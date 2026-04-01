Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center Celebrates 12 Years and 4,000+ Patients Treated

Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center celebrates 12 years of service and more than 4,000 patients treated nationwide. With locations in Manhattan and Leawood, Kansas, the center offers regenerative therapies using patients’ own cells, including stem cell procedures and PRP. Kansas Regenerative Medicine Center also provides a specialized neuropathy program, expanding non-surgical options to help patients improve function, reduce pain, and enhance quality of life.