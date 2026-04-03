Aging in Place North Carolina Announces “Well Lived NC Expo” — A Family Event Blending Education, Community, and Fun
Morrisville, NC, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Aging in Place North Carolina is proud to announce the Well Lived NC Expo, a dynamic and engaging community event taking place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Netsports, located at 3717 Davis Dr., Morrisville, NC.
Designed for seniors and their grown children, this free, open-to-the-public event will bring together education, resources, and fun activities. The Well Lived NC Expo aims to empower families with the tools and confidence to live safely, independently, and comfortably at home—while enjoying a fun, high-energy experience.
Growing Need in North Carolina
North Carolina is experiencing a significant demographic shift. By 2030, one in five residents will be age 65 or older, and the state’s senior population is expected to more than double from 2010 levels. At the same time, millions of adults are stepping into caregiving roles for aging parents—often without the resources or guidance they need.
The Well Lived NC Expo was created to meet this moment.
A New Kind of Event: Information Meets Experience
Unlike traditional senior-focused events, Well Lived NC is designed to be interactive, engaging, and genuinely fun—making it a destination for the entire family.
Meet Trusted Professionals:
Medical support providers
In-home care and service companies
Financial and retirement planning experts
Insurance professionals
Therapy and wellness providers
Sports & fitness organizations
Construction and home modification specialists
What You’ll Learn
How to safely remain in your home long-term
Smart planning strategies for future living
Practical solutions to improve comfort, mobility, and safety
Confidence-building insights for both seniors and their families
Fun, Interactive Activities for Everyone
This is more than an expo—it’s an experience.
Guests can enjoy:
Pickleball Challenges (a major highlight and crowd favorite)
Line dancing
Field sports
Fitness sessions
Food trucks and refreshments
And more engaging activities throughout the day
A Movement, Not Just an Event
“Aging in place is no longer a niche idea—it’s a growing movement,” said Del Scheitler, Founder & CEO of Aging in Place North Carolina. “We’re bringing together an incredible group of local businesses and experts to help families understand what’s possible. Our goal is to create an event that’s not only informative, but genuinely exciting—where people can learn, connect, and have a great time together.”
Scheitler added, “The reality is, we are all aging in place—no matter our age. I believe the later chapters of life should be just as well lived as the earlier ones. Many grown children are already navigating caregiving for their parents, or at the very least are thinking about their safety and future. This event provides families with the knowledge, resources, and confidence to plan ahead—together.”
Why This Event Matters
By 2030, 1 in 5 North Carolinians will be 65+
The demand for aging-in-place solutions is rapidly increasing
Millions of families are navigating caregiving decisions without guidance
The Well Lived NC Expo brings that mission to life in a powerful way by making critical information accessible, approachable, and engaging. The event is designed to bring together seniors, their grown children, and local businesses in a high-energy, interactive environment focused on aging in place, independence, and quality of life.
Well Lived NC fills that gap by creating a space where:
Families can learn together
Seniors can feel empowered
Businesses can connect directly with their audience
This is not a traditional expo—it’s an experience-driven event combining:
Education
Local resources
Community engagement
Fun, active participation
Event Details
Well Lived NC Expo
Saturday, June 26, 2026
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Hosted at Netsports located at 3717 Davis Dr., Morrisville, NC
Free and open to the public
Vendor Interest
If your business is interested in participating, please contact Jessica Cunningham, CAPS, Business Development, at Jessica@agingnc.com or 919-234-7433.
Learn More
For additional details, visit: www.WellLivedNC.com
About Aging in Place North Carolina:
Aging in Place North Carolina helps homeowners and their families create safer, more functional living environments through expert home evaluations, thoughtful design, and strategic modifications. Our mission is to empower individuals to live independently and confidently in the homes they love—at every stage of life. From safety assessments and home modifications to ongoing repair and support services, we help loved ones stay safe and supported. Our team includes CAPS (Certified Aging-in-Place Specialists)—trained professionals who ensure every solution is designed for safety, accessibility, and long-term independence. Learn more at agingnc.com.
