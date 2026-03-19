Relief Veterinary Jobs Platform VetRelief.com Celebrates 35 Years as Leading Relief Veterinarian Jobs & Hiring Marketplace
VetRelief.com, founded in 1990, celebrates 35 years as a leading, affordable veterinary jobs platform. It connects hospitals with licensed vets via a unique bidding system for relief and permanent roles. Hospitals pay only a low flat success fee. Mission: bridge the gap between practices needing vets and professionals seeking opportunities. "Helping hospitals hire vets."
Dana Point, CA, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- VetRelief.com, the pioneering platform in the veterinary jobs marketplace, is celebrating its 35th anniversary as a leader in connecting veterinary hospitals with licensed veterinarians for employment. Since its inception in 1990, VetRelief.com has been at the forefront of facilitating employment opportunities, offering a unique bidding system that allows veterinarians to place bids on relief dates and permanent positions.
Over the years, VetRelief.com has established itself as the most affordable marketplace for veterinary jobs in the United States. Hospitals pay a flat and low success fee when they hire. The platform has been instrumental in helping veterinary hospitals find the perfect candidates for both temporary relief and permanent positions, ensuring that the needs of both employers and job seekers are met efficiently.
"Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between veterinary hospitals in need of vets and personable veterinarians looking to expand their career and earnings," said Mitch Tenney, Vice President of VetRelief.com. "We are proud to have maintained our position as a trusted resource in the industry for 35 years, and we look forward to continuing to serve the veterinary community with the same dedication and innovation."
VetRelief.com's platform is designed to streamline the hiring process, allowing different practice types to post their own unique job opportunities and receive bids from nearby or traveling veterinarians. Hospitals looking to hire an associate veterinarian understand the benefit of trying out mutliple candidates on a relief basis in consideration for the job.
As the veterinary industry continues to evolve, VetRelief.com remains committed to adapting and enhancing its services to meet the changing demands of a growing market. The platform's success over the past 35 years is a testament to its effectiveness and the trust it has built within the veterinary community.
Looking ahead, VetRelief.com aims to expand its reach and continue to innovate, providing even more value to both veterinary hospitals and veterinarians nationwide. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, VetRelief.com is excited to continue doing what they do best, "Helping hospitals hire vets."
Over the years, VetRelief.com has established itself as the most affordable marketplace for veterinary jobs in the United States. Hospitals pay a flat and low success fee when they hire. The platform has been instrumental in helping veterinary hospitals find the perfect candidates for both temporary relief and permanent positions, ensuring that the needs of both employers and job seekers are met efficiently.
"Our mission has always been to bridge the gap between veterinary hospitals in need of vets and personable veterinarians looking to expand their career and earnings," said Mitch Tenney, Vice President of VetRelief.com. "We are proud to have maintained our position as a trusted resource in the industry for 35 years, and we look forward to continuing to serve the veterinary community with the same dedication and innovation."
VetRelief.com's platform is designed to streamline the hiring process, allowing different practice types to post their own unique job opportunities and receive bids from nearby or traveling veterinarians. Hospitals looking to hire an associate veterinarian understand the benefit of trying out mutliple candidates on a relief basis in consideration for the job.
As the veterinary industry continues to evolve, VetRelief.com remains committed to adapting and enhancing its services to meet the changing demands of a growing market. The platform's success over the past 35 years is a testament to its effectiveness and the trust it has built within the veterinary community.
Looking ahead, VetRelief.com aims to expand its reach and continue to innovate, providing even more value to both veterinary hospitals and veterinarians nationwide. With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, VetRelief.com is excited to continue doing what they do best, "Helping hospitals hire vets."
Contact
VetRelief.comContact
Mitch Tenney
949-899-8387
vetrelief.com
Mitch Tenney
949-899-8387
vetrelief.com
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