Council, shaping dialogue on technology and business worldwide. Recently, he has published his first book, entitled, "The AI Empire: Building a Smarter World Through Systems and Vision," which can be purchased on Amazon.
A U.S. Army veteran, Harden’s approach to leadership is rooted in service and discipline. His commitment to community is reflected in his involvement as a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., a member of Mensa Society, and as a SIMBA mentor for Franklin County Children Services. Harden’s impact has also been featured by ABC News, Sarder TV, and MES Computing Magazine, and his military experiences are archived in the Library of Congress.
Harden’s academic journey includes an MBA and a JD from Capital University, Magna Cum Laude honors from Franklin University, and a Master of Science from Villanova University. He has completed executive education at The University of Chicago and has shared his expertise as an adjunct professor at Franklin University and Penn State University.
In his free time, Harden enjoys candle making and has founded LuxCandle Co., an e-commerce venture that merges his passion for creativity with entrepreneurship.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They aim to connect business professionals across industries and provide exposure through their online directory. With over two decades of experience, Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights accomplished individuals in business, law, education, healthcare, fine arts, information technology, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and other fields. Professional profiles can be accessed in their searchable database at www.strww.com.
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
