Texas-Made and Family-Owned: Windmill Ceiling Fans Opens First Showroom in Pilot Point

Pilot Point, Texas, is actively working to bring its historic downtown square "alive" through a combination of historic preservation initiatives, community events, and targeted development planning. Kelly Eggers, a local resident, decided to open a gorgeous design studio & showroom on the square for both The Windmill Ceiling Fans & Lighting Co. and Ranch & Co. Interiors. Two sister companies that include custom handcrafted home items.