New Book from Oaklea Press Offers Insight Into Growing Debate Over Whether AI Could be Conscious
Award-winning author, Stephen Hawley Martin, explores the deeper question raised by leaders at Anthropic and other AI labs in new book, "More Than Machines."
Richmond, VA, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As leading artificial intelligence researchers publicly acknowledge the possibility that advanced AI systems could possess some form of consciousness, a new book released by The Oaklea Press argues that the debate points to a much deeper question about the nature of mind itself.
In "More Than Machines," author Stephen Hawley Martin examines whether consciousness can truly be explained as a product of computation—or whether the rapid progress of artificial intelligence is revealing limitations in the prevailing scientific model of the mind.
The book arrives at a moment when executives at AI companies such as Anthropic have begun raising the possibility that highly sophisticated systems might possess some form of awareness, a suggestion that has sparked discussion among scientists, technologists, and philosophers.
Drawing on research from neuroscience, artificial intelligence, philosophy, and studies of human consciousness, Martin argues that intelligence and consciousness may be fundamentally different phenomena. If so, he suggests, the emergence of powerful AI systems may force a reconsideration of long-held assumptions about what consciousness is and where it comes from.
“AI systems can process information with extraordinary speed and complexity,” Martin said. “But whether that kind of intelligence produces awareness—or whether consciousness arises from something deeper—remains an open question. The current debate among AI researchers suggests we may be approaching a turning point in how we understand mind itself.”
"More Than Machines" surveys scientific and philosophical perspectives on consciousness and examines evidence that challenges the idea that awareness can be fully explained by brain processes alone. The book also explores what the development of advanced AI might reveal about human identity, intelligence, and the future relationship between humans and machines.
Stephen Hawley Martin is an award-winning author and former principal of The Martin Agency. He has written extensively on human consciousness, philosophy, and the intersection of science and spirituality. His new book is available from Amazon in Kindle ebook, paperback, audio book, and casebound hardcover formats. Book stores and chains can order the book from Ingram by citing ISBN 979-8-29565862-4.