Designed for seniors and their grown children, this free, open-to-the-public event will bring together education, resources, and fun activities. The Well Lived NC Expo aims to empower families with the tools and confidence to live safely, independently, and comfortably at home—while enjoying a fun, high-energy experience.
Growing Need in North Carolina
North Carolina is experiencing a significant demographic shift. By 2030, one in five residents will be age 65 or older, and the state’s senior population is expected to more than double from 2010 levels. At the same time, millions of adults are stepping into caregiving roles for aging parents—often without the resources or guidance they need.
The Well Lived NC Expo was created to meet this moment.
A New Kind of Event: Information Meets Experience
Unlike traditional senior-focused events, Well Lived NC is designed to be interactive, engaging, and genuinely fun—making it a destination for the entire family.
Meet Trusted Professionals:
Medical support providers
In-home care and service companies
Financial and retirement planning experts
Insurance professionals
Therapy and wellness providers
Sports & fitness organizations
Construction and home modification specialists
What You’ll Learn
How to safely remain in your home long-term
Smart planning strategies for future living
Practical solutions to improve comfort, mobility, and safety
Confidence-building insights for both seniors and their families
Fun, Interactive Activities for Everyone
This is more than an expo—it’s an experience.
Guests can enjoy:
Pickleball Challenges (a major highlight and crowd favorite)
Line dancing
Field sports
Fitness sessions
Food trucks and refreshments
And more engaging activities throughout the day
A Movement, Not Just an Event
“Aging in place is no longer a niche idea—it’s a growing movement,” said Del Scheitler, Founder & CEO of Aging in Place North Carolina. “We’re bringing together an incredible group of local businesses and experts to help families understand what’s possible. Our goal is to create an event that’s not only informative, but genuinely exciting—where people can learn, connect, and have a great time together.”
Scheitler added, “The reality is, we are all aging in place—no matter our age. I believe the later chapters of life should be just as well lived as the earlier ones. Many grown children are already navigating caregiving for their parents, or at the very least are thinking about their safety and future. This event provides families with the knowledge, resources, and confidence to plan ahead—together.”
Why This Event Matters
By 2030, 1 in 5 North Carolinians will be 65+
The demand for aging-in-place solutions is rapidly increasing
Millions of families are navigating caregiving decisions without guidance
The Well Lived NC Expo brings that mission to life in a powerful way by making critical information accessible, approachable, and engaging. The event is designed to bring together seniors, their grown children, and local businesses in a high-energy, interactive environment focused on aging in place, independence, and quality of life.
Well Lived NC fills that gap by creating a space where:
Families can learn together
Seniors can feel empowered
Businesses can connect directly with their audience
This is not a traditional expo—it’s an experience-driven event combining:
Education
Local resources
Community engagement
Fun, active participation
Event Details
Well Lived NC Expo
Saturday, June 26, 2026
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Hosted at Netsports located at 3717 Davis Dr., Morrisville, NC
Free and open to the public
Vendor Interest
If your business is interested in participating, please contact Jessica Cunningham, CAPS, Business Development, at Jessica@agingnc.com or 919-234-7433.
Learn More
For additional details, visit: www.WellLivedNC.com
About Aging in Place North Carolina:
Aging in Place North Carolina helps homeowners and their families create safer, more functional living environments through expert home evaluations, thoughtful design, and strategic modifications. Our mission is to empower individuals to live independently and confidently in the homes they love—at every stage of life. From safety assessments and home modifications to ongoing repair and support services, we help loved ones stay safe and supported. Our team includes CAPS (Certified Aging-in-Place Specialists)—trained professionals who ensure every solution is designed for safety, accessibility, and long-term independence. Learn more at agingnc.com.
Contact
Aging in Place North CarolinaContact
Del Scheitler
919-234-5518
agingnc.com
Del Scheitler
919-234-5518
agingnc.com
Multimedia
Well Lived NC Expo
Full Press Release of Well Lived NC Expo presented by Aging in Place North Carolina.
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