Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Celebrates 12 Years and 4,000+ Patients Treated
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center celebrates 12 years of service and more than 4,000 patients treated nationwide. With locations in Manhattan and Leawood, Kansas, the center offers regenerative therapies using patients’ own cells, including stem cell procedures and PRP. Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center also provides a specialized neuropathy program, expanding non-surgical options to help patients improve function, reduce pain, and enhance quality of life.
Manhattan, KS, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center (KRMC) proudly marks 12 years of providing advanced regenerative medicine treatments to patients in Manhattan and Leawood, Kansas. For more than a decade, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center has treated more than 4,000 patients from across the United States, helping individuals regain function, reduce pain, and improve quality of life.
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center specializes in using the body’s own healing capabilities through treatments such as stem cell therapy and platelet-rich plasma (PRP). By harnessing these natural processes, the clinic aims to address the root cause of conditions rather than simply managing symptoms.
“Our mission has always been to help patients take back their lives,” said Kate Sloan, COO. “We are seeing more people reduce or eliminate their reliance on medications and, in many cases, avoid invasive surgeries altogether.”
Conditions Commonly Treated Include:
• Joint pain (knees, hips, shoulders)
• Arthritis
• Sports injuries
• Back and spine conditions
• Tendon and ligament injuries
• Neuropathy and nerve-related conditions
In addition to its established same-day, fat-derived stem cell procedures, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center has expanded its offerings with a specialized peripheral neuropathy treatment program. Now nearing two years in practice, this program has demonstrated strong patient outcomes.
Unlike traditional regenerative treatments performed in a single session, this targeted neuropathy program incorporates multiple treatment modalities over an eight-week course. The goal is to repair damaged peripheral nerves, restore function, and improve sensation—offering new hope for patients suffering from chronic nerve conditions.
“We are especially encouraged by the outcomes we’re seeing in our neuropathy patients,” added Sloan. “This program represents a more comprehensive, structured approach to nerve repair and has made a meaningful difference for many individuals.”
As Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center continues to grow, the center remains committed to advancing non-surgical solutions that empower patients to heal naturally and live more active, fulfilling lives.
Schedule a Free Consultation
Individuals interested in learning more about regenerative medicine and whether they may be a good candidate are encouraged to schedule a free consultation.
About Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center (KRMC):
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center is a leader in regenerative healthcare, offering innovative treatments using stem cells and PRP to promote healing and restore function. With locations in Manhattan and Leawood, Kansas, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center has helped thousands of patients nationwide experience relief and renewed quality of life.
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center specializes in using the body’s own healing capabilities through treatments such as stem cell therapy and platelet-rich plasma (PRP). By harnessing these natural processes, the clinic aims to address the root cause of conditions rather than simply managing symptoms.
“Our mission has always been to help patients take back their lives,” said Kate Sloan, COO. “We are seeing more people reduce or eliminate their reliance on medications and, in many cases, avoid invasive surgeries altogether.”
Conditions Commonly Treated Include:
• Joint pain (knees, hips, shoulders)
• Arthritis
• Sports injuries
• Back and spine conditions
• Tendon and ligament injuries
• Neuropathy and nerve-related conditions
In addition to its established same-day, fat-derived stem cell procedures, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center has expanded its offerings with a specialized peripheral neuropathy treatment program. Now nearing two years in practice, this program has demonstrated strong patient outcomes.
Unlike traditional regenerative treatments performed in a single session, this targeted neuropathy program incorporates multiple treatment modalities over an eight-week course. The goal is to repair damaged peripheral nerves, restore function, and improve sensation—offering new hope for patients suffering from chronic nerve conditions.
“We are especially encouraged by the outcomes we’re seeing in our neuropathy patients,” added Sloan. “This program represents a more comprehensive, structured approach to nerve repair and has made a meaningful difference for many individuals.”
As Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center continues to grow, the center remains committed to advancing non-surgical solutions that empower patients to heal naturally and live more active, fulfilling lives.
Schedule a Free Consultation
Individuals interested in learning more about regenerative medicine and whether they may be a good candidate are encouraged to schedule a free consultation.
About Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center (KRMC):
Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center is a leader in regenerative healthcare, offering innovative treatments using stem cells and PRP to promote healing and restore function. With locations in Manhattan and Leawood, Kansas, Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center has helped thousands of patients nationwide experience relief and renewed quality of life.
Contact
Kansas Regenerative Medicine CenterContact
Kate Sloan
844-320-4700
https://kansasrmc.com
Kate Sloan
844-320-4700
https://kansasrmc.com
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