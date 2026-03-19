Relief Veterinary Jobs Platform VetRelief.com Celebrates 35 Years as Leading Relief Veterinarian Jobs & Hiring Marketplace

VetRelief.com, founded in 1990, celebrates 35 years as a leading, affordable veterinary jobs platform. It connects hospitals with licensed vets via a unique bidding system for relief and permanent roles. Hospitals pay only a low flat success fee. Mission: bridge the gap between practices needing vets and professionals seeking opportunities. "Helping hospitals hire vets."