Song E Yoon, Collateral Event of the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia
New York, NY, March 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Contemporary artist Song E Yoon (born in 1983, Busan, South Korea; currently based in New York) will present "Song E Yoon : Songs Across Time" from May 9 to November 22, 2026, as part of the offCollateral Event at the 61st International Art Exhibition – La Biennale di Venezia.
The exhibition is organized and by The Foundation of ART NYC, a New York-based non-profit art foundation dedicated to showcasing diaspora artists and promoting international dialogue in contemporary art. Curated by Seohyun Kang, the exhibition highlights the distinct visual languages of Song E Yoon and the late Frédéric Bruly Bouabré (1923–2014, Ivory Coast), exploring memory, cultural identity, and human
movement across time and space.
Song E Yoon has developed a unique visual language through contemporary and installation art. Drawing inspiration from ancient rock engravings, mythological symbols, and stellar constellations, his large-scale drawings and immersive installations function as visual maps tracing humanity’s search for meaning and direction, while reinterpreting these primordial experiences through a contemporary lens. Frédéric Bruly Bouabré, renowned for creating the Bété alphabet, developed a symbolic system to visually record memory and cultural identity. His works extend beyond personal narratives to preserve collective cultural memory, functioning as visual archives.
In Song E Yoon: Songs Across Time Collateral Event, Bouabré’s works represent the “language of record,” while Yoon’s installations convey the “language of journey.” Together, the two artists’ works resonate across cultures and generations, raising fundamental questions about memory, migration, and the human quest for orientation and meaning.
Exhibition Details
• Venue: Fondamenta S. Anna 996a, Venice, Italy
• Press Preview: May 6 – 8, 2026
• Public Viewing: May 9 – November 22, 2026
o May–September: Tue.–Sun 11:00–19:00
o October–November: Tue.–Sun 10:00–18:00 (Fri–Sat extended to 20:00)o Closed Mondays (open May 11 and November 16)
Please insert press contacts
Inquiries: info@artnycnewyork.com | Organizer: Andrea Moreno
Curator: Seohyun Kang
Organized by: The Foundation of ART NYC | artnycnewyork.com
Official Website: www.labiennale.org
The exhibition is organized and by The Foundation of ART NYC, a New York-based non-profit art foundation dedicated to showcasing diaspora artists and promoting international dialogue in contemporary art. Curated by Seohyun Kang, the exhibition highlights the distinct visual languages of Song E Yoon and the late Frédéric Bruly Bouabré (1923–2014, Ivory Coast), exploring memory, cultural identity, and human
movement across time and space.
Song E Yoon has developed a unique visual language through contemporary and installation art. Drawing inspiration from ancient rock engravings, mythological symbols, and stellar constellations, his large-scale drawings and immersive installations function as visual maps tracing humanity’s search for meaning and direction, while reinterpreting these primordial experiences through a contemporary lens. Frédéric Bruly Bouabré, renowned for creating the Bété alphabet, developed a symbolic system to visually record memory and cultural identity. His works extend beyond personal narratives to preserve collective cultural memory, functioning as visual archives.
In Song E Yoon: Songs Across Time Collateral Event, Bouabré’s works represent the “language of record,” while Yoon’s installations convey the “language of journey.” Together, the two artists’ works resonate across cultures and generations, raising fundamental questions about memory, migration, and the human quest for orientation and meaning.
Exhibition Details
• Venue: Fondamenta S. Anna 996a, Venice, Italy
• Press Preview: May 6 – 8, 2026
• Public Viewing: May 9 – November 22, 2026
o May–September: Tue.–Sun 11:00–19:00
o October–November: Tue.–Sun 10:00–18:00 (Fri–Sat extended to 20:00)o Closed Mondays (open May 11 and November 16)
Please insert press contacts
Inquiries: info@artnycnewyork.com | Organizer: Andrea Moreno
Curator: Seohyun Kang
Organized by: The Foundation of ART NYC | artnycnewyork.com
Official Website: www.labiennale.org
Contact
The Foundation of ART NYCContact
Jay Kim
646-477-0123
artnycnewyork.com
Jay Kim
646-477-0123
artnycnewyork.com
Categories