ReboundLovers.com Relaunches on HubPeople Platform with Focus on Emerging “Rebound Dating” Trend
Reboundlovers.com, a platform originally established over 16 years ago, has relaunched on the HubPeople platform with an updated focus on what it describes as “rebound dating”—a more intentional approach to forming connections after a breakup. The relaunch reflects both a modernization of the platform and a broader shift in how individuals navigate relationships following emotional transitions.
Houston, TX, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In an industry dominated by long-term relationship promises and swipe culture, one founder is challenging a long-standing stigma: rebound dating.
LaVonya Reeves, founder of ReboundLovers is officially reintroducing what she calls a new category in modern dating: intentional rebound relationships—a space where emotional honesty replaces unrealistic expectations.
“The idea of rebound dating has often been misunderstood,” said LaVonya Reeves. “This relaunch is about creating a space where people can approach new connections with more awareness, rather than avoiding them altogether.”
"Rebounds have always existed,” says LaVonya Reeves. What’s been missing is a platform that acknowledges them honestly and creates a safe, transparent environment for people navigating that phase.
ReboundLovers.com is designed specifically for individuals who are recently out of relationships and not yet ready for traditional commitment—but still want meaningful, respectful dating connections. Unlike conventional dating platforms that often pressure users into labeling intentions prematurely, ReboundLovers centers on clarity, consent, and emotional awareness.
A shift in User Behavior:
The launch comes at a time when dating behavior is evolving. Users are increasingly asking:
How do I heal while still connecting with others?
Can dating be honest without being misleading?
Is there a middle ground between casual and committed?
ReboundLovers.com directly addresses this gap—positioning itself not as an alternative dating app, but as the category leader in rebound dating.
Building a New Category:
Rather than competing with traditional platforms, LaVonya Reeves is intentionally defining a new lane:
We’re not trying to replace dating apps—we’re building what comes after heartbreak and before commitment.
By naming and owning this stage of dating, ReboundLovers.com aims to normalize conversations around emotional readiness and eliminate the stigma associated with rebounds.
Early Momentum & Vision:
With early traction through social engagement, and growing interest across platforms like Facebook, ReboundLovers is positioning itself as a culturally relevant brand—not just a product.
The long-term vision includes:
AI-driven emotional compatibility tool
Resources around healing and boundaries
Partnerships with relationship coaches and mental health advocates
Why This Matters:
For decades, rebound relationships have been framed as unhealthy or impulsive.
ReboundLovers.com challenges that narrative by creating structure, intention, and honesty around a universally experienced phase of dating.
"People don’t stop needing connection just because they’re healing,” says LaVonya Reeves. We’re creating a space where both can exist—without judgment.
About ReboundLovers.com:
ReboundLovers.com is the first dating platform dedicated to intentional rebound connections. Located in Houston, Texas, the company is pioneering a new category within the dating industry by focusing on emotional transparency, timing, and personal growth.
Media Contact
LaVonya Reeves
Founder, ReboundLovers.com
info@lavonyareeves.com
admin@reboundlovers.co
Reboundlovers com
LaVonya Reeves, founder of ReboundLovers is officially reintroducing what she calls a new category in modern dating: intentional rebound relationships—a space where emotional honesty replaces unrealistic expectations.
“The idea of rebound dating has often been misunderstood,” said LaVonya Reeves. “This relaunch is about creating a space where people can approach new connections with more awareness, rather than avoiding them altogether.”
"Rebounds have always existed,” says LaVonya Reeves. What’s been missing is a platform that acknowledges them honestly and creates a safe, transparent environment for people navigating that phase.
ReboundLovers.com is designed specifically for individuals who are recently out of relationships and not yet ready for traditional commitment—but still want meaningful, respectful dating connections. Unlike conventional dating platforms that often pressure users into labeling intentions prematurely, ReboundLovers centers on clarity, consent, and emotional awareness.
A shift in User Behavior:
The launch comes at a time when dating behavior is evolving. Users are increasingly asking:
How do I heal while still connecting with others?
Can dating be honest without being misleading?
Is there a middle ground between casual and committed?
ReboundLovers.com directly addresses this gap—positioning itself not as an alternative dating app, but as the category leader in rebound dating.
Building a New Category:
Rather than competing with traditional platforms, LaVonya Reeves is intentionally defining a new lane:
We’re not trying to replace dating apps—we’re building what comes after heartbreak and before commitment.
By naming and owning this stage of dating, ReboundLovers.com aims to normalize conversations around emotional readiness and eliminate the stigma associated with rebounds.
Early Momentum & Vision:
With early traction through social engagement, and growing interest across platforms like Facebook, ReboundLovers is positioning itself as a culturally relevant brand—not just a product.
The long-term vision includes:
AI-driven emotional compatibility tool
Resources around healing and boundaries
Partnerships with relationship coaches and mental health advocates
Why This Matters:
For decades, rebound relationships have been framed as unhealthy or impulsive.
ReboundLovers.com challenges that narrative by creating structure, intention, and honesty around a universally experienced phase of dating.
"People don’t stop needing connection just because they’re healing,” says LaVonya Reeves. We’re creating a space where both can exist—without judgment.
About ReboundLovers.com:
ReboundLovers.com is the first dating platform dedicated to intentional rebound connections. Located in Houston, Texas, the company is pioneering a new category within the dating industry by focusing on emotional transparency, timing, and personal growth.
Media Contact
LaVonya Reeves
Founder, ReboundLovers.com
info@lavonyareeves.com
admin@reboundlovers.co
Reboundlovers com
Contact
ReboundLoversContact
LaVonya Reeves
713-557-6159
Reboundlovers.com
admin@reboundlovers.co
LaVonya Reeves
713-557-6159
Reboundlovers.com
admin@reboundlovers.co
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