Texas-Made and Family-Owned: Windmill Ceiling Fans Opens First Showroom in Pilot Point
Pilot Point, Texas, is actively working to bring its historic downtown square "alive" through a combination of historic preservation initiatives, community events, and targeted development planning. Kelly Eggers, a local resident, decided to open a gorgeous design studio & showroom on the square for both The Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors. Two sister companies that include custom handcrafted home items.
Pilot Point, TX, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A local, family-owned business brings handcrafted design and Western luxury to life in their newly opened custom fan and interior design showroom.
After more than a decade of designing and shipping handcrafted windmill ceiling fans and custom chandeliers across the globe, Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. is opening its doors in a whole new way—with the debut of their first-ever showroom and design studio located in the heart of downtown Pilot Point.
Located at 106 W. Main Street, the new showroom is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM, with design meetings available by appointment only. The highly anticipated opening marks a milestone for the Texas-based, family-run brand known for its one-of-a-kind, 18-blade windmill ceiling fans and rustic, artisan-crafted chandeliers.
“This space has been a dream of ours for years,” says Kelly Eggers, creator and founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. “We’ve always believed in personal connection, customization, and quality. Now we have a space that brings all of that together—right here in the community that shaped us.”
The thoughtfully curated space reflects the company’s roots in American craftsmanship and Western design. Inside, guests will discover a full showcase of Windmill Ceiling Fans in a wide range of finishes—from hand-painted patinas to bold, custom color palettes—as well as handcrafted chandeliers and fan accessories including tail vanes, ranch brands, and covered motors.
In partnership with its sister brand, Ranch & Co. Interiors, the showroom also features fully styled vignettes of leather chaises, cowhide-trimmed sofas, embossed ottomans, and custom accent pieces—offering a complete design experience for homeowners, ranch owners, interior designers, and builders alike.
“This isn’t just a showroom,” says Eggers. “It’s a place where people can feel textures, compare finishes, and collaborate one-on-one with our team to create something that truly reflects their space.”
Every fan and fixture is built one at a time on the family’s ranch in Pilot Point, just a few miles from the showroom. From welded steel and all-metal construction to whisper-quiet motors and hand-painted finishes, each piece is a testament to the brand’s values: heritage, craftsmanship, and intentional design.
In the coming months, the company plans to host open house events, design days, and creative workshops to further connect with the community and showcase new products.
After more than a decade of designing and shipping handcrafted windmill ceiling fans and custom chandeliers across the globe, Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. is opening its doors in a whole new way—with the debut of their first-ever showroom and design studio located in the heart of downtown Pilot Point.
Located at 106 W. Main Street, the new showroom is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 4 PM, with design meetings available by appointment only. The highly anticipated opening marks a milestone for the Texas-based, family-run brand known for its one-of-a-kind, 18-blade windmill ceiling fans and rustic, artisan-crafted chandeliers.
“This space has been a dream of ours for years,” says Kelly Eggers, creator and founder of Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. “We’ve always believed in personal connection, customization, and quality. Now we have a space that brings all of that together—right here in the community that shaped us.”
The thoughtfully curated space reflects the company’s roots in American craftsmanship and Western design. Inside, guests will discover a full showcase of Windmill Ceiling Fans in a wide range of finishes—from hand-painted patinas to bold, custom color palettes—as well as handcrafted chandeliers and fan accessories including tail vanes, ranch brands, and covered motors.
In partnership with its sister brand, Ranch & Co. Interiors, the showroom also features fully styled vignettes of leather chaises, cowhide-trimmed sofas, embossed ottomans, and custom accent pieces—offering a complete design experience for homeowners, ranch owners, interior designers, and builders alike.
“This isn’t just a showroom,” says Eggers. “It’s a place where people can feel textures, compare finishes, and collaborate one-on-one with our team to create something that truly reflects their space.”
Every fan and fixture is built one at a time on the family’s ranch in Pilot Point, just a few miles from the showroom. From welded steel and all-metal construction to whisper-quiet motors and hand-painted finishes, each piece is a testament to the brand’s values: heritage, craftsmanship, and intentional design.
In the coming months, the company plans to host open house events, design days, and creative workshops to further connect with the community and showcase new products.
Contact
Windmill Ceiling FansContact
Kelly Eggers
972-834-5555
windmillceilingfans.com
studio number: 469-885-1076
Kelly Eggers
972-834-5555
windmillceilingfans.com
studio number: 469-885-1076
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