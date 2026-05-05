Kelly Eggers Receives New Business of the Year Award at Pilot Point Chamber Gala

The Masquerade on the Lake Gala is one of the Chamber’s signature annual events, bringing together local business owners, community leaders, and residents to celebrate the people and businesses shaping the future of Pilot Point. Kelly Eggers, founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co and Ranch & Co Interiors was awarded the 2025 New Business of the Year Award.