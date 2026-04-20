Murdaugh Murders Podcast Creators Expand Audio Network with New Travel Podcast "Wherever It Leads..." Featuring CEO / Podcast Journalist Mandy Matney
LUNASHARK® has spun off Wherever It Leads… from its Premium membership platform into a standalone public podcast feed on March 18th with three episodes (Savannah, Scotland, Jamaica) and new episodes every two weeks.
Hilton Head Island, SC, April 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LUNASHARK®, home of True Sunlight and the Murdaugh Murders Podcast, has spun off the "Wherever It Leads..." podcast from its LUNASHARK® Premium Membership platform and launched this new kind of travel show as its own separate public feed on March 18th.
This addition furthers Luna Shark’s mission to expose the truth wherever it leads, give voice to victims and get the story straight. And while unscripted TV/Film rights are currently available, Luna Shark is actively pursuing options to adapt the audio-forward program to video/streaming with the right partners.
With three #1 Apple-Ranked shows in its repertoire, Luna Shark is proud to announce the Premiere of "Wherever It Leads..." a new travel show created by Podcast Journalist and CEO/Founder of Luna Shark Productions, Mandy Matney, and Co-creator / Luna Shark Co-Founder David Moses.
While most LUNASHARK® audio productions have been in the True Crime / Journalism sphere, this new format extends that same vigor for journalistic integrity into a less-traveled realm: audio-forward travel content. The public feed includes 3 episodes at launch (Savannah, Scotland, Jamaica) and will publish new episodes every two weeks with Charleston next on the list.
Wherever It Leads… dives deeper into marvelous locations around the world to expose the truth about the best each has to offer while attempting to understand the underlying challenges each faces. Often through themes specific to each destination, this new kind of travel show presents recommendations on major attractions and cuisine while exploring how destinations are affected by government systems, crime issues, workforce shortages, and sometimes even highlighting when the tourists themselves are the problem. Luna Shark is proud to welcome travelers, locals and journalists alike to get a better understanding of how visitors can make the most positive impact while staying.
Each episode starts with background information, history of the place and any notable landmarks before we dive deeper... uncovering a better understanding of why podcast guests love where they live or visit, what visitors should put on their must-do lists, any special language advice, and any tips to make a stay more enjoyable or suggestions to create a positive impact before departing.
Moses comments that his “...approach to travel journalism is bolstered by his background in hospitality marketing which helped propel LUNASHARK® onto the international stage. This new show intends asking better questions, listening deeply, and letting the people who know a subject best tell its story.”
Matney says, "It’s truly a dream come true to combine a love for traveling with our podcasting and journalism talents. And it's finally happening. Listeners will hear from the people who actually live and work there. The new show explores the history, the culture, the complexity. The hard truths and the good truth... wherever it leads..."
On Wherever It Leads…, Matney, Moses and a team of Journalists like Grace Hills, Sam Berlin, and other LUNASHARK® contributors navigate conversations with local residents, tourism professionals and reporters who reveal what travel guidebooks can’t—the truth about how visitors can explore responsibly and contribute to leaving a positive mark on the places they visit.
Fresh off the wildly successful Premieres of Hulu's Original Series Murdaugh: Death in the Family (where Brittany Snow portrays Luna Shark CEO Mandy Matney) and the Murdaugh: Death in the Family Official Podcast, LUNASHARK® is excited for this new travel show and further content expansions and collaborative productions planned for later in 2026.
Wherever It Leads..., True Sunlight, Cup of Justice, and the Murdaugh Murders Podcast are distributed by the fwd. Network and the Murdaugh: Death in the Family Official Podcast is distributed as Video Podcasts on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. All are available wherever folks listen to podcasts.
To speak with our team about the new show Wherever It Leads..., plan crossover episodes, invite LUNASHARK to visit a destination, chat about advertising or anything else under the sun, contact David Moses at david@lunasharkmedia.com.
About
LUNASHARK is an industry-leading independent digital media company focused on producing high-quality audio and video content that makes the world a better place. Founded in 2021, the growing audio, video and membership platforms at Luna Shark have reached over 30 million viewers, listeners and members globally. Founders Mandy Matney and David Moses believe that our systems of justice are sacred, but not infallible. Our mission is to expose the truth wherever it leads, give voice to victims and get the story straight.
Mandy Matney is an independent Podcast Journalist and Executive Producer from Kansas who has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Illinois, and South Carolina. Mandy now lives on Hilton Head Island with her producer-husband and ‘Pups of Justice’ Joe Pesky & Luna where she pursues mission-based investigative journalism. Mandy Matney's first podcast, Murdaugh Murders (now known as True Sunlight) screamed to the top of Apple’s charts in 2021, followed by Cup of Justice at #1 in 2023 and Murdaugh: Death in the Family Official Podcast at #1 in TV/Film in 2025. Her best-selling book, Blood on Their Hands, shares the challenges of reporting on heartbreaking cases while pursuing justice for the victims and their families. The Hulu original series Murdaugh: Death in the Family she executively produced explores the human drama behind one of America's most tragic true crime narratives.
