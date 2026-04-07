Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Bolton Central
Bolton, Canada, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Bolton Central which prepares to open on April 24th. Owner Kanvshree Bhandari has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Streamwood IL, area.
As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas in Ontario with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Kanvshree said that having a background in education, she has seen firsthand how much impact a structured, supportive environment can have on a student’s confidence. Kanvshree wanted to open a learning center to bridge the gap between classroom instruction and individual mastery. Her goal is to leverage my professional experience to create a space where certified educators can provide the high-quality, focused attention that students need to excel beyond their standard curriculum.
Kanvshree said that she is most looking forward to the tangible 'lightbulb moments'—seeing a student who walked in discouraged suddenly gain the confidence to tackle a difficult concept. Kanvshree went on to say that there is nothing more rewarding than hearing from a parent that their child’s attitude toward school has completely transformed
If you would like to know how Best Brains Bolton, ON, can improve the academic performance of your child, call (437) 241-3201 or email boltoncentral@bestbrains.com
As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas in Ontario with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Kanvshree said that having a background in education, she has seen firsthand how much impact a structured, supportive environment can have on a student’s confidence. Kanvshree wanted to open a learning center to bridge the gap between classroom instruction and individual mastery. Her goal is to leverage my professional experience to create a space where certified educators can provide the high-quality, focused attention that students need to excel beyond their standard curriculum.
Kanvshree said that she is most looking forward to the tangible 'lightbulb moments'—seeing a student who walked in discouraged suddenly gain the confidence to tackle a difficult concept. Kanvshree went on to say that there is nothing more rewarding than hearing from a parent that their child’s attitude toward school has completely transformed
If you would like to know how Best Brains Bolton, ON, can improve the academic performance of your child, call (437) 241-3201 or email boltoncentral@bestbrains.com
Contact
Best Brains Learning CentersContact
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
Derek Murrell
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
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