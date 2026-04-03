"I am not Interested": Attorney Eric J. Troutman Issues Statement Saying He Would Decline Attorney General Role if Offered Following Bondi Firing
Troutman Cites Need for Justice Department Independence and Congressional Run in Statement Following Bondi Firing
Irvine, CA, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Attorney and congressional candidate Eric J. Troutman issued a statement today saying that, if he were ever offered the attorney general position following President Trump's firing of Pam Bondi, he would decline. He also addressed the matter on his blog, AmericaDeservesToWin.com.
Troutman states, "So Trump just fired Pam Bondi. While I have not been offered the job, if I were asked to serve as attorney general, the answer would be no. I am not interested."
Troutman went on to say the politicized nature of the attorney general's office is the primary issue:
"If I could be independent as the AG I would do it. I am always an independent to serve the people. But I know that is not what would be expected from me. So the answer is no."
Troutman has been firm that partisan control of the DoJ is a threat to the American people:
"Both sides want to weaponize the justice department to attack the other side," Troutman said. "This gang warfare in D.C. is dangerous and has got to stop. My campaign will put an end to this nonsense."
Troutman also cited his Congressional run as a reason he would decline the attorney general role if asked.
"I am dedicated to unseating Democrat Dave Min in California 47 and bringing a ton of money into this district from D.C.," Troutman said. "My focus is on representing the people here and keeping them safe--that's it--and I have no interest in any other government office."
Media contact: winners@troutmanforamerica.com
Source: Troutman For America
Troutman states, "So Trump just fired Pam Bondi. While I have not been offered the job, if I were asked to serve as attorney general, the answer would be no. I am not interested."
Troutman went on to say the politicized nature of the attorney general's office is the primary issue:
"If I could be independent as the AG I would do it. I am always an independent to serve the people. But I know that is not what would be expected from me. So the answer is no."
Troutman has been firm that partisan control of the DoJ is a threat to the American people:
"Both sides want to weaponize the justice department to attack the other side," Troutman said. "This gang warfare in D.C. is dangerous and has got to stop. My campaign will put an end to this nonsense."
Troutman also cited his Congressional run as a reason he would decline the attorney general role if asked.
"I am dedicated to unseating Democrat Dave Min in California 47 and bringing a ton of money into this district from D.C.," Troutman said. "My focus is on representing the people here and keeping them safe--that's it--and I have no interest in any other government office."
Media contact: winners@troutmanforamerica.com
Source: Troutman For America
Contact
Troutman For AmericaContact
Eric Troutman
310-709-5310
troutmanforamerica.com
Eric Troutman
310-709-5310
troutmanforamerica.com
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