The Ministry of Mom Experience Gathers Mothers in DC for a Faith-Centered Day of Renewal
Calling all moms for a one-day gathering May 2, 2026 offering spiritual refreshment, practical parenting tools, and community.
Arlington, VA, April 08, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carol Muleta of The Parenting 411 Will Host The Ministry of Mom Experience
The live, one-day gathering kicks off at 9:00 a.m. at Michigan Park Christian Church. Tickets and event details are available at https://www.ministryofmom.com
In this moment when the pressures on parents are being widely recognized, this event is timely and beneficial. In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General reported that 33% of parents reported high levels of stress in the prior month (compared to 20% of other adults), and 48% of parents said their stress is completely overwhelming most days (compared to 26% of other adults). The Pew Research Center also found that 41% of parents describe parenting as tiring all or most of the time, and 29% say it is stressful all or most of the time.
“The Ministry of Mom Experience was conceived because motherhood is sacred work, and too many moms are trying to do it depleted,” said Carol Muleta, Founder of The Parenting 411 and Host of The Parenting 411 Podcast. “This day is intentionally curated to pour into mothers spiritually and send them home with parenting tools they can actually use, while honoring their faith and core values to create a rich parenting legacy.” A certified parent educator and consultant, she is committed to giving parents tools and strategies to consciously connect with their children, confidently teach them skills for life and courageously tap into the joy of their parenting journey.
The Ministry of Mom Experience will feature a faith-forward environment; a live space for mothers to be supported spiritually while receiving clear, actionable approaches to everyday parenting challenges. Attendees can expect a worship and prayer reset, practical parenting strategies and habit takeaways, and real conversation with other mothers who understand the daily demands of raising children. Breakfast and lunch are included as part of the experience.
“Mothers set the emotional climate in their homes and, by extension, influence the health of their communities,” Muleta said. “When we strengthen moms, we strengthen families and the legacy of parenting across generations.”
Event Summary
What: The Ministry of Mom Experience
When: Saturday, May 2, 2026 | 9:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Where: Michigan Park Christian Church, 1600 Taylor Street, NE, Washington, DC 20017
Details/Tickets: https://www.ministryofmom.com
About The Parenting 411
The Parenting 411 is a portal that delivers relevant content, tools, and actionable strategies for parents seeking solutions to challenges that disrupt family dynamics. Whether moms are dealing with issues such as discipline, sibling rivalry, communications, or school success, they can count on The Parenting 411 to deliver “information parents need from sources they can trust.” Learn more at www.carolmuleta.com
The live, one-day gathering kicks off at 9:00 a.m. at Michigan Park Christian Church. Tickets and event details are available at https://www.ministryofmom.com
In this moment when the pressures on parents are being widely recognized, this event is timely and beneficial. In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General reported that 33% of parents reported high levels of stress in the prior month (compared to 20% of other adults), and 48% of parents said their stress is completely overwhelming most days (compared to 26% of other adults). The Pew Research Center also found that 41% of parents describe parenting as tiring all or most of the time, and 29% say it is stressful all or most of the time.
“The Ministry of Mom Experience was conceived because motherhood is sacred work, and too many moms are trying to do it depleted,” said Carol Muleta, Founder of The Parenting 411 and Host of The Parenting 411 Podcast. “This day is intentionally curated to pour into mothers spiritually and send them home with parenting tools they can actually use, while honoring their faith and core values to create a rich parenting legacy.” A certified parent educator and consultant, she is committed to giving parents tools and strategies to consciously connect with their children, confidently teach them skills for life and courageously tap into the joy of their parenting journey.
The Ministry of Mom Experience will feature a faith-forward environment; a live space for mothers to be supported spiritually while receiving clear, actionable approaches to everyday parenting challenges. Attendees can expect a worship and prayer reset, practical parenting strategies and habit takeaways, and real conversation with other mothers who understand the daily demands of raising children. Breakfast and lunch are included as part of the experience.
“Mothers set the emotional climate in their homes and, by extension, influence the health of their communities,” Muleta said. “When we strengthen moms, we strengthen families and the legacy of parenting across generations.”
Event Summary
What: The Ministry of Mom Experience
When: Saturday, May 2, 2026 | 9:00 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Where: Michigan Park Christian Church, 1600 Taylor Street, NE, Washington, DC 20017
Details/Tickets: https://www.ministryofmom.com
About The Parenting 411
The Parenting 411 is a portal that delivers relevant content, tools, and actionable strategies for parents seeking solutions to challenges that disrupt family dynamics. Whether moms are dealing with issues such as discipline, sibling rivalry, communications, or school success, they can count on The Parenting 411 to deliver “information parents need from sources they can trust.” Learn more at www.carolmuleta.com
Contact
Return On Intelligence LLC DBA The Parenting 411Contact
Carol Muleta
703-201-5426
www.carolmuleta.com
Carol Muleta
703-201-5426
www.carolmuleta.com
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