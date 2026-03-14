TJ Woodward Debuts “Unharmable,” a New Talk Show Challenging Traditional Narratives Around Trauma and Healing
Unharmable with TJ Woodward is a talk show and podcast exploring the idea that beneath trauma, conditioning, and life experiences there is an essential part of us that remains whole and untouched. Through conversations with therapists, thought leaders, and innovators, TJ Woodward invites listeners into a new conversation about healing, moving beyond brokenness and rediscovering the unharmable essence within.
Los Angeles, CA, March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- TJ Woodward Launches “Unharmable,” A New Show Exploring Healing Beyond Trauma
Bestselling author and recovery thought leader TJ Woodward announces the launch of his new show, Unharmable with TJ Woodward, now streaming on YouTube and podcast platforms.
The show features intimate conversations with therapists, thought leaders, and change-makers who are helping shift the conversation around healing, mental health, and addiction recovery.
At the heart of the series is a powerful idea: beneath trauma, conditioning, and life experiences, there is an essential part of each person that remains whole and untouched—what Woodward calls our “unharmable” essence.
“Many models teach people to see themselves as fundamentally broken,” says Woodward. “Unharmable invites a different perspective. What if something within us has never been damaged? What if healing is about remembering the wholeness that has always been there?” unharmable.com
Woodward, founder of Conscious Recovery, has spent decades helping individuals and organizations move beyond shame-based approaches to healing and toward awareness, compassion, and wholeness.
Unharmable with TJ Woodward is now available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.
Learn more, watch episodes, and listen to the podcast at:
www.Unharmable.com
Bestselling author and recovery thought leader TJ Woodward announces the launch of his new show, Unharmable with TJ Woodward, now streaming on YouTube and podcast platforms.
The show features intimate conversations with therapists, thought leaders, and change-makers who are helping shift the conversation around healing, mental health, and addiction recovery.
At the heart of the series is a powerful idea: beneath trauma, conditioning, and life experiences, there is an essential part of each person that remains whole and untouched—what Woodward calls our “unharmable” essence.
“Many models teach people to see themselves as fundamentally broken,” says Woodward. “Unharmable invites a different perspective. What if something within us has never been damaged? What if healing is about remembering the wholeness that has always been there?” unharmable.com
Woodward, founder of Conscious Recovery, has spent decades helping individuals and organizations move beyond shame-based approaches to healing and toward awareness, compassion, and wholeness.
Unharmable with TJ Woodward is now available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.
Learn more, watch episodes, and listen to the podcast at:
www.Unharmable.com
Contact
Unharmable Talk ShowContact
T J Woodward
415-415-4800
unharmable.com
T J Woodward
415-415-4800
unharmable.com
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