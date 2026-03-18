General Vision, Inc. Joins the Lattice Semiconductor Partner Network
Pioneer Neuromorphic AI Company Brings World's Fastest Edge Inference and Lifelong Learning to Lattice's Low Power FPGA Ecosystem
San Francisco, CA, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- General Vision, Inc. (GV), the San Francisco, California-based pioneer of neuromorphic AI and creator of the NeuroMem® neuromorphic AI platform, today announced that it has joined the Lattice Semiconductor Partner Network. The collaboration unites General Vision's industry-leading trainable, responsible, and explainable AI silicon with Lattice Semiconductor's industry-leading low power, small form-factor FPGA solutions — creating a uniquely powerful combination for edge AI applications that demand real-time inference, lifelong learning, and ultra-low energy consumption.
"Joining the Lattice Partner Network is a natural and exciting milestone for General Vision. Lattice has built exactly the kind of low power, programmable edge platform where NeuroMem's neuromorphic intelligence thrives. Together, we can deliver AI capabilities to industrial, defense, and embedded vision customers that simply are not possible with conventional deep learning architectures." - Guy Paillet, Co-Founder & CEO, General Vision, Inc.
"We are excited to welcome General Vision to our robust and growing Lattice FPGA ecosystem. This collaboration strengthens our mission to deliver low power, high performance FPGA solutions that enable real‑time, energy‑efficient AI at the edge. Together, we enable customers to build adaptable, transparent, and extremely energy‑efficient systems that meet the demands of next‑generation industrial, vision, and defense applications.” - Kambiz Khalilian, Sr. Director, Strategic Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor
The Partnership at a Glance
The ecosystem partnership enables Lattice FPGA customers to accelerate and enrich their edge AI designs by integrating General Vision's NeuroMem IP and NM500 or NM5500 neuromorphic chips directly within Lattice-based platforms. The combination addresses the growing industry demand for AI solutions that are not only fast and power-efficient, but also transparent and auditable — critical requirements in regulated sectors including industrial automation, defense, healthcare, and autonomous systems.
Key benefits of the partnership include:
• Unprecedented Inference Speed: Instant, hardware-accelerated k-Nearest Neighbor (k-NN) inference on a million vectors in under 10 microseconds — independent of database size — enabling deterministic, real-time AI at the edge.
• Lifelong On-Device Learning: NeuroMem's on-chip learning capability eliminates the need for costly cloud retraining cycles, allowing Lattice-based edge systems to adapt continuously in the field.
• Responsible & Explainable AI: NeuroMem's Radial Basis Function (RBF) architecture provides native explainability — every classification decision can be audited and understood, aligning with the growing regulatory push for responsible AI.
• Extreme Power Efficiency: The NM500 — performs at the equivalent of 10 Giga-Operations per milliwatt, making it an ideal companion to the low power Lattice's Nexus™ 2 FPGA platform and Lattice sensAI™ solution stack for battery-powered and thermally constrained deployments.
• Battle-Tested Reliability: NeuroMem technology is proven across defense systems, industrial inspection lines, and fishing vessels operating 24/7, delivering tens of thousands of fielded devices worldwide since 2007.
Where Lattice FPGAs provide the programmable fabric, connectivity, and low power signal processing, NeuroMem contributes a dedicated neuromorphic inference and classification engine that operates in parallel — without competing for FPGA fabric resources. The result is a heterogeneous edge AI architecture that is faster, leaner, and more power-efficient than software-only deep learning alternatives.
About NeuroMem® Technology
NeuroMem® is General Vision's flagship neuromorphic AI technology, rooted in more than three decades of innovation beginning with the Zero Instruction Set Computer (ZISC) co-invented with IBM France in 1993. Built on a Radial Basis Function (RBF) parallel neural architecture, NeuroMem chips and IP execute classification, novelty detection, template matching, and target tracking in real time, directly on the device — without cloud connectivity or GPU infrastructure.
NeuroMem is the most customer-fielded TinyML lineage of devices in the world, with deployments spanning U.S. and international defense programs, steel mill surface inspection systems, smart cameras for fish-quality inspection aboard commercial fishing vessels, and high-throughput manufacturing quality control lines. The NM500 and NM5500 chips — General Vision's production-ready NeuroMem device — houses 576 or 5500 neurons and is available for immediate shipment, with successor IP already licensed and in development.
About General Vision, Inc.
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, General Vision, Inc. is a pioneer in neuromorphic AI and edge intelligence. Through its NeuroMem® platform — encompassing chips, IP licensing, APIs, reference designs, and developer tools — General Vision delivers trainable, responsible, explainable, and scalable AI solutions for smart sensors, edge computing, cognitive storage, and AI. General Vision's technology is the foundation for some of the most demanding real-time AI deployments across the globe.
general-vision.com | NeuroMem Technology: general-vision.com/technology
Media Contacts
General Vision, Inc.
