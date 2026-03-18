Debra Lee Kristian Fader Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Glenwood, MN, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Debra Lee Kristian Fader of Glenwood, Minnesota, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her achievements and contributions in the entertainment industry. Fader will be featured in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their fields.
About Debra Lee Kristian Fader
Debra Lee Kristian Fader is an author, singer, director, and producer who has made a lasting impact across books, television, and broadcasting. She is the founder and president of Debra Lee Fader LLC and Kindness Alliances, formerly known as Cultural Diversity Council-UMNRV. Fader is devoted to sharing the value of giving, teaching people how kindness can serve as a way to give back to their communities. She is host of the weekly television show, “Queen of Kindness,” airing on PTWWN/ROKU. Check out her Queen of Kindness website at https://www.queenofkindness.org
Fader’s mission is to educate others on the values of kindness through generosity. She is also owner and operations director for Lionessa Records and Entertainment. In the 1990s, Fader performed as a headliner for NCL, RCL-Disney, and Carnival Cruise Lines, singing and dancing in her internationally renowned cabaret act. Known as Debra Lee Kristian to her Latin American and Puerto Rican audience, she was the first Minnesotan to be featured as a regular guest on a variety show in the Caribbean. She starred on stage in Las Vegas in the Stardust Hotel production, “Lido de Paris,” and has played principal roles in major Broadway Touring musicals in both the U.S. and Canada. Fader’s experience also includes appearances in films, commercials, and cable television programs.
As a dedicated servant to the Lord and to the people, Fader served as mayor of the city of Montevideo, Minnesota from 2010 to 2018. She was vice president for the Minnesota Mayors Association from 2016 to 2018, representing more than 700 mayors statewide. Advocating rural economic development, she served six years with the Upper Minnesota Valley Regional Development Commission Board of Directors. Fader was also co-owner of the Sportsmen Inn from 2007 to 2018.
Fader holds a B.A. in voice and history from United States International University-SPVA. She holds FCC-CERT in Broadcasting from Brown Institute, and IFOC-CERT/ORD-C as Chaplain from ABG Ministries.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Debra Lee Kristian Fader
Debra Lee Kristian Fader is an author, singer, director, and producer who has made a lasting impact across books, television, and broadcasting. She is the founder and president of Debra Lee Fader LLC and Kindness Alliances, formerly known as Cultural Diversity Council-UMNRV. Fader is devoted to sharing the value of giving, teaching people how kindness can serve as a way to give back to their communities. She is host of the weekly television show, “Queen of Kindness,” airing on PTWWN/ROKU. Check out her Queen of Kindness website at https://www.queenofkindness.org
Fader’s mission is to educate others on the values of kindness through generosity. She is also owner and operations director for Lionessa Records and Entertainment. In the 1990s, Fader performed as a headliner for NCL, RCL-Disney, and Carnival Cruise Lines, singing and dancing in her internationally renowned cabaret act. Known as Debra Lee Kristian to her Latin American and Puerto Rican audience, she was the first Minnesotan to be featured as a regular guest on a variety show in the Caribbean. She starred on stage in Las Vegas in the Stardust Hotel production, “Lido de Paris,” and has played principal roles in major Broadway Touring musicals in both the U.S. and Canada. Fader’s experience also includes appearances in films, commercials, and cable television programs.
As a dedicated servant to the Lord and to the people, Fader served as mayor of the city of Montevideo, Minnesota from 2010 to 2018. She was vice president for the Minnesota Mayors Association from 2016 to 2018, representing more than 700 mayors statewide. Advocating rural economic development, she served six years with the Upper Minnesota Valley Regional Development Commission Board of Directors. Fader was also co-owner of the Sportsmen Inn from 2007 to 2018.
Fader holds a B.A. in voice and history from United States International University-SPVA. She holds FCC-CERT in Broadcasting from Brown Institute, and IFOC-CERT/ORD-C as Chaplain from ABG Ministries.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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