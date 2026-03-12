Built on Heritage. Powered by Expertise: Atwater Ranks #4 Fastest Rising Grooming Brand in 2026 Creator Advantage Report
New York, NY, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ATWATER, the performance-driven men’s skincare brand founded by former Kiehl’s President and grooming authority Chris Salgardo, has been named the #4 fastest rising grooming brand in Traackr’s 2026 Creator Advantage Report, achieving an impressive +180% increase in Brand Vitality Score (VIT).
The ranking positions ATWATER among the fastest-growing brands in the global men’s grooming and skincare category, underscoring its accelerating momentum in clean, results-driven skincare formulated specifically for men. Since launching in 2022, ATWATER has emerged as a leader in modern men’s skincare by combining heritage credibility with performance-first formulation. The brand’s rapid rise reflects increased consumer demand for:
● Clean, responsibly formulated men’s skincare
● Simplified, customizable routines
● Dermatologically sound ingredients with visible results
● Performance-driven grooming essentials
Backed by more than four decades of experience in brand building, men’s health, and wellness, Salgardo created ATWATER to deliver streamlined, yet highly effective, skincare tailored to men’s unique needs.
“ATWATER was created to simplify skincare for men without compromising performance,” said Chris Salgardo, Founder of ATWATER. “This recognition reflects the growing demand for cleanly formulated, results-driven products rooted in real expertise.”
Named in homage to Salgardo’s father’s hometown of Atwater, California, the brand merges legacy with modern innovation — delivering elevated grooming essentials that are never overcomplicated. ATWATER’s growth has been reinforced with award-winning media recognition across leading men’s and lifestyle publications:
● Smooth Target 5-in-1 Beard Oil was named Best Overall Beard Oil by Men’s Health in “The 8 Best Beard Oils for Men in 2026.”
● Clean Impact Hydrating Body & Cleansing Bar was recognized as Best Soap Bar for Men by Oprah Daily in its “Bath O-wards 2026.”
These accolades further validate ATWATER’s authority in beard care, men’s skincare, and body grooming.
Hero Products Driving Category Momentum
● Skin Armor Facial Moisturizer ($37): ATWATER’s #1 best-selling moisturizer formulated with 5% niacinamide and licorice root extract to hydrate, strengthen the skin barrier, and visibly brighten. Lightweight, non-greasy, and suitable for all skin types — including sensitive skin.
● Skin Armor Mineral Facial Sunscreen ($42): A 100% mineral sunscreen offering broad-spectrum protection against sun damage and environmental stressors, enriched with antioxidant-rich ingredients. Weightless, residue-free, and designed for daily wear.
● Smooth Target 5-in-1 Beard Oil ($35): A fast-absorbing, multi-benefit beard oil that hydrates, softens, soothes, and supports healthier skin beneath the beard — delivering both grooming and skincare performance.
Availability: ATWATER products are available at AtwaterSkin.com, Ulta stores/Ulta.com, and BlueMercury stores/BlueMercury.com
For press inquiries, product samples or additional information, please contact atwater@tractenberg.com.
About ATWATER
Founded by Chris Salgardo, former President of Kiehl’s, ATWATER is a clean men’s skincare brand customizable by skin type and designed to deliver straightforward, effective routines that support healthier, more vibrant skin over time. Built on decades of grooming expertise and named after Salgardo’s father’s hometown, ATWATER reflects a commitment to authenticity, heritage, and modern performance.
ATWATER, the performance-driven men’s skincare brand founded by former Kiehl’s President and grooming authority Chris Salgardo, has been named the #4 fastest rising grooming brand in Traackr’s 2026 Creator Advantage Report, achieving an impressive +180% increase in Brand Vitality Score (VIT).
The ranking positions ATWATER among the fastest-growing brands in the global men’s grooming and skincare category, underscoring its accelerating momentum in clean, results-driven skincare formulated specifically for men. Since launching in 2022, ATWATER has emerged as a leader in modern men’s skincare by combining heritage credibility with performance-first formulation. The brand’s rapid rise reflects increased consumer demand for:
● Clean, responsibly formulated men’s skincare
● Simplified, customizable routines
● Dermatologically sound ingredients with visible results
● Performance-driven grooming essentials
Backed by more than four decades of experience in brand building, men’s health, and wellness, Salgardo created ATWATER to deliver streamlined, yet highly effective, skincare tailored to men’s unique needs.
“ATWATER was created to simplify skincare for men without compromising performance,” said Chris Salgardo, Founder of ATWATER. “This recognition reflects the growing demand for cleanly formulated, results-driven products rooted in real expertise.”
Named in homage to Salgardo’s father’s hometown of Atwater, California, the brand merges legacy with modern innovation — delivering elevated grooming essentials that are never overcomplicated. ATWATER’s growth has been reinforced with award-winning media recognition across leading men’s and lifestyle publications:
● Smooth Target 5-in-1 Beard Oil was named Best Overall Beard Oil by Men’s Health in “The 8 Best Beard Oils for Men in 2026.”
● Clean Impact Hydrating Body & Cleansing Bar was recognized as Best Soap Bar for Men by Oprah Daily in its “Bath O-wards 2026.”
These accolades further validate ATWATER’s authority in beard care, men’s skincare, and body grooming.
Hero Products Driving Category Momentum
● Skin Armor Facial Moisturizer ($37): ATWATER’s #1 best-selling moisturizer formulated with 5% niacinamide and licorice root extract to hydrate, strengthen the skin barrier, and visibly brighten. Lightweight, non-greasy, and suitable for all skin types — including sensitive skin.
● Skin Armor Mineral Facial Sunscreen ($42): A 100% mineral sunscreen offering broad-spectrum protection against sun damage and environmental stressors, enriched with antioxidant-rich ingredients. Weightless, residue-free, and designed for daily wear.
● Smooth Target 5-in-1 Beard Oil ($35): A fast-absorbing, multi-benefit beard oil that hydrates, softens, soothes, and supports healthier skin beneath the beard — delivering both grooming and skincare performance.
Availability: ATWATER products are available at AtwaterSkin.com, Ulta stores/Ulta.com, and BlueMercury stores/BlueMercury.com
For press inquiries, product samples or additional information, please contact atwater@tractenberg.com.
About ATWATER
Founded by Chris Salgardo, former President of Kiehl’s, ATWATER is a clean men’s skincare brand customizable by skin type and designed to deliver straightforward, effective routines that support healthier, more vibrant skin over time. Built on decades of grooming expertise and named after Salgardo’s father’s hometown, ATWATER reflects a commitment to authenticity, heritage, and modern performance.
ATWATER, the performance-driven men’s skincare brand founded by former Kiehl’s President and grooming authority Chris Salgardo, has been named the #4 fastest rising grooming brand in Traackr’s 2026 Creator Advantage Report, achieving an impressive +180% increase in Brand Vitality Score (VIT).
Contact
Tractenberg & CoContact
Lindsay London
347-680-5478
https://www.tractenbergandco.com
Lindsay London
347-680-5478
https://www.tractenbergandco.com
Categories