Media Contact
Director of Communications
press@general-vision.tech
www.general-vision.com
"Joining the Lattice Partner Network is a natural and exciting milestone for General Vision. Lattice has built exactly the kind of low power, programmable edge platform where NeuroMem's neuromorphic intelligence thrives. Together, we can deliver AI capabilities to industrial, defense, and embedded vision customers that simply are not possible with conventional deep learning architectures." - Guy Paillet, Co-Founder & CEO, General Vision, Inc.
"We are excited to welcome General Vision to our robust and growing Lattice FPGA ecosystem. This collaboration strengthens our mission to deliver low power, high performance FPGA solutions that enable real‑time, energy‑efficient AI at the edge. Together, we enable customers to build adaptable, transparent, and extremely energy‑efficient systems that meet the demands of next‑generation industrial, vision, and defense applications.” - Kambiz Khalilian, Sr. Director, Strategic Business Development, Lattice Semiconductor
The Partnership at a Glance
The ecosystem partnership enables Lattice FPGA customers to accelerate and enrich their edge AI designs by integrating General Vision's NeuroMem IP and NM500 or NM5500 neuromorphic chips directly within Lattice-based platforms. The combination addresses the growing industry demand for AI solutions that are not only fast and power-efficient, but also transparent and auditable — critical requirements in regulated sectors including industrial automation, defense, healthcare, and autonomous systems.
Key benefits of the partnership include:
• Unprecedented Inference Speed: Instant, hardware-accelerated k-Nearest Neighbor (k-NN) inference on a million vectors in under 10 microseconds — independent of database size — enabling deterministic, real-time AI at the edge.
• Lifelong On-Device Learning: NeuroMem's on-chip learning capability eliminates the need for costly cloud retraining cycles, allowing Lattice-based edge systems to adapt continuously in the field.
• Responsible & Explainable AI: NeuroMem's Radial Basis Function (RBF) architecture provides native explainability — every classification decision can be audited and understood, aligning with the growing regulatory push for responsible AI.
• Extreme Power Efficiency: The NM500 — performs at the equivalent of 10 Giga-Operations per milliwatt, making it an ideal companion to the low power Lattice's Nexus™ 2 FPGA platform and Lattice sensAI™ solution stack for battery-powered and thermally constrained deployments.
• Battle-Tested Reliability: NeuroMem technology is proven across defense systems, industrial inspection lines, and fishing vessels operating 24/7, delivering tens of thousands of fielded devices worldwide since 2007.
Where Lattice FPGAs provide the programmable fabric, connectivity, and low power signal processing, NeuroMem contributes a dedicated neuromorphic inference and classification engine that operates in parallel — without competing for FPGA fabric resources. The result is a heterogeneous edge AI architecture that is faster, leaner, and more power-efficient than software-only deep learning alternatives.
About NeuroMem® Technology
NeuroMem® is General Vision's flagship neuromorphic AI technology, rooted in more than three decades of innovation beginning with the Zero Instruction Set Computer (ZISC) co-invented with IBM France in 1993. Built on a Radial Basis Function (RBF) parallel neural architecture, NeuroMem chips and IP execute classification, novelty detection, template matching, and target tracking in real time, directly on the device — without cloud connectivity or GPU infrastructure.
NeuroMem is the most customer-fielded TinyML lineage of devices in the world, with deployments spanning U.S. and international defense programs, steel mill surface inspection systems, smart cameras for fish-quality inspection aboard commercial fishing vessels, and high-throughput manufacturing quality control lines. The NM500 and NM5500 chips — General Vision's production-ready NeuroMem device — houses 576 or 5500 neurons and is available for immediate shipment, with successor IP already licensed and in development.
About General Vision, Inc.
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, General Vision, Inc. is a pioneer in neuromorphic AI and edge intelligence. Through its NeuroMem® platform — encompassing chips, IP licensing, APIs, reference designs, and developer tools — General Vision delivers trainable, responsible, explainable, and scalable AI solutions for smart sensors, edge computing, cognitive storage, and AI. General Vision's technology is the foundation for some of the most demanding real-time AI deployments across the globe.
general-vision.com | NeuroMem Technology: general-vision.com/technology
Media Contacts
General Vision, Inc.
Media Contact
Director of Communications
press@general-vision.tech
www.general-vision.com
Contact
General Vision, Inc.Contact
Paul Gallagher
408-596-9551
https://general-vision.com/
Paul Gallagher
408-596-9551
https://general-vision.com/
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