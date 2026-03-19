Jean Keegan Daly to be Featured in Spring Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Columbus, NJ, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jean Keegan Daly of Columbus, New Jersey, will be featured in a full-page article in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Selected for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare, her story will be showcased alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Jean Keegan Daly
Jean Keegan Daly is a registered nurse whose career spans holistic health therapy, counseling, and education, all centered on a whole-person approach to wellness. With more than sixty years of experience, Keegan Daly is recognized for her compassionate, encouraging, and skilled guidance, supporting hospital and home patients, students, and clients as they pursue healing and personal growth. She has worked extensively with individuals, couples, and families navigating grief, chronic illness or pain, trauma, anxiety, depression, relationship issues, and major life changes. For many years, Keegan Daly provided in-home hospice care, an experience she describes as both a privilege and a deeply meaningful chance to help patients and their families during challenging transitions.
A graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing, Keegan Daly received her RN in 1965. She also holds national certifications in holistic nursing, Imago Relationship Therapy for individuals, couples, and families, and is a Master Practitioner of Reiki. Her additional trainings and skills include meditation and relaxation techniques, interactive guided imagery and visualization, the One Brain Stress Defusion Method, and effective interpersonal communication skills, along with other integrative healing modalities. Beyond individual sessions, Keegan Daly has designed and led workshops and courses on these subjects, as well as adolescent puberty and self-esteem. She also serves as a substitute school nurse in seven schools and is certified as a Dream Builder Transformational Life Coach and an Elevated Listener. By combining integrative therapies with traditional medical methods, Keegan Daly provides a broad perspective on healing and well-being. She is dedicated to helping others achieve greater physical, mental, emotional, relational, and spiritual health.
In addition to her practice, Keegan Daly is the author of "Reflections of a Seasoned Soul," a collection of true stories detailing her personal, professional, and spiritual experiences.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman deserving to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.’s nomination form for consideration.
About Jean Keegan Daly
Jean Keegan Daly is a registered nurse whose career spans holistic health therapy, counseling, and education, all centered on a whole-person approach to wellness. With more than sixty years of experience, Keegan Daly is recognized for her compassionate, encouraging, and skilled guidance, supporting hospital and home patients, students, and clients as they pursue healing and personal growth. She has worked extensively with individuals, couples, and families navigating grief, chronic illness or pain, trauma, anxiety, depression, relationship issues, and major life changes. For many years, Keegan Daly provided in-home hospice care, an experience she describes as both a privilege and a deeply meaningful chance to help patients and their families during challenging transitions.
A graduate of St. Francis School of Nursing, Keegan Daly received her RN in 1965. She also holds national certifications in holistic nursing, Imago Relationship Therapy for individuals, couples, and families, and is a Master Practitioner of Reiki. Her additional trainings and skills include meditation and relaxation techniques, interactive guided imagery and visualization, the One Brain Stress Defusion Method, and effective interpersonal communication skills, along with other integrative healing modalities. Beyond individual sessions, Keegan Daly has designed and led workshops and courses on these subjects, as well as adolescent puberty and self-esteem. She also serves as a substitute school nurse in seven schools and is certified as a Dream Builder Transformational Life Coach and an Elevated Listener. By combining integrative therapies with traditional medical methods, Keegan Daly provides a broad perspective on healing and well-being. She is dedicated to helping others achieve greater physical, mental, emotional, relational, and spiritual health.
In addition to her practice, Keegan Daly is the author of "Reflections of a Seasoned Soul," a collection of true stories detailing her personal, professional, and spiritual experiences.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman deserving to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access P.O.W.E.R.’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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