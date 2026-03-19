Poriferous, LLC Announces Publication of U.S. Patent Application for Dura-Bloc™ Technology
Newnan, GA, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Poriferous, LLC today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has published U.S. patent application US-20230165682-A1, covering their Dura-Bloc™ Patient Specific Cranial Implants. The publication of this patent application further reinforces Poriferous' standing as a leader in innovative technologies for craniomaxillofacial reconstruction.
The Dura-Bloc™ technology allows for one surface of the implant to be a tissue ingrowth surface while the opposite surface is a tissue ingrowth barrier. Manufactured using a specialized process, the Dura-Bloc™ layer is incorporated into the underside of the implant, creating a seamless transition to the implant body while preserving standard porosity.
The patent application covers implants that are formed by fusing or at least partially fusing particles so that the average pore size varies across the thickness of the implant, such as with Poriferous' Dura-Bloc™ Cranial Patient Specific implants. This development builds on Poriferous' ever-expanding catalogue of patented technologies and further cements their reputation as innovators in the pursuit of better healthcare.
For more information about Poriferous and its patented technologies, visit poriferous.com.
The Dura-Bloc™ technology allows for one surface of the implant to be a tissue ingrowth surface while the opposite surface is a tissue ingrowth barrier. Manufactured using a specialized process, the Dura-Bloc™ layer is incorporated into the underside of the implant, creating a seamless transition to the implant body while preserving standard porosity.
The patent application covers implants that are formed by fusing or at least partially fusing particles so that the average pore size varies across the thickness of the implant, such as with Poriferous' Dura-Bloc™ Cranial Patient Specific implants. This development builds on Poriferous' ever-expanding catalogue of patented technologies and further cements their reputation as innovators in the pursuit of better healthcare.
For more information about Poriferous and its patented technologies, visit poriferous.com.
Contact
Poriferous, LLCContact
Krista Bradstreet
470-699-8608
Poriferous.com
Krista Bradstreet
470-699-8608
Poriferous.com
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