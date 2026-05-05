Kelly Eggers Receives New Business of the Year Award at Pilot Point Chamber Gala
The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point. Kelly Eggers, founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co and Ranch & Co Interiors was awarded the 2025 New Business of the Year Award.
Pilot Point, TX, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Local entrepreneur Kelly Eggers, founder of The Original Windmill Ceiling Fan Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors, was honored with the 2025 New Business of the Year Award during the Pilot Point Chamber of Commerce’s annual Masquerade on the Lake Gala on Saturday evening.
The award recognizes outstanding new businesses that have made a significant impact on the Pilot Point community through growth, innovation, and community involvement.
Several businesses were nominated for this year’s award, including Papa D’s Mexican Cuisine, Methodist Celina Medical Center, Ephesians Six Jiu Jitsu, 3 555’s Maintenance, and Pilot Point Print Shop. Ultimately, the Chamber presented the award to The Original Windmill Ceiling Fan Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors, two businesses founded by Eggers that have quickly become destination shops on the Pilot Point Square.
In nominations submitted to the Chamber, community members praised the businesses for attracting visitors to the downtown district and contributing to the energy of the Square.
One nomination noted that the business owner “attracts people who might not normally visit our town,” highlighting the showroom’s distinctive ranch-style furnishings and its reflection of Pilot Point’s Western heritage.
Another nomination emphasized the broader impact on the community, noting that visitors who come to explore the showroom often continue walking the Square, discovering other local businesses, restaurants, and attractions.
Eggers’ companies are known for creating custom Western-inspired interiors, handcrafted furniture, mesmerizing chandeliers, and American-made windmill ceiling fans built locally in Pilot Point.
The businesses operate from their Pilot Point showroom and design studio, where visitors can explore custom furnishings and lighting designs rooted in craftsmanship and ranch heritage.
The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point.
Eggers expressed gratitude for the recognition and the support of the local community.
“It means so much to build these businesses in Pilot Point,” Eggers said. “This town values craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and community, and we are So proud to call it home.”
About Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. designs and builds American-made windmill ceiling fans and custom chandeliers inspired by historic ranch windmills. Each piece is handcrafted in Pilot Point, Texas, combining Western heritage with modern engineering and craftsmanship.
About Ranch & Co. Interiors
Ranch & Co. Interiors creates custom artisanal interiors from beam to barn, designing handcrafted furniture, lighting, and architectural elements for ranch homes, estates, and equestrian properties across the country.
The award recognizes outstanding new businesses that have made a significant impact on the Pilot Point community through growth, innovation, and community involvement.
Several businesses were nominated for this year’s award, including Papa D’s Mexican Cuisine, Methodist Celina Medical Center, Ephesians Six Jiu Jitsu, 3 555’s Maintenance, and Pilot Point Print Shop. Ultimately, the Chamber presented the award to The Original Windmill Ceiling Fan Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors, two businesses founded by Eggers that have quickly become destination shops on the Pilot Point Square.
In nominations submitted to the Chamber, community members praised the businesses for attracting visitors to the downtown district and contributing to the energy of the Square.
One nomination noted that the business owner “attracts people who might not normally visit our town,” highlighting the showroom’s distinctive ranch-style furnishings and its reflection of Pilot Point’s Western heritage.
Another nomination emphasized the broader impact on the community, noting that visitors who come to explore the showroom often continue walking the Square, discovering other local businesses, restaurants, and attractions.
Eggers’ companies are known for creating custom Western-inspired interiors, handcrafted furniture, mesmerizing chandeliers, and American-made windmill ceiling fans built locally in Pilot Point.
The businesses operate from their Pilot Point showroom and design studio, where visitors can explore custom furnishings and lighting designs rooted in craftsmanship and ranch heritage.
The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point.
Eggers expressed gratitude for the recognition and the support of the local community.
“It means so much to build these businesses in Pilot Point,” Eggers said. “This town values craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and community, and we are So proud to call it home.”
About Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co.
Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. designs and builds American-made windmill ceiling fans and custom chandeliers inspired by historic ranch windmills. Each piece is handcrafted in Pilot Point, Texas, combining Western heritage with modern engineering and craftsmanship.
About Ranch & Co. Interiors
Ranch & Co. Interiors creates custom artisanal interiors from beam to barn, designing handcrafted furniture, lighting, and architectural elements for ranch homes, estates, and equestrian properties across the country.
Contact
Windmill Ceiling FansContact
Kelly Eggers
972-834-5555
windmillceilingfans.com
studio number: 469-885-1076
Kelly Eggers
972-834-5555
windmillceilingfans.com
studio number: 469-885-1076
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