ChargeSmart EV Brings Level 2 Charging to Microtel Inn & Suites Binghamton
ChargeSmart EV has opened a new 6-port Level 2 charging station at Microtel Inn & Suites in Binghamton, NY, giving hotel guests and local EV drivers reliable overnight charging through the ChargeSmart EV network.
Binghamton, NY, March 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ChargeSmart EV has added a new charging station at Microtel Inn & Suites Binghamton (400 Prospect St, Binghamton, NY 13905), bringing 6 Level 2 EV charging ports to the property.
For guests and local drivers alike, it's a simple equation: plug in when you check in, wake up charged. The station is live now, accessible 24/7, and available through the ChargeSmart EV app on iOS and Android.
Built to Actually Work
Every station in the ChargeSmart EV network is monitored around the clock with a fast-response operations team behind it. The Binghamton station is no different — dependable charging, ready when drivers need it.
About ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV is a nationwide EV charging network with 1,400+ stations at hotels, restaurants, retail centers, and multifamily communities. The network is built on one principle: a charger that doesn't work isn't a charger at all. Learn more at chargesmartev.com or download the ChargeSmart EV app.
Power That Moves You.
For guests and local drivers alike, it's a simple equation: plug in when you check in, wake up charged. The station is live now, accessible 24/7, and available through the ChargeSmart EV app on iOS and Android.
Built to Actually Work
Every station in the ChargeSmart EV network is monitored around the clock with a fast-response operations team behind it. The Binghamton station is no different — dependable charging, ready when drivers need it.
About ChargeSmart EV
ChargeSmart EV is a nationwide EV charging network with 1,400+ stations at hotels, restaurants, retail centers, and multifamily communities. The network is built on one principle: a charger that doesn't work isn't a charger at all. Learn more at chargesmartev.com or download the ChargeSmart EV app.
Power That Moves You.
Contact
ChargeSmart EVContact
Nate Schaller
716-262-7151
www.chargesmartev.com
Nate Schaller
716-262-7151
www.chargesmartev.com
Categories