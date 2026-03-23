Association of Bridal Consultants Partners with Style Me Pretty to Elevate Wedding Industry Excellence
Gibsonville, NC, March 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC), the world’s longest-running professional organization for wedding planners, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Style Me Pretty, the premier destination for wedding inspiration and vendor discovery. This collaboration will provide wedding professionals with unparalleled exposure, educational opportunities, and the ability to showcase their work on one of the industry’s most respected platforms.
This partnership is designed to highlight ABC’s commitment to elevating the standard of excellence for wedding planners, while also supporting Style Me Pretty’s mission to connect couples with the finest professionals in the industry.
"We are excited to partner with Style Me Pretty to showcase the incredible talent of our members and provide them with even greater opportunities for recognition and growth,” said Veronica M. Foster, MWP, President of the Association of Bridal Consultants. “This collaboration is a natural fit, and we look forward to connecting our trusted professionals with Style Me Pretty’s engaged audience.”
Key Elements of the Partnership Include:
Featured Content and Real Weddings: ABC members will have increased opportunities to be spotlighted on Style Me Pretty, from real weddings and styled shoots to expert advice and planner profiles.
Collaborative Educational Content: ABC and Style Me Pretty will collaborate on industry insights, vendor success tips, and educational events.
Enhanced Vendor Visibility: ABC Members will be encouraged to join Style Me Pretty’s Vendor Guide, providing them with premium exposure to engaged couples.
Exclusive Membership Offer: In celebration of this partnership, ABC is offering a limited-time discount on new yearly memberships. Use code SMP25 at www.abcweddingplanners.com to save $25, now through June 30, 2026.
Style Me Pretty, known for its stunning visual content and trusted vendor recommendations, will now work closely with ABC to spotlight the best in the business. This partnership provides a unique opportunity for wedding professionals to gain recognition, expand their skills, and connect with couples actively planning their big day.
About the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC)
Founded in 1955, the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) is the world's longest-running organization for wedding planners, offering education, certification, and support to professionals in the wedding industry. With members across the globe, ABC is dedicated to setting the highest standards of excellence in wedding planning and design.
About Style Me Pretty
Founded in 2007, Style Me Pretty is a leading online platform known for its gorgeous wedding inspiration, real wedding features, and expertly curated Vendor Guide. With millions of monthly readers, Style Me Pretty is a trusted resource for couples planning their dream weddings and for vendors looking to showcase their best work.
This partnership is designed to highlight ABC’s commitment to elevating the standard of excellence for wedding planners, while also supporting Style Me Pretty’s mission to connect couples with the finest professionals in the industry.
"We are excited to partner with Style Me Pretty to showcase the incredible talent of our members and provide them with even greater opportunities for recognition and growth,” said Veronica M. Foster, MWP, President of the Association of Bridal Consultants. “This collaboration is a natural fit, and we look forward to connecting our trusted professionals with Style Me Pretty’s engaged audience.”
Key Elements of the Partnership Include:
Featured Content and Real Weddings: ABC members will have increased opportunities to be spotlighted on Style Me Pretty, from real weddings and styled shoots to expert advice and planner profiles.
Collaborative Educational Content: ABC and Style Me Pretty will collaborate on industry insights, vendor success tips, and educational events.
Enhanced Vendor Visibility: ABC Members will be encouraged to join Style Me Pretty’s Vendor Guide, providing them with premium exposure to engaged couples.
Exclusive Membership Offer: In celebration of this partnership, ABC is offering a limited-time discount on new yearly memberships. Use code SMP25 at www.abcweddingplanners.com to save $25, now through June 30, 2026.
Style Me Pretty, known for its stunning visual content and trusted vendor recommendations, will now work closely with ABC to spotlight the best in the business. This partnership provides a unique opportunity for wedding professionals to gain recognition, expand their skills, and connect with couples actively planning their big day.
About the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC)
Founded in 1955, the Association of Bridal Consultants (ABC) is the world's longest-running organization for wedding planners, offering education, certification, and support to professionals in the wedding industry. With members across the globe, ABC is dedicated to setting the highest standards of excellence in wedding planning and design.
About Style Me Pretty
Founded in 2007, Style Me Pretty is a leading online platform known for its gorgeous wedding inspiration, real wedding features, and expertly curated Vendor Guide. With millions of monthly readers, Style Me Pretty is a trusted resource for couples planning their dream weddings and for vendors looking to showcase their best work.
Contact
Association of Bridal ConsultantsContact
Veronica Foster
336-690-5510
www.abcweddingplanners.com
Veronica Foster
336-690-5510
www.abcweddingplanners.com
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