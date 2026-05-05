RP Books & Media Spotlights Before the Machines Decide, a Powerful New Book on AI, Human Capability, and the Future of Human-Centered Intelligence
A timely, human-centered guide to AI, judgment, and the inner capabilities people need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
Seattle, WA, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- RP Books & Media is proud to spotlight Before the Machines Decide: Why the Future of AI Depends on the Intelligence Within Us, a powerful new book by award-winning author William R. Stanek, written with Hui Cha Stanek. At a time when artificial intelligence is transforming how people work, learn, communicate, and make decisions, the book offers a clear and deeply human framework for understanding what this moment demands of individuals, leaders, families, institutions, and society as a whole.
In Before the Machines Decide, Stanek argues that the most important questions about AI are not only technical. They are human. Before intelligent systems shape more of our future, the book asks, what kind of intelligence do we want to value, strengthen, and preserve?
Grounded in Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, the book presents intelligence not as a single measure, but as a multidimensional human capacity that includes emotional resilience, creativity, practical judgment, cultural understanding, self-awareness, interpersonal connection, ethics, and analytical clarity. Rather than offering hype, fear, or abstraction, the book provides readers with a framework for thinking more clearly and acting more wisely in a time of rapid technological change.
“Before the Machines Decide is exactly the kind of book we believe needs to be in the world right now,” said Jeannie Kim, Publisher at RP Books & Media. “So much of the public conversation around AI swings between alarmism and overconfidence. This book does something far more valuable: it brings the conversation back to the human level. It asks what kind of people we need to become, what kind of values we need to hold onto, and what kind of future we want to help shape before technology begins shaping too much for us.”
Kim added, “What stood out to us immediately is that this is not just a book for technologists. It is for workers, leaders, parents, educators, students, and thoughtful readers everywhere. It is accessible, grounded, and urgent without being sensational. William R. Stanek has written a book that meets this moment with clarity, seriousness, and hope.”
As intelligent systems become more embedded in everyday life, Before the Machines Decide challenges readers to think beyond performance, speed, and automation. It argues that the future will depend not only on what machines can do, but on whether human beings are prepared to lead with wisdom, resilience, ethical grounding, and shared purpose.
“AI is forcing humanity to confront questions that are bigger than technology,” said William R. Stanek. “Questions about judgment, meaning, responsibility, trust, and what kind of future we want to build together. I’m grateful to have RP Books & Media behind this book because they understand that this conversation is not niche. It belongs to all of us.”
In Before the Machines Decide, readers will explore:
why the future of AI is ultimately a human question, not just a technical one
why intelligence cannot be reduced to IQ, EQ, or any single dimension
how the Holistic Intelligence Model reframes human capability in an age of AI
why alignment must begin with people, values, and human development
what individuals, leaders, teams, and institutions can do now to prepare
why the future belongs to humans who deepen what makes them human
Part framework, part wake-up call, and part invitation to act, Before the Machines Decide is a timely contribution to one of the defining conversations of our era. It speaks to readers who want to understand what is changing, what is at stake, and how to move forward with greater humanity and intention.
About the Book
Before the Machines Decide: Why the Future of AI Depends on the Intelligence Within Us is a human-centered exploration of AI, AGI, and the future of intelligence. Written by William R. Stanek with Hui Cha Stanek, the book argues that the future of advanced systems must be guided by the full spectrum of human capability: resilience, creativity, ethics, cultural awareness, self-understanding, collaboration, practical wisdom, and analytical clarity. At its core is the Holistic Intelligence Model, a framework for human development and responsible AI alignment.
About the Author
William R. Stanek is an award-winning author, decorated military intelligence veteran, systems architect, and global thought leader whose work has influenced millions of readers worldwide. With more than 200 published books spanning technology, leadership, intelligence, and human development, he brings decades of experience in high-pressure intelligence environments, enterprise engineering, crisis leadership, and human-centered systems thinking. His work on the Holistic Intelligence Model forms the foundation of Before the Machines Decide. Hui Cha Stanek contributed to the book as collaborator and research partner.
