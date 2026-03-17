Longevity Rx Partners with Equinox Hotels to Bring Clinical-Grade Cellular Health Supplements to Luxury Hospitality
Dr. Will Cole's functional medicine-backed supplement brand joins Equinox Hotels' curated high-performance offering at the flagship Hudson Yards location.
New York, NY, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Longevity Rx, the premium cellular health supplement brand founded by functional medicine pioneer Dr. Will Cole, today announced its debut at Equinox Hotels, the first hospitality group to bring Longevity Rx’s products directly to guests, starting at the flagship Hudson Yards location in New York City.
The partnership represents a major milestone for the emerging supplement brand, placing Longevity Rx products alongside Equinox Hotels’ curated high-performance offerings—available in-room through the RoomBar in all 212 guest rooms and at The Spa by Equinox Hotels. As demand for clinical-grade supplements continues to grow, Equinox Hotels offers a destination for guests to discover emerging, science-backed brands and build high-performance rituals they can carry with them after checkout.
"Equinox Hotels has built the gold standard for performance-driven hospitality," said Dr. Will Cole, Founder of Longevity Rx. "This partnership is a natural fit. Their guests and members are already optimizing training, recovery, and nutrition — cellular health is the next frontier, and that's exactly what we deliver."
Cellular Science Meets Luxury Hospitality
Longevity Rx supplements feature proprietary technologies, including peptide-powered minerals derived from spirulina and an advanced Bacillus subtilis probiotic platform. The product line targets cellular energy production, mitochondrial function, and gut health — foundational systems that drive how the body performs, recovers, and ages.
The brand's core products — including Liv120 (cellular superfood), MitoMultiply (mitochondrial activation), and Probiotic Trillion (gut regeneration) will now be available to guests of Equinox Hotels and The Spa by Equinox Hotels, allowing them to extend their health routines beyond the gym floor.
"We choose every brand in our spaces with intention," said Ara Patterson, VP of F&B + Spa at Equinox Hotels. "Longevity RX brings science-backed, results-driven solutions that align with the way our guests pursue performance, vitality, and long-term health. Through Dr. Cole’s functional medicine approach, this partnership offers guests access to Longevity RX both in the spa and in the comfort of their rooms, allowing them to optimize their stay and carry these practices with them as an extension of their lifestyle beyond Equinox."
Celebrating the Partnership
To celebrate this collaboration, Longevity Rx and Equinox Hotels hosted an exclusive evening of wellness leaders, media, and guests on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at The Spa by Equinox Hotels at the Hudson Yards property. Attendees heard from Dr. Will Cole, founder of Longevity Rx, as he shared his expertise in functional medicine, science-backed rituals for longevity, and strategies to enhance performance, vitality, and overall well-being.
About Dr. Will Cole
Dr. Will Cole is a leading functional medicine expert, bestselling author, and founder of Longevity Rx. He has built an international telehealth practice consulting patients worldwide and is recognized for his work with high-profile clients and celebrities seeking to optimize health and longevity. Dr. Cole is the author of Ketotarian, The Inflammation Spectrum, Intuitive Fasting, and Gut Feelings. His approach focuses on identifying and addressing the root causes of chronic health issues at the cellular level.
About Longevity Rx
Longevity Rx is a premium direct-to-consumer supplement brand focused on optimizing cellular health and promoting longevity. Founded by Dr. Will Cole and formulated by Jordan Rubin, the product line is built on functional medicine principles and features proprietary technologies, including peptide-powered minerals and advanced probiotic platforms. The brand serves consumers who demand clinical-grade quality and science-backed formulations. Learn more at www.trylongevityrx.com.
About Equinox Hotels
Equinox Hotels is a rapidly expanding, global luxury hospitality brand and management company built on the evolution of Equinox. With a design-forward approach, our portfolio spans urban, resort, and destination locations worldwide, offering high-performance living in architecturally stunning spaces.
We redefine luxury hospitality by integrating the brand’s core pillars of movement, nutrition, regeneration, and community. Tailored for the next generation of travelers, our hotels empower guests to reach their fullest potential, combining holistic health into every aspect of the experience.
Our philosophy of "All. And Nothing." balances indulgence with simplicity, ensuring each guest thrives by amplifying performance and pushing limits, ultimately helping them achieve new heights in life.
For more information on Equinox Hotels, please visit: www.equinox-hotels.com.
