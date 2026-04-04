Dr. Marlene Fuson Honored as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Corbin, KY, April 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Marlene Fuson of Corbin, Kentucky, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for March 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of alternative medicine. Dr. Fuson will be included in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Dr. Marlene Fuson
Dr. Marlene Fuson is a board-certified doctor of natural medicine (BCND) and founder of Elite Retreat Wellness Center in Corbin, Kentucky. As an alternative healthcare practitioner, Dr. Fuson combines classical naturopathy with advanced quantum resonance technologies, including Metatron Blue Opal NLS and Rife frequency therapy, to identify and correct imbalances at the physical, emotional, and energetic levels. Through her work, she specializes in quantum medicine and advanced frequency-based healing, integrating bioresonance, frequency therapy, emotional recalibration, and energetic physiology to help clients release emotional imprints, clear energetic blockages, and resolve frequency disturbances.
Dr. Fuson’s approach is further reflected in her award-winning Healing from Within books, providing a pathway for emotional, physical, and energetic transformation. Her practice is focused on empowering individuals, especially women, to reclaim their inner strength and healing power by aligning mindset, energy, and physiology. Her mission extends to helping others achieve holistic wellness through continued research, technological innovation, and educational outreach.
Well-recognized for her work, Dr. Fuson is a recipient of numerous accolades including Best Transformational and Personal Growth Author in the United States (2025) by Best of the Best Review, and Best Self-Help & Wellness Book in the United States (2025) by the Evergreen Awards. Outside her work as an author, she recently won the “Ms. KY Classic Universe” pageant and will compete for the Ms. Classic Universe World Title in Las Vegas in July.
Dr. Fuson’s future goals include advancing the integration of quantum resonance, bioresonance, and emotional medicine, expanding educational resources through books and workshops, developing new treatment protocols blending frequency-based therapies with mindset work, and establishing healing retreat facilities across the United States.
Dr. Fuson holds an N.D. from Trinity School of Natural Medicine, completed advanced training through DaVinci Institute of Holistic Medicine, and has completed multiple professional certificates through Harvard Medical School’s HMX Fundamentals and HMX Pro programs, with courses in immunology, genetics, pharmacology, immuno-oncology, biochemistry, genetics, immunology, and physiology.
For more information, visit: Dr Marlene Fuson — Elite Retreat Wellness
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dr. Marlene Fuson
Dr. Marlene Fuson is a board-certified doctor of natural medicine (BCND) and founder of Elite Retreat Wellness Center in Corbin, Kentucky. As an alternative healthcare practitioner, Dr. Fuson combines classical naturopathy with advanced quantum resonance technologies, including Metatron Blue Opal NLS and Rife frequency therapy, to identify and correct imbalances at the physical, emotional, and energetic levels. Through her work, she specializes in quantum medicine and advanced frequency-based healing, integrating bioresonance, frequency therapy, emotional recalibration, and energetic physiology to help clients release emotional imprints, clear energetic blockages, and resolve frequency disturbances.
Dr. Fuson’s approach is further reflected in her award-winning Healing from Within books, providing a pathway for emotional, physical, and energetic transformation. Her practice is focused on empowering individuals, especially women, to reclaim their inner strength and healing power by aligning mindset, energy, and physiology. Her mission extends to helping others achieve holistic wellness through continued research, technological innovation, and educational outreach.
Well-recognized for her work, Dr. Fuson is a recipient of numerous accolades including Best Transformational and Personal Growth Author in the United States (2025) by Best of the Best Review, and Best Self-Help & Wellness Book in the United States (2025) by the Evergreen Awards. Outside her work as an author, she recently won the “Ms. KY Classic Universe” pageant and will compete for the Ms. Classic Universe World Title in Las Vegas in July.
Dr. Fuson’s future goals include advancing the integration of quantum resonance, bioresonance, and emotional medicine, expanding educational resources through books and workshops, developing new treatment protocols blending frequency-based therapies with mindset work, and establishing healing retreat facilities across the United States.
Dr. Fuson holds an N.D. from Trinity School of Natural Medicine, completed advanced training through DaVinci Institute of Holistic Medicine, and has completed multiple professional certificates through Harvard Medical School’s HMX Fundamentals and HMX Pro programs, with courses in immunology, genetics, pharmacology, immuno-oncology, biochemistry, genetics, immunology, and physiology.
For more information, visit: Dr Marlene Fuson — Elite Retreat Wellness
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
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