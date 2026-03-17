Best Travel Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 30th Annual WebAward Competition

The Web Marketing Association has opened entries for the 30th Annual WebAward Competition, inviting travel companies, airlines, and hospitality brands worldwide to compete for recognition as the best travel websites of 2026. Websites will be evaluated on design, innovation, usability, and technology. Winners receive industry recognition and valuable benchmarking insights. Entry deadline: May 29, 2026.