About RP Books & Media
RP Books & Media publishes thought-provoking, practical, and human-centered works that help readers navigate complexity with greater clarity, purpose, and resilience. Through books and media projects that engage the challenges of modern life, RP Books & Media is committed to publishing work that matters.
In Before the Machines Decide, Stanek argues that the most important questions about AI are not only technical. They are human. Before intelligent systems shape more of our future, the book asks, what kind of intelligence do we want to value, strengthen, and preserve?
Grounded in Stanek’s Holistic Intelligence Model, the book presents intelligence not as a single measure, but as a multidimensional human capacity that includes emotional resilience, creativity, practical judgment, cultural understanding, self-awareness, interpersonal connection, ethics, and analytical clarity. Rather than offering hype, fear, or abstraction, the book provides readers with a framework for thinking more clearly and acting more wisely in a time of rapid technological change.
“Before the Machines Decide is exactly the kind of book we believe needs to be in the world right now,” said Jeannie Kim, Publisher at RP Books & Media. “So much of the public conversation around AI swings between alarmism and overconfidence. This book does something far more valuable: it brings the conversation back to the human level. It asks what kind of people we need to become, what kind of values we need to hold onto, and what kind of future we want to help shape before technology begins shaping too much for us.”
Kim added, “What stood out to us immediately is that this is not just a book for technologists. It is for workers, leaders, parents, educators, students, and thoughtful readers everywhere. It is accessible, grounded, and urgent without being sensational. William R. Stanek has written a book that meets this moment with clarity, seriousness, and hope.”
As intelligent systems become more embedded in everyday life, Before the Machines Decide challenges readers to think beyond performance, speed, and automation. It argues that the future will depend not only on what machines can do, but on whether human beings are prepared to lead with wisdom, resilience, ethical grounding, and shared purpose.
“AI is forcing humanity to confront questions that are bigger than technology,” said William R. Stanek. “Questions about judgment, meaning, responsibility, trust, and what kind of future we want to build together. I’m grateful to have RP Books & Media behind this book because they understand that this conversation is not niche. It belongs to all of us.”
In Before the Machines Decide, readers will explore:
why the future of AI is ultimately a human question, not just a technical one
why intelligence cannot be reduced to IQ, EQ, or any single dimension
how the Holistic Intelligence Model reframes human capability in an age of AI
why alignment must begin with people, values, and human development
what individuals, leaders, teams, and institutions can do now to prepare
why the future belongs to humans who deepen what makes them human
Part framework, part wake-up call, and part invitation to act, Before the Machines Decide is a timely contribution to one of the defining conversations of our era. It speaks to readers who want to understand what is changing, what is at stake, and how to move forward with greater humanity and intention.
About the Book
Before the Machines Decide: Why the Future of AI Depends on the Intelligence Within Us is a human-centered exploration of AI, AGI, and the future of intelligence. Written by William R. Stanek with Hui Cha Stanek, the book argues that the future of advanced systems must be guided by the full spectrum of human capability: resilience, creativity, ethics, cultural awareness, self-understanding, collaboration, practical wisdom, and analytical clarity. At its core is the Holistic Intelligence Model, a framework for human development and responsible AI alignment.
About the Author
William R. Stanek is an award-winning author, decorated military intelligence veteran, systems architect, and global thought leader whose work has influenced millions of readers worldwide. With more than 200 published books spanning technology, leadership, intelligence, and human development, he brings decades of experience in high-pressure intelligence environments, enterprise engineering, crisis leadership, and human-centered systems thinking. His work on the Holistic Intelligence Model forms the foundation of Before the Machines Decide. Hui Cha Stanek contributed to the book as collaborator and research partner.
About RP Books & Media
RP Books & Media publishes thought-provoking, practical, and human-centered works that help readers navigate complexity with greater clarity, purpose, and resilience. Through books and media projects that engage the challenges of modern life, RP Books & Media is committed to publishing work that matters.
Contact
RP Books & Audio - Big Blue Sky PressContact
Jeannie Kim
360-870-0199
www.williamrstanek.com
www.reagentpress.com
Jeannie Kim
360-870-0199
www.williamrstanek.com
www.reagentpress.com
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