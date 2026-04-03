CP Communications Partners with Mark Roberts Motion Control to Bring Cutting-Edge Robotic Camera Systems to Florida
St. Petersburg, FL, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- CP Communications, a leader in innovative live event production solutions, is proud to announce its new partnership with Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC), a Nikon company and world leader in camera robotics. Through this partnership, CP Communications will serve as an official A/V rental and sales partner for MRMC robotic camera systems in the United States.
As part of the collaboration, CP Communications’ subsidiary Red House Streaming has introduced MRMC robotic cameras into Studio C, its brand-new, cinematic-focused production studio in St. Petersburg, Florida. Studio C is now one of only two studios in Florida and among a select few in the entire U.S. to house this state-of-the-art robotic camera technology.
Raising the Bar for Production in Florida
The addition of MRMC’s robotic systems elevates the capabilities of RHS studios, offering cinematic camera motion, precision control, and creative flexibility for productions ranging from broadcast news and corporate events to creative projects, concerts, and original programming.
“With MRMC’s robotic camera systems, we’re not just adding new equipment, we’re transforming what’s possible for our clients,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO of CP Communications. “This technology allows us to bring cinematic storytelling, consistency, and efficiency into our productions, all while maintaining the flexibility and cost-effectiveness that clients demand.”
MRMC on the Partnership
MRMC’s robotic solutions are trusted by leading broadcasters, filmmakers, and content creators around the world for their unparalleled precision, reliability, and innovation.
“We’re excited to partner with CP Communications and Red House Streaming to expand access to our robotic camera technology in Florida and the US,” said Tom Shelburne, Key Accounts Manager – Americas at MRMC. “By equipping Studio C with our precision robotics and advanced control systems, we’re enabling productions to achieve new levels of creative camera movement, repeatable accuracy, and workflow efficiency.”
About CP Communications
With over four decades of experience, and Emmy Award winning expertise, CP Communications is recognized as a premier provider of live event production solutions, specializing in broadcast services, mobile production units, A/V rentals, bonded cellular, and IP-based content delivery. From major sporting events to corporate broadcasts, CP has built a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for clients nationwide.
www.cpcomms.com
About Red House Streaming (RHS)
Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Red House Streaming is a full-service video production and streaming company offering broadcast-quality studio production, live and remote event coverage, and multi-platform distribution. RHS operates three state-of-the-art studios: Studio A, a broadcast space with LED displays and a voice-over-booth; Studio B, a flexible influencer set with removable green screen; and Studio C, a 2,000 sq. ft. cinematic studio featuring customizable environments and Mark Roberts Motion Control robotic camera systems. In addition to in-studio services, RHS provides mobile production units, IP-based delivery, creative storytelling, editing motion graphics, and marketing support. Together with its parent company, CP Communications, RHS delivers turnkey solutions that combine cutting-edge technology to bring content to audiences everywhere.
www.redhousestreaming.com
About Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC)
Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) is a Nikon Group company and a global leader in camera robotics, motion control and automation technologies for film, broadcast and live production. Founded in 1966, MRMC designs, manufactures and assembles robotic camera systems, pan-tilt and multi-axis heads, tracking technologies and software solutions that enable precise, repeatable and creative camera movement.
MRMC’s technologies have been used on more than 300 feature films, collectively generating billions of dollars at the global box office, and are deployed worldwide by film studios, broadcasters, sports organizations and production facilities. Supporting applications ranging from high-end cinematography and studio automation to remote image capture and volumetric production, the company’s engineering achievements have been recognized with multiple industry awards, reflecting a long-standing commitment to technical excellence. MRMC was acquired by Nikon Corporation in 2016. For more information, visit www.mrmoco.com.
As part of the collaboration, CP Communications’ subsidiary Red House Streaming has introduced MRMC robotic cameras into Studio C, its brand-new, cinematic-focused production studio in St. Petersburg, Florida. Studio C is now one of only two studios in Florida and among a select few in the entire U.S. to house this state-of-the-art robotic camera technology.
Raising the Bar for Production in Florida
The addition of MRMC’s robotic systems elevates the capabilities of RHS studios, offering cinematic camera motion, precision control, and creative flexibility for productions ranging from broadcast news and corporate events to creative projects, concerts, and original programming.
“With MRMC’s robotic camera systems, we’re not just adding new equipment, we’re transforming what’s possible for our clients,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO of CP Communications. “This technology allows us to bring cinematic storytelling, consistency, and efficiency into our productions, all while maintaining the flexibility and cost-effectiveness that clients demand.”
MRMC on the Partnership
MRMC’s robotic solutions are trusted by leading broadcasters, filmmakers, and content creators around the world for their unparalleled precision, reliability, and innovation.
“We’re excited to partner with CP Communications and Red House Streaming to expand access to our robotic camera technology in Florida and the US,” said Tom Shelburne, Key Accounts Manager – Americas at MRMC. “By equipping Studio C with our precision robotics and advanced control systems, we’re enabling productions to achieve new levels of creative camera movement, repeatable accuracy, and workflow efficiency.”
About CP Communications
With over four decades of experience, and Emmy Award winning expertise, CP Communications is recognized as a premier provider of live event production solutions, specializing in broadcast services, mobile production units, A/V rentals, bonded cellular, and IP-based content delivery. From major sporting events to corporate broadcasts, CP has built a reputation for delivering innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for clients nationwide.
www.cpcomms.com
About Red House Streaming (RHS)
Based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Red House Streaming is a full-service video production and streaming company offering broadcast-quality studio production, live and remote event coverage, and multi-platform distribution. RHS operates three state-of-the-art studios: Studio A, a broadcast space with LED displays and a voice-over-booth; Studio B, a flexible influencer set with removable green screen; and Studio C, a 2,000 sq. ft. cinematic studio featuring customizable environments and Mark Roberts Motion Control robotic camera systems. In addition to in-studio services, RHS provides mobile production units, IP-based delivery, creative storytelling, editing motion graphics, and marketing support. Together with its parent company, CP Communications, RHS delivers turnkey solutions that combine cutting-edge technology to bring content to audiences everywhere.
www.redhousestreaming.com
About Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC)
Mark Roberts Motion Control (MRMC) is a Nikon Group company and a global leader in camera robotics, motion control and automation technologies for film, broadcast and live production. Founded in 1966, MRMC designs, manufactures and assembles robotic camera systems, pan-tilt and multi-axis heads, tracking technologies and software solutions that enable precise, repeatable and creative camera movement.
MRMC’s technologies have been used on more than 300 feature films, collectively generating billions of dollars at the global box office, and are deployed worldwide by film studios, broadcasters, sports organizations and production facilities. Supporting applications ranging from high-end cinematography and studio automation to remote image capture and volumetric production, the company’s engineering achievements have been recognized with multiple industry awards, reflecting a long-standing commitment to technical excellence. MRMC was acquired by Nikon Corporation in 2016. For more information, visit www.mrmoco.com.
Contact
RHStvContact
Markayla Madill
800-762-4254
www.rhstv.com
Markayla Madill
800-762-4254
www.rhstv.com
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