David Moses is the co-founder of Luna Shark with a background in Sales, Public Relations, Marketing, and Advertising. David leads business affairs, executive production of audio, TV and film projects, plus operations and growth strategy for Luna Shark Productions and the LUNASHARK network, partnering with a team of talented experts and engineers to bring each episode or project to life.
This addition furthers Luna Shark’s mission to expose the truth wherever it leads, give voice to victims and get the story straight. And while unscripted TV/Film rights are currently available, Luna Shark is actively pursuing options to adapt the audio-forward program to video/streaming with the right partners.
With three #1 Apple-Ranked shows in its repertoire, Luna Shark is proud to announce the Premiere of "Wherever It Leads..." a new travel show created by Podcast Journalist and CEO/Founder of Luna Shark Productions, Mandy Matney, and Co-creator / Luna Shark Co-Founder David Moses.
While most LUNASHARK® audio productions have been in the True Crime / Journalism sphere, this new format extends that same vigor for journalistic integrity into a less-traveled realm: audio-forward travel content. The public feed includes 3 episodes at launch (Savannah, Scotland, Jamaica) and will publish new episodes every two weeks with Charleston next on the list.
Wherever It Leads… dives deeper into marvelous locations around the world to expose the truth about the best each has to offer while attempting to understand the underlying challenges each faces. Often through themes specific to each destination, this new kind of travel show presents recommendations on major attractions and cuisine while exploring how destinations are affected by government systems, crime issues, workforce shortages, and sometimes even highlighting when the tourists themselves are the problem. Luna Shark is proud to welcome travelers, locals and journalists alike to get a better understanding of how visitors can make the most positive impact while staying.
Each episode starts with background information, history of the place and any notable landmarks before we dive deeper... uncovering a better understanding of why podcast guests love where they live or visit, what visitors should put on their must-do lists, any special language advice, and any tips to make a stay more enjoyable or suggestions to create a positive impact before departing.
Moses comments that his “...approach to travel journalism is bolstered by his background in hospitality marketing which helped propel LUNASHARK® onto the international stage. This new show intends asking better questions, listening deeply, and letting the people who know a subject best tell its story.”
Matney says, "It’s truly a dream come true to combine a love for traveling with our podcasting and journalism talents. And it's finally happening. Listeners will hear from the people who actually live and work there. The new show explores the history, the culture, the complexity. The hard truths and the good truth... wherever it leads..."
On Wherever It Leads…, Matney, Moses and a team of Journalists like Grace Hills, Sam Berlin, and other LUNASHARK® contributors navigate conversations with local residents, tourism professionals and reporters who reveal what travel guidebooks can’t—the truth about how visitors can explore responsibly and contribute to leaving a positive mark on the places they visit.
Fresh off the wildly successful Premieres of Hulu's Original Series Murdaugh: Death in the Family (where Brittany Snow portrays Luna Shark CEO Mandy Matney) and the Murdaugh: Death in the Family Official Podcast, LUNASHARK® is excited for this new travel show and further content expansions and collaborative productions planned for later in 2026.
Wherever It Leads..., True Sunlight, Cup of Justice, and the Murdaugh Murders Podcast are distributed by the fwd. Network and the Murdaugh: Death in the Family Official Podcast is distributed as Video Podcasts on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. All are available wherever folks listen to podcasts.
To speak with our team about the new show Wherever It Leads..., plan crossover episodes, invite LUNASHARK to visit a destination, chat about advertising or anything else under the sun, contact David Moses at david@lunasharkmedia.com.
About
LUNASHARK is an industry-leading independent digital media company focused on producing high-quality audio and video content that makes the world a better place. Founded in 2021, the growing audio, video and membership platforms at Luna Shark have reached over 30 million viewers, listeners and members globally. Founders Mandy Matney and David Moses believe that our systems of justice are sacred, but not infallible. Our mission is to expose the truth wherever it leads, give voice to victims and get the story straight.
Mandy Matney is an independent Podcast Journalist and Executive Producer from Kansas who has worked for newspapers in Missouri, Illinois, and South Carolina. Mandy now lives on Hilton Head Island with her producer-husband and ‘Pups of Justice’ Joe Pesky & Luna where she pursues mission-based investigative journalism. Mandy Matney's first podcast, Murdaugh Murders (now known as True Sunlight) screamed to the top of Apple’s charts in 2021, followed by Cup of Justice at #1 in 2023 and Murdaugh: Death in the Family Official Podcast at #1 in TV/Film in 2025. Her best-selling book, Blood on Their Hands, shares the challenges of reporting on heartbreaking cases while pursuing justice for the victims and their families. The Hulu original series Murdaugh: Death in the Family she executively produced explores the human drama behind one of America's most tragic true crime narratives.
David Moses is the co-founder of Luna Shark with a background in Sales, Public Relations, Marketing, and Advertising. David leads business affairs, executive production of audio, TV and film projects, plus operations and growth strategy for Luna Shark Productions and the LUNASHARK network, partnering with a team of talented experts and engineers to bring each episode or project to life.
Contact
LUNASHARK®Contact
David Moses
(803) 672-0046
lunasharkmedia.com/
David Moses
(803) 672-0046
lunasharkmedia.com/
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