Media Contact:
Caroline McKayFounder, Caro
Email: caroline@bycaro.co
Nick Walter
Email: nick@trylongevityrx.com
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herin are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
The partnership represents a major milestone for the emerging supplement brand, placing Longevity Rx products alongside Equinox Hotels’ curated high-performance offerings—available in-room through the RoomBar in all 212 guest rooms and at The Spa by Equinox Hotels. As demand for clinical-grade supplements continues to grow, Equinox Hotels offers a destination for guests to discover emerging, science-backed brands and build high-performance rituals they can carry with them after checkout.
"Equinox Hotels has built the gold standard for performance-driven hospitality," said Dr. Will Cole, Founder of Longevity Rx. "This partnership is a natural fit. Their guests and members are already optimizing training, recovery, and nutrition — cellular health is the next frontier, and that's exactly what we deliver."
Cellular Science Meets Luxury Hospitality
Longevity Rx supplements feature proprietary technologies, including peptide-powered minerals derived from spirulina and an advanced Bacillus subtilis probiotic platform. The product line targets cellular energy production, mitochondrial function, and gut health — foundational systems that drive how the body performs, recovers, and ages.
The brand's core products — including Liv120 (cellular superfood), MitoMultiply (mitochondrial activation), and Probiotic Trillion (gut regeneration) will now be available to guests of Equinox Hotels and The Spa by Equinox Hotels, allowing them to extend their health routines beyond the gym floor.
"We choose every brand in our spaces with intention," said Ara Patterson, VP of F&B + Spa at Equinox Hotels. "Longevity RX brings science-backed, results-driven solutions that align with the way our guests pursue performance, vitality, and long-term health. Through Dr. Cole’s functional medicine approach, this partnership offers guests access to Longevity RX both in the spa and in the comfort of their rooms, allowing them to optimize their stay and carry these practices with them as an extension of their lifestyle beyond Equinox."
Celebrating the Partnership
To celebrate this collaboration, Longevity Rx and Equinox Hotels hosted an exclusive evening of wellness leaders, media, and guests on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at The Spa by Equinox Hotels at the Hudson Yards property. Attendees heard from Dr. Will Cole, founder of Longevity Rx, as he shared his expertise in functional medicine, science-backed rituals for longevity, and strategies to enhance performance, vitality, and overall well-being.
About Dr. Will Cole
Dr. Will Cole is a leading functional medicine expert, bestselling author, and founder of Longevity Rx. He has built an international telehealth practice consulting patients worldwide and is recognized for his work with high-profile clients and celebrities seeking to optimize health and longevity. Dr. Cole is the author of Ketotarian, The Inflammation Spectrum, Intuitive Fasting, and Gut Feelings. His approach focuses on identifying and addressing the root causes of chronic health issues at the cellular level.
About Longevity Rx
Longevity Rx is a premium direct-to-consumer supplement brand focused on optimizing cellular health and promoting longevity. Founded by Dr. Will Cole and formulated by Jordan Rubin, the product line is built on functional medicine principles and features proprietary technologies, including peptide-powered minerals and advanced probiotic platforms. The brand serves consumers who demand clinical-grade quality and science-backed formulations. Learn more at www.trylongevityrx.com.
About Equinox Hotels
Equinox Hotels is a rapidly expanding, global luxury hospitality brand and management company built on the evolution of Equinox. With a design-forward approach, our portfolio spans urban, resort, and destination locations worldwide, offering high-performance living in architecturally stunning spaces.
We redefine luxury hospitality by integrating the brand’s core pillars of movement, nutrition, regeneration, and community. Tailored for the next generation of travelers, our hotels empower guests to reach their fullest potential, combining holistic health into every aspect of the experience.
Our philosophy of "All. And Nothing." balances indulgence with simplicity, ensuring each guest thrives by amplifying performance and pushing limits, ultimately helping them achieve new heights in life.
For more information on Equinox Hotels, please visit: www.equinox-hotels.com.
Media Contact:
Caroline McKayFounder, Caro
Email: caroline@bycaro.co
Nick Walter
Email: nick@trylongevityrx.com
Disclaimer: The statements herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The products mentioned herin are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Contact
Longevity RxContact
Nick Walter
502-905-4503
www.trylongevityrx.com
Nick Walter
502-905-4503
www.trylongevityrx.com
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