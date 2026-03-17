Chicago-Based Turkish Food Brand Turkitch Returns After COVID with New Cloud Kitchen Concept "Turkitch Express"
Chicago-based Turkish food brand Turkitch is returning to the market with a new cloud kitchen concept called Turkitch Express, bringing Turkish street food and halal fast food to digital food courts across the city.
Chicago, IL, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- After losing three physical restaurant locations during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chicago-based Turkish food brand Turkitch – Turkish Kitchen is returning to the market with a new concept designed for the digital food economy.
The new concept, Turkitch Express, operates through cloud kitchens and digital food courts, allowing customers across Chicago to access Turkish street food through delivery platforms and pickup points.
Before the pandemic, Turkitch operated multiple locations in high-traffic Chicago neighborhoods including Lincoln Park, Downtown Chicago, and South Loop, serving thousands of customers with its Turkish breakfast plates, bakery items, and street-food inspired menu. The brand gained attention for introducing Chicago residents to modern Turkish fast-casual cuisine and appeared in various local media outlets and television segments highlighting the city’s diverse culinary scene.
Today, Turkitch has two active Turkitch Express locations in Chicago marking the beginning of a new chapter for the brand.
With the launch of Turkitch Express, the company is adapting to a modern restaurant model built around delivery infrastructure, digital ordering, and lower operating costs compared to traditional restaurants.
Turkitch Express is part of GhostFire Food Brands Co., a multi-brand food concept that also includes Chick & Co and Chicago Halal Loaded Fries, each designed to operate within cloud kitchen ecosystems.
With the launch of the new concept in recent months, the company also attracted early investment from private investors, valuing the venture at approximately $1.2 million, signaling confidence in Turkitch’s cloud-kitchen model and expansion strategy.
Beyond reopening, the company is introducing a national expansion strategy built around a 50% partnership model with local entrepreneurs across the United States. Through this structure, regional partners will be able to operate Turkitch Express locations in their own markets while benefiting from the brand’s operational systems and menu concept.
The company’s long-term vision is to build the first recognizable Turkish fast food chain in the United States, introducing Turkish street food to a wider American audience while creating new business opportunities for local investors and families.
Turkitch aims to expand to up to 20 locations within the next five years, growing gradually through partnerships with entrepreneurs interested in bringing the concept to their own regions.
By combining cloud kitchen infrastructure with a partnership-driven expansion model, Turkitch plans to introduce new flavors to American consumers while also helping create jobs and new small business opportunities in local communities.
The concept was founded by entrepreneur Ozkan Yılmaz, who has spent years helping international brands enter and grow in the U.S. market through business development initiatives and cross-border partnerships.
“My hope is to build something meaningful in a country that continues to grow through stability, opportunity and entrepreneurship,” said Yılmaz. “The United States has always been a place where ideas and hard work can turn into real opportunities.”
Many of the flavors Chicago customers remember from Turkitch’s pre-COVID restaurants are now available again through the new Turkitch Express concept.
For more information about Turkitch Express, visit www.turkitch.us or follow the brand on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/turkitch/.
The new concept, Turkitch Express, operates through cloud kitchens and digital food courts, allowing customers across Chicago to access Turkish street food through delivery platforms and pickup points.
Before the pandemic, Turkitch operated multiple locations in high-traffic Chicago neighborhoods including Lincoln Park, Downtown Chicago, and South Loop, serving thousands of customers with its Turkish breakfast plates, bakery items, and street-food inspired menu. The brand gained attention for introducing Chicago residents to modern Turkish fast-casual cuisine and appeared in various local media outlets and television segments highlighting the city’s diverse culinary scene.
Today, Turkitch has two active Turkitch Express locations in Chicago marking the beginning of a new chapter for the brand.
With the launch of Turkitch Express, the company is adapting to a modern restaurant model built around delivery infrastructure, digital ordering, and lower operating costs compared to traditional restaurants.
Turkitch Express is part of GhostFire Food Brands Co., a multi-brand food concept that also includes Chick & Co and Chicago Halal Loaded Fries, each designed to operate within cloud kitchen ecosystems.
With the launch of the new concept in recent months, the company also attracted early investment from private investors, valuing the venture at approximately $1.2 million, signaling confidence in Turkitch’s cloud-kitchen model and expansion strategy.
Beyond reopening, the company is introducing a national expansion strategy built around a 50% partnership model with local entrepreneurs across the United States. Through this structure, regional partners will be able to operate Turkitch Express locations in their own markets while benefiting from the brand’s operational systems and menu concept.
The company’s long-term vision is to build the first recognizable Turkish fast food chain in the United States, introducing Turkish street food to a wider American audience while creating new business opportunities for local investors and families.
Turkitch aims to expand to up to 20 locations within the next five years, growing gradually through partnerships with entrepreneurs interested in bringing the concept to their own regions.
By combining cloud kitchen infrastructure with a partnership-driven expansion model, Turkitch plans to introduce new flavors to American consumers while also helping create jobs and new small business opportunities in local communities.
The concept was founded by entrepreneur Ozkan Yılmaz, who has spent years helping international brands enter and grow in the U.S. market through business development initiatives and cross-border partnerships.
“My hope is to build something meaningful in a country that continues to grow through stability, opportunity and entrepreneurship,” said Yılmaz. “The United States has always been a place where ideas and hard work can turn into real opportunities.”
Many of the flavors Chicago customers remember from Turkitch’s pre-COVID restaurants are now available again through the new Turkitch Express concept.
For more information about Turkitch Express, visit www.turkitch.us or follow the brand on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/turkitch/.
Contact
TURKITCH EXPRESSContact
Ozkan Yilmaz
4143691065
www.turkitch.us
Ozkan Yilmaz
4143691065
www.turkitch.us
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